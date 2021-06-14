Father's Day Dining Deals in Phoenix: A List

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Father's Day is right around the corner — this coming weekend, to be exact: Sunday, June 20. And if there's one thing dads love, it's a deal. All the better if it's a deal on delicious food. The Valley's got plenty of options on this front. Here are 15 restaurants offering special dining deals and drink specials for Dad this Father's Day.

Z’Tejas Southwest Grill

7221 West Ray Road, Chandler

At Z'Tejas Southwest Grill on Sunday, June 20, dads can have their first drink for free. Choose from a beer, margarita or bourbon. Drinks can be paired with shrimp ceviche, pan-seared salmon, or habanero lemon chicken pepper pasta.

Fired Pie

Multiple Locations

If Dad likes to keep it casual, Fired Pie is selling take-and-bake pizzas for lunch and dinner at home. Choose from meaty Italian, pesto chicken, vegetarian, and more. Take-and-bake pizzas are available for order on Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20. Use codeword DADS for the two for $16 deal.

EXPAND Brunch or dinner is available at STK Steakhouse. STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse

7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Treat Dad to brunch or dinner at STK Steakhouse from 10:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. For brunch, the restaurant will highlight classics like lobster and eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, or eggs and avocado on toast. The dinner menu includes Wagyu beef tartare and caviar for $32, Korean style short rib for $59, filet for $29, or rubbed skirt for $49. Pair the meal with a STK signature whiskey cocktail for the ultimate dad experience. Make reservations online at STK Steakhouse.



Ghett Yo Pizza

4747 East Elliot Road, Ahwatukee

From Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20, Ghett Yo Pizza is offering several specials. Buy a pizza and dads get a beer for $1 (available for dine-in only), buy two drinks and get a medium pizza for $5 (carryout or dine-in), and buy one pizza and get a second pizza for free (dine-in or carryout). Call 480-590-3639 to order.

There are several Valley dining deals for Father's Day 2021. Z'Tejas Southwest Grill

Press Coffee

Multiple Locations

Dads can enjoy a special blend of coffee at Press Coffee this Father's Day. The coffee shop is releasing its "World's Greatest Dad" blend, which highlights sweetness with hints of a nutty flavor. Sales will begin on Monday, June 7, and continue until the end of the month. The price per bag is $16.

Ling and Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill

Multiple Locations

Surf and turf Benedict, char siu pork Benedict, tempura chicken and waffles, French toast, blackened chicken and pork hash, Ling's avocado toast, and breakfast sliders are available for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 at Ling and Louie's Asian Bar and Grill. Bloody Marys, beers, and mimosas are available for $4 with the purchase of any brunch item.

EXPAND Brunch (and dinner) are for the taking at Ocean Prime Phoenix. Ocean's Prime Phoenix

Ocean Prime Phoenix

5455 East High Street, #115

On Sunday, June 20, from 12 to 3 p.m., fathers can take advantage of brunch at Ocean Prime Phoenix. Start with a Bloody Mary or orange mimosa, followed by lobster toast, blackened salmon salad, French toast, crab and eggs, or braised short ribs surf and turf. Dinner is also available in the evening.

The Sicilian Butcher

15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #160

Father's Day is a week-long event at The Sicilian Butcher. From Sunday, June 14 to Sunday, June 20, The Sicilian Butcher will serve specialty dishes like veal Rosso buck for $36 and lobster fra Diavolo for $29. Proceeds of the sales will be donated to charity in honor of Chef Tomaso.

Let Dad bite into a burger at The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen. The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen

The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen

26 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe

Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives approved the "Triple D Burger" served at The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen. Dad loves Guy, right? The Trip D is a special patty infused with habanero, parmesan & bacon, topped with bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato. Appetizers include a veggie platter, bacon-wrapped jalapeños, and cheese curds.

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations

If Dad wants to celebrate his special day first thing in the morning, Hash Kitchen has all he needs. Open all day for brunch on Sunday, June 20, Dad can indulge in banana fosters pancakes for $12, herb fried chicken hash with chicken, poached eggs, and fried leeks for $12.

EXPAND Treat dad to French toast to kick off Father's Day. Urban Margarita

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale

On Sunday, June 20, Urban Margarita is offering two specialty items in honor of Father's Day. Cabernet-braised short ribs eggs Benedict and bananas foster frosted flake French toast will be served along with the regular menu. Sons and daughters can purchase Dad a draft beer for $3 or a Bloody Mary for $5.

Pedal Haus

Multiple Locations

Bottomless breakfast is available for $12 at Pedal Haus on Sunday, June 20. If Dad is craving lunch, with the purchase of ribs he will receive a Pedal Haus branded glass for free.

Gabriella’s Contemporary American Cuisine

10155 East Via Linda Road, Suite #H134, Scottsdale

Red-carpet treatment might be just what Dad needs this Father's Day. Gabriella's Contemporary American Cuisine is serving a Tomahawk steak with a wedge salad, vegetables, potatoes, and mousse cake for $90. Call 480-534-7625.

Los Sombreros

Multiple Locations

Los Sombreros patrons on Sunday, June 20, can enjoy a16 oz. flat iron steak, polenta, and grilled asparagus with a draft beer of their choice for $50.

EXPAND Zinque is offering breakfast, lunch and dinner for Father's Day. Zinque

Zinqué

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale

Zinqué is ready to welcome Dad on Sunday, June 20, for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Choose to dine on the patio or dining room. Entrees highlighted are salami tartine for $13, steak frites for $29, and grilled whole branzino for $34. Call 623-745-9616 for reservations.