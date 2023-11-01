 Arizona Diamondbacks on the brink after World Series Game 4 loss | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Chase Field turns into Halloween house of horrors for D-backs in Game 4

The Diamondbacks are on the brink. Is this Cinderella season about to turn into a pumpkin?
November 1, 2023
Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after grounding out in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers. The D-backs went on to lose the game 11-7 on Tuesday.
Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after grounding out in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers. The D-backs went on to lose the game 11-7 on Tuesday. Harry How / Getty Images
Share this:
Game 4 of the World Series was all trick and no treat for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Now, the team stands on the brink of having its Cinderella postseason journey turn into a pumpkin.

Fans entered Chase Field on Tuesday night expecting a Halloween party with some baseball mixed in. What they got was a haunted house of horrors, one that featured the Texas Rangers getting out to a scary 10-0 lead.

The bloodbath began when the Rangers scored five runs in the second. It continued in the third, when a Marcus Semien three-run shot put the Rangers up by 10, a lead large enough to get a Little League game called. 
After seven innings of pulling duds out of their trick-or-treat bags, the D-backs found some semblance of treats. A late fury of big hits and timely plays turned an 11-1 Rangers lead into an 11-7 game. Could the "Answerbacks" pull off the biggest comeback of them all?

Tricked, again! No, they couldn't. A lazy pop-fly with a runner on base ended the D-backs plans of pulling off the biggest comeback in MLB postseason history.

Final 11-7. Texas leads the World Series 3-1.

Do or die

The Diamondbacks are now 27 outs from calling 2023 a fairytale that ended in utter disappointment. The teams return to Chase Field on Wednesday for Game 5, before heading back to Texas for what D-backs fans pray are Games 6 and 7. Let's hope flipping the calendar to November means completely turning the page on Tuesday night's performance.

On the bright side, Arizona did win the 2001 World Series in seven games. Maybe that's just their thing?

What to know about Game 5

The start time for Game 5 is 5:03 p.m. The projected pitching match-up as of Wednesday morning pits Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers against Zac Gallen for the D-backs. Arizona had good success against Eovaldi in Game 1, to the tune of five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings.

Of note, the Rangers will be without their best player, Adolis Garcia, and Max Scherzer for the rest of the series. For Arizona, hopefully, that constitutes three more games, not just Wednesday night. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Photos: Fans fill Chase Field to see Diamondbacks’ World Series run

Sports

Photos: Fans fill Chase Field to see Diamondbacks’ World Series run

By Aaron Soto
Missed signals: D-backs flop during World Series Game 3 at Chase Field

Sports

Missed signals: D-backs flop during World Series Game 3 at Chase Field

By Ryan Yousefi
Coalition launches push to repeal Arizona’s ‘right-to-work’ law

Business

Coalition launches push to repeal Arizona’s ‘right-to-work’ law

By TJ L'Heureux
Diamondbacks’ improbable World Series run continues to defy the odds

Sports

Diamondbacks’ improbable World Series run continues to defy the odds

By Ryan Bunnell | Cronkite News
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation