Where to Find Delicious Arepas in Phoenix

For delicious Venezuelan arepas, try Que Chevere. Owners Maria Fernando and Orvid Cutler bring a rich roster of Venezuelan food to the city. Their arepas rellenas (stuffed arepas) menu has something for everyone. We tried the most popular arepa, the Reina Pepiada, or “Curvy Queen,” named in honor of Susana Dujim, Miss World 1955; shredded chicken and creamy avocado with pops of herby cilantro offered a refreshing and filling bite. Que Chevere also has a brick-and-mortar location at 142 West Main Street in Mesa for those who wish to have a sit-down meal. There you'll find six different arepas on the menu.

click to enlarge Arepas from Wow Que Rico. Wow Que Rico

You can find Arepa Babe at the Uptown Farmers’ Market on Wednesdays and the Downtown Farmers’ Market on Saturdays. Owner Angelica Urrego offers Colombian cheese-filled and vegan arepas, shaping and making them right in front of you on the griddle. Urrego used to purchase her masa from a supplier of Oaxacan heirloom corn, but now gets it closer to home. "Now I locally source my corn from someone in Yuma, thanks to [nonprofit] Local First, so the business stays in the state," she says. Don't miss Urrego's homemade hogao; you’ll want to buy a jar or two after enjoying your arepas at the market.Wow Que Rico (the name means "Delicious!") is a Colombian food truck owned by the Mateus Bustos family. Follow the family on Instagram to get the truck's whereabouts. Que Rico offers plain arepitas (little arepas about the size of silver-dollar pancakes) and arepas stuffed with gooey cheese, served with your choice of regular or spicy salsa. Try the combo plate to get a taste of several items (arepa, empanada, chorizo).