Chase Field turns into Halloween house of horrors for D-backs in Game 4

Do or die

What to know about Game 5

Game 4 of the World Series was all trick and no treat for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Now, the team stands on the brink of having its Cinderella postseason journey turn into a pumpkin.Fans entered Chase Field on Tuesday night expecting a Halloween party with some baseball mixed in. What they got was a haunted house of horrors, one that featured the Texas Rangers getting out to a scary 10-0 lead.The bloodbath began when the Rangers scored five runs in the second. It continued in the third, when a Marcus Semien three-run shot put the Rangers up by 10, a lead large enough to get a Little League game called.After seven innings of pulling duds out of their trick-or-treat bags, the D-backs found some semblance of treats. A late fury of big hits and timely plays turned an 11-1 Rangers lead into an 11-7 game. Could the "Answerbacks" pull off the biggest comeback of them all?Tricked, again! No, they couldn't. A lazy pop-fly with a runner on base ended the D-backs plans of pulling off the biggest comeback in MLB postseason history.Final 11-7. Texas leads the World Series 3-1.The Diamondbacks are now 27 outs from calling 2023 a fairytale that ended in utter disappointment. The teams return to Chase Field on Wednesday for Game 5, before heading back to Texas for what D-backs fans pray are Games 6 and 7. Let's hope flipping the calendar to November means completely turning the page on Tuesday night's performance.On the bright side, Arizona did win the 2001 World Series in seven games. Maybe that's just their thing?The start time for Game 5 is 5:03 p.m. The projected pitching match-up as of Wednesday morning pits Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers against Zac Gallen for the D-backs. Arizona had good success against Eovaldi in Game 1, to the tune of five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings.Of note, the Rangers will be without their best player, Adolis Garcia, and Max Scherzer for the rest of the series. For Arizona, hopefully, that constitutes three more games, not just Wednesday night.