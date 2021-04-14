The New Punk in the Park Festival Is Coming to Tempe in May

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

If it feels like ages since you've attended a proper music festival, you don't have much longer to wait.

The inaugural Punk In The Park – Arizona will take over Big Surf Water Park in Tempe on Saturday, May 29. Headliners Pennywise will be joined by Face To Face, Strung Out, Good Riddance, H2O, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Bombpops, and Slaughterhouse.

The event is being produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions in collaboration with promoter and Arizona local Nancy Stevens (who is also the owner of Pub Rock Live in Scottsdale). Brew Ha Ha is a California company that creates beer-centric events and festivals in more than 12 U.S. states.

Event producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions says in a press release, “This is the happiest I

have been in a long time ... An event, an actual festival with live music! It’s been so long, and while 2020 wasn’t kind to any of us, it was devastating for live music and live events. To be coming back, and with such an epic lineup of artists, is an incredible feeling.”

The event will held from 2 to 9 p.m. on May 29. General admission tickets start at $45 plus fees, and VIP

tickets, which will grant access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms, and a VIP bar, are $99 plus fees. Tickets are on sale now.

The festival producers are working with local health authorities in both markets to ensure that the event is safe and in compliance with all local regulations.

Get all the information on the show here.