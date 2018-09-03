 


"You can't spell crazy without AZ."EXPAND
"You can't spell crazy without AZ."
Boston Public Library Tichnor Brothers collection via Wikimedia Commons

10 Things People From Phoenix Need to Stop Complaining About

Matthew Hendley, Dillon Rosenblatt | September 3, 2018 | 8:00am
Complaining is an American pastime, especially here in Phoenix.

That said, here are some things we all really need to stop complaining about:

10. Drivers

NTSB investigators in Tempe check out the damage to the Uber vehicle involved in Sunday’s fatal accident.
NTSB

Have you ever been to another city? The drivers suck there, too. We're not special. Though we do have more self-driving crashes. 

9. That Everything's Beige

Seriously, there are worse colors than beige.
Joseph Plotz

People hate beige until the neighbor paints her house teal. Suddenly, beige can look very good.

Immigrants are what make America great.
Jim Louvau

8. Immigrants

 Relax. No one's taking yer jerb. If they are, you probably should have stayed in school past eighth grade.

7. The Sports Teams

Archie Bradley brought the fire in the 2017 Wild Card game versus the Rockies.EXPAND
Jim Louvau

They don't always suck. The Diamondbacks are still one game out of first in the NL West as of this writing, the Cardinals are rebuilding, the Suns have a bright future, and the 'Yotes – well they didn't finish dead last in the NHL last season, so there's that. At least we have the Mercury and Rattlers.

6. It's Boring

The love-it-or-hate it art installation at Downtown Civic Space Park, Her Secret is Patience, is free to view any night.EXPAND
David Ho/Flickr Creative Commons

You're boring.

5. Old People

They are judging you.
Joxemai

Guess what. You're going to be old someday, too. So be nice to the elderly. 

4. When It Rains

Rain drop. Drop top. We wish the rain would not stop.
Juni from Kyoto, Japan

UGH I CAN'T BELIEVE IT RAINED AGAIN. Stuff it! You should love the freakin' rain in this desert.

3. Snowbirds

If you don't like the snowbirds, it's not like they will be here long.
Mark Poutenis

Do you like money? Snowbirds give us theirs. And they leave as soon as the mercury cracks 85.

2. Traffic

Hamilton: from Broadway to ADOT.
@ArizonaDOT on Twitter

Phoenix has better traffic than any other big city in America. Try living in L.A. or Boston, ya nitwit! Here, you can often see mountains while stuck on the highway, or at least funny signs from ADOT. 

1. The Heat

It will always get hotter.EXPAND
Alan Levine/ Flickr

OMG DOES IT GET ANY HOTTER?!

IT ALWAYS GETS HOTTER. PLEASE SHUT UP.

BONUS COMPLAINT: "My skin is dry!"

Solution: Buy some lotion.

