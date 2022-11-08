Election Day in Arizona: Kari Lake Attacks Hobbs, Media, and Voting Issues

The final day to cast ballots has arrived in Arizona. What a ride it’s been to get to Election Day 2022. Election deniers. Antisemitism. Racism. Debategate. Bounties. Rallies. Lots of them. And so much more.
But here we are, with Arizonans facing two women running for governor for the first time in state history. And whether Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake wins, it’ll be the fifth time a woman becomes Arizona’s chief executive — which is more than any other state in the U.S. For women in Arizona, getting to be governor is complicated.
Polls are open until 7 p.m., and the first batch of results is expected to be announced in Maricopa County about 8 p.m. After that, final results could be days away.
Sit back and follow our Election Day coverage right here. And enjoy this playlist we compiled for our gubernatorial candidates.
Kari Lake: ‘They May be Trying to Slow a Red Tsunami’
12:45 p.m. | A flock of reporters crowded the corner of First Avenue and Fillmore Street as one of Kari Lake’s campaign staffers — Andrew Clark, a strategist for former President Donald Trump — softly lamented, “We can’t kick them out. We can’t do anything.”
Lake, the GOP candidate for governor, arrived 45 minutes late to cast her ballot at a polling place on Arizona State University’s downtown campus. Though her campaign told reporters earlier in the day that she’d vote in the ritzy Republican suburb of Paradise Valley, she said she was “forced” to vote in “liberal Phoenix” thanks to efforts by her opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, to suppress Republican votes through malfunctions to voting machines in conservative neighborhoods.
Her accusations don’t align with the facts. Maricopa County elections officials oversee balloting, and problems with voting tabulating equipment on Tuesday aren't confined to specific areas.
“They may be trying to slow a red tsunami, but it is coming,” Lake said after casting her ballot. “We gotta win by a mile to eek out a one-inch win.”
Lake said it’s a conflict of interest for Hobbs to certify the governor’s race in which she is a candidate — although Lake was mum about the many Republican secretaries of state, such as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who have certified their own gubernatorial wins in recent years.
“I think she should have recused herself,” Lake said. “She is unethical; she is incompetent.”
Lake’s attorney, “Big Gun” Harmeet Dhillon, piled on at the press conference. “One of the candidates on the ballot is responsible for the bad election preparation today. She is absolutely responsible for any errors happening in Maricopa County and throughout Arizona, and she should recuse herself,” he said.
Lake also attacked reporters who questioned if she would concede the race if she loses or if she’d demand that election officials extend polling hours in response to voting issues.
“I am going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years. I can’t wait,” Lake said. She added that she saw “a lot of you propagandists” in the reporter pool. “The fake news calls me names because I am standing up for Arizona.”
Attacking the media is a well-honed skill for Lake. As a Fox 10 anchor in 2019, she took aim at Phoenix New Times: “Fuck them.”
On Tuesday, Lake urged Republicans to stay in line even if voter machines required significant repair — and even if they “have to wait eight hours.”
— Elias Weiss
North Scottsdale Voters Split on Election ‘Bullshit’
10:30 a.m. | Voters at the Horizon Community Center polling place in affluent North Scottsdale were showing up with their early ballots in hand.
“I’m worried that my ballot will be tampered with or that it won’t be counted,” Scottsdale resident Irene Saraf said. “That’s why I have my ballot here rather than mailing it in.”
Between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., most voters arrived with the green early ballot affidavit envelopes that were mailed to them weeks ago. Few people showed up empty-handed to cast votes on the electronic machines that are causing problems all over Maricopa County.
“I don’t trust the postal service,” said one man carrying three green envelopes. He did not give his name. “I am still concerned that my ballot won’t be counted.”
During the August primary, some 122,000 “late early” ballots — those dropped off on the last day of voting — were cast on Election Day in Maricopa County. For the general election in November 2020, that number was just shy of 200,000.
“By law, we cannot retrieve those early ballots until after polls have closed and all voters have left,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told New Times. “We then have to undergo all the normal early ballot processes that ensure the identity of the voter and the validity of the vote.”
Not all voters in the predominantly Republican Horizon neighborhood of Scottsdale were concerned about the voting process.
“No, I don’t believe my vote will be manipulated,” voter Ramkumar Boddupalli said.
However, the 71-year-old Scottsdale resident had other concerns — about who’s on the ballot.
“When I voted for [former President Barack] Obama, I knew I was doing the right thing. But now, I don’t know anymore,” he said. “I’m an old-timer. The good old days are gone, but hopefully, things will get better.”
Boddupalli only waited until Election Day to vote because he was returning from a trip to India.
Scottsdale resident Joan McNamara, 75, cast a “late early” ballot on Tuesday morning. She said she missed the deadline to mail it to election officials.
“I think once it’s turned in, it will be fine,” McNamara said of her ballot. “Most of the bullshit happens on the outside.”
— Elias Weiss
‘A Lot of Press, A Lot of Police’ at Downtown Drop Box
9:30 a.m. | The 24-hour ballot drop box at the elections command center in downtown Phoenix — one of several in Maricopa County at the center of a legal battle — was surrounded by fencing and barricades on Tuesday morning. But all was calm.
Vigilante groups, convinced of unfounded election fraud conspiracies related to the drop box, have attempted to monitor voters at this location and others, sometimes armed with weapons.
On Tuesday morning, reporters were set up in the parking lot and streets near the building, which sits at the intersection of South 3rd Avenue and West Lincoln Street. Sawsan Abdurrahman, a volunteer with the League of Conservation Voters who assisted voters as they arrived, said all had been quiet so far. “Not much has happened,” she said. “A lot of press, a lot of police out.” As for any vigilantes? “Not yet.”
A steady stream of voters made their way to the drop box. Occasionally, Abdurrahman stopped to help a lost voter who was looking for a polling place. “The integrity of our elections is extremely important,” Abdurrahman said. She was there helping because she cared, she said. In Arizona, she added, “it’s hard to keep caring.” But so far, everything had gone smoothly.
— Katya Schwenk
Maricopa County: ‘No Patience’ for Threats, Efforts to Undermine Election
Maricopa County officials worked to get in front of bogus claims of election fraud and security concerns ahead of Election Day during a press conference on Monday.
"We have spent really the great part of two years dealing with misinformation, responding to misinformation here in Maricopa County," Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates said. He was joined by Recorder Stephen Richer, Sheriff Paul Penzone, and several county elections officials.
They sought to shoot down unfounded claims that election workers have conspired to rig the election, that electronic voting machines don’t count votes accurately, that failure to officialize results on Election Night is evidence of cheating, and that Democrats are committing widespread voter fraud by submitting multiple ballots.
“That’s simply not the case,” Gates said. He warned that social media has become a hotbed for conspiracy theories centered around the claim that, without final results on Tuesday, there’s proof of a rigged election.
That’s in spite of the fact that Arizona has never had official results on Election Day or even in the days immediately following, Richer told New Times. No other state has, either.
“There is no such thing as simply injecting ballots into the system,” Richer said.
Penzone took a tough stance on any behavior that threatens Election Day.
"At this point, I don’t have any patience. I have been in this business for over three decades, and I never thought in my life that we would be putting physical barriers, fence lines, barbed wire, having deputies to the volume of what we have committed," Penzone. said "Anybody out there whose intentions are to undermine this effort, to create fear, to intimidate good men and women who are trying to facilitate this process, you will have to go through us to get there, and it's not going to happen on our watch."
— Elias Weiss