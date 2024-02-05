 At the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, golf fans fill up on food and drinks | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

114,000 chicken wings: Here's what it takes to feed the WM Phoenix Open

During the week-long WM Phoenix Open, golf fans and partiers consume a mind-boggling amount of food and drinks.
February 5, 2024
During the week-long golf tournament, chefs and bartenders keep the food and drinks flowing.
During the week-long golf tournament, chefs and bartenders keep the food and drinks flowing. M Culinary Concepts
Share this:
A part of the PGA Tour, the Waste Management Phoenix Open rolls into town every February, with the week-long event wrapping up on Super Bowl Sunday. Participants compete at TPC Scottsdale with after-hours concerts at the nearby Coors Light Birds Nest.

Attracting big talent on the golf circuit and even bigger crowds — approximately 700,000 people attend the Open every year — equates to some eye-popping stats in terms of food consumed.

The team at M Culinary Concepts, the primary caterer for the event, goes through 114,000 chicken wings, 37,000 salmon filets, 28,000 flat iron steaks, 157,000 potstickers and 76,500 cookies during the week. They also dish out 2,500 gallons of ranch dressing, which equals out to four hot tubs worth of the creamy condiment. 

click to enlarge
Co-founder and Chief Culinary Officer of M Culinary Concepts, Michael DeMaria has worked 25 Phoenix Opens and knows how to feed hungry fans.
M Culinary Concepts
M Culinary Concepts has been a part of The Greatest Show on Grass for 25 years, and to pull off this extraordinary feat year after year takes a lot of planning and coordination. That’s where co-founder and Chief Culinary Officer Michael DeMaria comes in, who has been a part of all 25 Phoenix Opens with M Culinary.

“We have about 950 total staff working the event,” DeMaria explains. “This includes bartenders, servers, buffet attendants, cooks, dishwashers, stewards and managers. For the culinary department specifically, we have approximately 250 chefs working throughout 10 different kitchens on the course.”

M Culinary operates nearly 100 food stations across the entire event. This includes various clubs scattered across the course, which consist of ticketed pop-up grandstands where food and beverage are often included in the price. DeMaria oversees it all, from the Patriot’s Outpost which is a hosted venue to honor veterans, to Skybox 16, where there are 35 food stations across three levels of seating at the infamously raucous 16th hole.

During the tournament, DeMaria is most often found at the Bay Club, which has eight food action stations where guests can watch the chefs work in the kitchen.

click to enlarge
The scene at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.
Zee Peralta
As soon as the WM Phoenix Open champion is crowned, M Culinary Concepts starts working to prepare for the following year’s event, evaluating how things have gone to see if any changes need to be made for the future.

In order to make sure suppliers have adequate time to source ingredients and gather the necessary quantities needed, menus are finalized by September and staff are brought in by the beginning of January; as that month begins to wrap up, the bulk of pre-event work is completed.  During the week of the Open, teams work around the clock.

“The first team arrives at 4 a.m. to have breakfast ready by 9 a.m. and we serve a variety of hot and cold food until 5 p.m.,” DeMaria says. “Once the attendees start departing, we break down and pack up. Overnight, we will receive the fresh deliveries for the next day.”

Even with the vast quantities of food, the team always tries to support local brands and source fresh wherever possible, he says. While some fan favorites return each year, the menu is dependent on the current chairman’s vision and dining trends.

“We definitely weren’t serving black bean burgers 25 years ago,” DeMaria notes.

This year, food for the Bay Club and Greenskeeper ticket holders on the 18th fairway will feature different versions of macaroni and cheese throughout the week, including a green chile mac with slow-cooked Texas beef brisket and white cheddar mac with pulled pork. Skybox 16 will have chef-action stations serving freshly shaved deli meat sandwiches.

With plenty of food and drinks to go around, it’s safe to say no one will be leaving the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open hungry.

WM Phoenix Open

Feb. 5-11
17020 Hayden Road, Scottsdale
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

It's finally here: Our 2024 list of the Top 100 Phoenix Restaurants

Lists

It's finally here: Our 2024 list of the Top 100 Phoenix Restaurants

By Tirion Boan
Grand Avenue Pizza Co. closes after 10 years of slinging slices

Openings & Closings

Grand Avenue Pizza Co. closes after 10 years of slinging slices

By Sara Crocker
The top 10 best restaurants in Scottsdale

Scottsdale

The top 10 best restaurants in Scottsdale

By New Times Staff
Find outstanding food at these 27 Black-owned restaurants in metro Phoenix

Eat This Now

Find outstanding food at these 27 Black-owned restaurants in metro Phoenix

By New Times Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation