 Jennifer Lopez cancels Phoenix concert along with rest of summer tour | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Jennifer Lopez cancels entire tour, including Phoenix concert

The whole This Is Me ... Live Tour is off the calendar, including the July 9 date at Footprint Center.
May 31, 2024
Jennifer Lopez's July visit to the Valley is off.
Jennifer Lopez's July visit to the Valley is off. Chantal Artur/Sunshine Sachs LA

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $5,000. This money directly supports the journalism Phoenix New Times produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$5,000
$1,900
Share this:
Singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez announced the This Is Me ... Live Tour back in February.

On Friday, she announced its cancellation.

The announcement means that her July 9 appearance at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix will not happen.

Text on the official Jennifer Lopez website reads, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

The website also reads, "Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 tour This Is Me ... Live is canceled, citing, 'Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.'"

The Ticketmaster website marks the Phoenix date as canceled and notes, "We'll issue a refund to the
original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days."

Lopez had already canceled some of the tour dates back in March amid low ticket sales, and rebranded the tour as a greatest hits tour to drum up more interest. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Rainbow Kitten Surprise announce Phoenix stop on upcoming tour

Just Announced

Rainbow Kitten Surprise announce Phoenix stop on upcoming tour

By Jennifer Goldberg
Everything you’d want to know about Maynard James Keenan

Rock Music

Everything you’d want to know about Maynard James Keenan

By Benjamin Leatherman
Remembering legendary Phoenix punk drummer Michael ‘Bam Bam’ Sversvold

Obituaries

Remembering legendary Phoenix punk drummer Michael ‘Bam Bam’ Sversvold

By Tom Reardon
Reunited Jane’s Addiction announces concert tour including Phoenix show

Just Announced

Reunited Jane’s Addiction announces concert tour including Phoenix show

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation