Who Got the Woodstock Bump?

Now that the 50th anniversary of Woodstock is upon us, we thought we should measure whose careers got a big boost from appearing at Max Yasgur’s farm, who didn’t, and who emerged to be virtually synonymous with the festival itself.

Richie Havens

Woodstock Bump: The subsequent 1970 Woodstock movie release catapulted Havens to a worldwide audience, which led to his first and only U.S. Top 30 album and only Top 20 hit, a cover of The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” in 1971.

Richie Havens

Sweetwater

No Woodstock Bump: Before Woodstock, Sweetwater’s most popular track was a cover version of “Motherless Child.” Richie Havens made it his signature song because the band, who were scheduled to go on first, were running late. In December 1969, lead singer “Nansi” Nevins was in an automobile accident, which damaged her brain and vocal cords. The incident ended the band's momentum faster than appearing on The Red Skelton Show.

Bert Sommer

Tim Hardin

No Woodstock Bump: Before and after the festival, Hardin enjoyed lots of royalty checks from the cover versions of “If I Were a Carpenter,” “Misty Roses,” and “Reason to Believe,” but he is barely remembered for playing the festival. His live shows were known to be erratic under the best conditions, but surely the combination of heroin and stage fright should’ve gone over better than expected at 3 a.m.

Ravi Shankar

Woodstock Bump: George Harrison made raga all the rage when he became a devoted pupil of Shankar, which led to The Concert for Bangladesh in 1971. Shankar received rapturous applause just for tuning up. By the time he toured with Harrison in 1974, the peace and love crowd, who had moved on to pills and booze, had become testier. Perhaps the reason he is less remembered for his Woodstock set was his choice to begin the evening’s recital with a raga that he introduced as having “11 beats divided four-four-three.” These kids came for three days of peace and music. Why did Shankar make them do math?

Melanie



Melanie

Woodstock Bump: Melanie gained attention as one of three solo female performers at Woodstock, but her set was not included in the film. Her song “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain),” which describes performing during a downpour, was her first U.S. Top 10 hit. Melanie was also the first female performer to start her own record label. She reached the top of the charts with “Brand New Key” in 1971.

Arlo Guthrie

Woodstock Bump: “Alice’s Restaurant” had already made him a celebrity. The Arthur Penn movie adaptation of his epic talking-blues monologue opened in theaters the day after the Woodstock festival. In 1972, Guthrie had his highest-charting record with a cover of Steve Goodman’s “City of New Orleans.”





Abbie Hoffman

Joan Baez

Woodstock Bump: She scored her first and only Top Five hit in 1971 with a cover of “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” Her Woodstock set gave her a platform to talk about her then-jailed draft resister husband, David Harris, and sing politically charged songs like “Joe Hill” and “We Shall Overcome.” It was the most overtly political showing by any performer that weekend, notwithstanding Hendrix’s “The Star-Spangled Banner” and The Who’s Pete Townshend bashing Abbie Hoffman in the face with his guitar.

Santana

Woodstock Bump: Santana’s debut was released two weeks after Woodstock. They scored their first Top Five album and Top 10 hit in early 1970 with “Evil Ways,” which was used with altered lyrics as a jingle for Winchester Little Cigars when the record was still on the charts.

John Sebastian

Woodstock Bump: Having split from The Lovin’ Spoonful, Sebastian hadn’t yet released his first solo album. He was at Woodstock merely as a spectator. When Santana’s set was delayed because there were too many rain puddles on the stage, Sebastian was enlisted to perform an impromptu set. He was so in demand after Woodstock that two different record labels released the same debut solo album. He later scored his only solo chart-topper with the theme from Welcome Back, Kotter in 1976. Because of his “far out, far around, far down, far up” between-song banter, Sebastian is perhaps remembered as the most stoned of any performers at the mic. In fairness, he’d already dropped acid expecting not to perform, not because he was.

Keef Hartley Band

No Woodstock Bump: Drummer Keef Hartley replaced Ringo in his pre-Beatles band Rory Storm and The Hurricanes, and spent several years playing in John Mayall’s band. The blues band’s appearance at the festival only marginally helped sales of their debut album, Halfbreed. None of their music at the festival has ever been commercially offered on any Woodstock album or movie edition.

The Incredible String Band

No Woodstock Bump: This British psychedelic folk band’s 1968 album The Hangman’s Beautiful Daughter was said to have influenced Led Zeppelin’s acoustic work. It was also a favorite of both Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan. The group’s co-founder Robin Williamson claims he can hear the band’s influence in Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and by default, The Rolling Stones’ Their Satanic Majesties Request. But they refused to go on during a rainstorm on the all-acoustic first night. Melanie went on instead and became a star. Going on the second day, sandwiched between boogie and blues bands, didn’t endear them to the Woodstock crowd, leaving no movie or disc opportunities to “audit” their set in perpetuity.

Canned Heat