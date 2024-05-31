Jennifer Lopez cancels entire tour, including Phoenix concert

Singer, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez announced the This Is Me ... Live Tour back in February.
On Friday, she announced its cancellation.
The announcement means that her July 9 appearance at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix will not happen.
Text on the official Jennifer Lopez website reads, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
The website also reads, "Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 tour This Is Me ... Live is canceled, citing, 'Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.'"
The Ticketmaster website marks the Phoenix date as canceled and notes, "We'll issue a refund to the
original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days."
Lopez had already canceled some of the tour dates back in March amid low ticket sales, and rebranded the tour as a greatest hits tour to drum up more interest.