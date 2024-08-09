Luke Bryan will headline the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale

Chart-topping recording artist Luke Bryan has been announced as the headliner of the annual four-night concert series from Feb. 5 to 8, which coincides with the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament at the TPC Scottsdale.
Bryan is set to perform on February 6, the second night of the series, at the Coors Light Birds Nest. He’s scheduled to perform at approximately 8:30 p.m.
TikTok-famous country singer Nate Smith, best known for his 2020 viral hit “Wildfire,” will open the show at approximately 6:30 p.m.
What is the Coors Light Birds Nest?
The Coors Light Birds Nest is a four-night concert series takes place inside 48,000-square-foot party tent located near the TPC Scottsdale. The event is an after-party of sorts for attendees of the annual WM Phoenix Open.
Each evening, 6,000-plus people attend performances by recording artists from a mix of genres, including rock, country, hip-hop and electronic dance music.
What’s the draw? The concerts offer what promoters have described as a mix of “great music, beautiful patrons, and enthusiastic partying.” In other words, it features similar vibes to the often-rowdy WM Phoenix Open.
Luke Bryan at the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest
Bryan, an award-winning country artist who has released 30 different number-one hits over the past 23 years, is no stranger to performing for large and rowdy Valley crowds. He headlined last year’s Country Thunder Arizona festival and has previously played at Footprint Center and Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
According to WM Phoenix Open tournament chairman Matt Mooney, it's the first time Bryan has performed at the Coors Light Birds Nest.
“Luke Bryan is one of country music’s biggest stars and is an extremely talented artist and performer,” Mooney stated in a media release. “We are excited for him to make his debut at the Coors Light Birds Nest and can’t wait to see his set under the lights on night two of our four-night concert series during WM Phoenix Open week.”
Additional Coors Light Birds Nest artists will be announced in the coming months.
Luke Bryan tickets for the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest
Tickets for Luke Bryan at the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday via coorslightbirdsnest.com.
General admission tickets are $125 and up. VIP tickets are $350 and up. Perks like complimentary food and drinks and access to a premium viewing area are included.
Prices for both tickets will increase during the weeks leading up to the concert.