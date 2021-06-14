Father's Day Dining Deals in Phoenix: A List

- Local
Father's Day is right around the corner — this coming weekend, to be exact: Sunday, June 20. And if there's one thing dads love, it's a deal. All the better if it's a deal on delicious food. The Valley's got plenty of options on this front. Here are 15 restaurants offering special dining deals and drink specials for Dad this Father's Day.
Z’Tejas Southwest Grill
7221 West Ray Road, Chandler
At Z'Tejas Southwest Grill on Sunday, June 20, dads can have their first drink for free. Choose from a beer, margarita or bourbon. Drinks can be paired with shrimp ceviche, pan-seared salmon, or habanero lemon chicken pepper pasta.
Fired Pie
Multiple Locations
If Dad likes to keep it casual, Fired Pie is selling take-and-bake pizzas for lunch and dinner at home. Choose from meaty Italian, pesto chicken, vegetarian, and more. Take-and-bake pizzas are available for order on Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20. Use codeword DADS for the two for $16 deal.
STK Steakhouse
7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Treat Dad to brunch or dinner at STK Steakhouse from 10:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. For brunch, the restaurant will highlight classics like lobster and eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, or eggs and avocado on toast. The dinner menu includes Wagyu beef tartare and caviar for $32, Korean style short rib for $59, filet for $29, or rubbed skirt for $49. Pair the meal with a STK signature whiskey cocktail for the ultimate dad experience. Make reservations online at STK Steakhouse.
Ghett Yo Pizza
4747 East Elliot Road, Ahwatukee
From Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20, Ghett Yo Pizza is offering several specials. Buy a pizza and dads get a beer for $1 (available for dine-in only), buy two drinks and get a medium pizza for $5 (carryout or dine-in), and buy one pizza and get a second pizza for free (dine-in or carryout). Call 480-590-3639 to order.
Press Coffee
Multiple Locations
Dads can enjoy a special blend of coffee at Press Coffee this Father's Day. The coffee shop is releasing its "World's Greatest Dad" blend, which highlights sweetness with hints of a nutty flavor. Sales will begin on Monday, June 7, and continue until the end of the month. The price per bag is $16.
Ling and Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill
Multiple Locations
Surf and turf Benedict, char siu pork Benedict, tempura chicken and waffles, French toast, blackened chicken and pork hash, Ling's avocado toast, and breakfast sliders are available for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 at Ling and Louie's Asian Bar and Grill. Bloody Marys, beers, and mimosas are available for $4 with the purchase of any brunch item.
Ocean Prime Phoenix
5455 East High Street, #115
On Sunday, June 20, from 12 to 3 p.m., fathers can take advantage of brunch at Ocean Prime Phoenix. Start with a Bloody Mary or orange mimosa, followed by lobster toast, blackened salmon salad, French toast, crab and eggs, or braised short ribs surf and turf. Dinner is also available in the evening.
The Sicilian Butcher
15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #160
Father's Day is a week-long event at The Sicilian Butcher. From Sunday, June 14 to Sunday, June 20, The Sicilian Butcher will serve specialty dishes like veal Rosso buck for $36 and lobster fra Diavolo for $29. Proceeds of the sales will be donated to charity in honor of Chef Tomaso.
The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen
26 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe
Guy Fieri on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives approved the "Triple D Burger" served at The Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen. Dad loves Guy, right? The Trip D is a special patty infused with habanero, parmesan & bacon, topped with bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato. Appetizers include a veggie platter, bacon-wrapped jalapeños, and cheese curds.
Hash Kitchen
Multiple Locations
If Dad wants to celebrate his special day first thing in the morning, Hash Kitchen has all he needs. Open all day for brunch on Sunday, June 20, Dad can indulge in banana fosters pancakes for $12, herb fried chicken hash with chicken, poached eggs, and fried leeks for $12.
Urban Margarita
6685 West Beardsley Road, Glendale
On Sunday, June 20, Urban Margarita is offering two specialty items in honor of Father's Day. Cabernet-braised short ribs eggs Benedict and bananas foster frosted flake French toast will be served along with the regular menu. Sons and daughters can purchase Dad a draft beer for $3 or a Bloody Mary for $5.
Pedal Haus
Multiple Locations
Bottomless breakfast is available for $12 at Pedal Haus on Sunday, June 20. If Dad is craving lunch, with the purchase of ribs he will receive a Pedal Haus branded glass for free.
Gabriella’s Contemporary American Cuisine
10155 East Via Linda Road, Suite #H134, Scottsdale
Red-carpet treatment might be just what Dad needs this Father's Day. Gabriella's Contemporary American Cuisine is serving a Tomahawk steak with a wedge salad, vegetables, potatoes, and mousse cake for $90. Call 480-534-7625.
Los Sombreros
Multiple Locations
Los Sombreros patrons on Sunday, June 20, can enjoy a16 oz. flat iron steak, polenta, and grilled asparagus with a draft beer of their choice for $50.
Zinqué
4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, #110, Scottsdale
Zinqué is ready to welcome Dad on Sunday, June 20, for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Choose to dine on the patio or dining room. Entrees highlighted are salami tartine for $13, steak frites for $29, and grilled whole branzino for $34. Call 623-745-9616 for reservations.
