114,000 chicken wings: Here's what it takes to feed the WM Phoenix Open

Attracting big talent on the golf circuit and even bigger crowds — approximately 700,000 people attend the Open every year — equates to some eye-popping stats in terms of food consumed.
The team at M Culinary Concepts, the primary caterer for the event, goes through 114,000 chicken wings, 37,000 salmon filets, 28,000 flat iron steaks, 157,000 potstickers and 76,500 cookies during the week. They also dish out 2,500 gallons of ranch dressing, which equals out to four hot tubs worth of the creamy condiment.
“We have about 950 total staff working the event,” DeMaria explains. “This includes bartenders, servers, buffet attendants, cooks, dishwashers, stewards and managers. For the culinary department specifically, we have approximately 250 chefs working throughout 10 different kitchens on the course.”
M Culinary operates nearly 100 food stations across the entire event. This includes various clubs scattered across the course, which consist of ticketed pop-up grandstands where food and beverage are often included in the price. DeMaria oversees it all, from the Patriot’s Outpost which is a hosted venue to honor veterans, to Skybox 16, where there are 35 food stations across three levels of seating at the infamously raucous 16th hole.
During the tournament, DeMaria is most often found at the Bay Club, which has eight food action stations where guests can watch the chefs work in the kitchen.
In order to make sure suppliers have adequate time to source ingredients and gather the necessary quantities needed, menus are finalized by September and staff are brought in by the beginning of January; as that month begins to wrap up, the bulk of pre-event work is completed. During the week of the Open, teams work around the clock.
“The first team arrives at 4 a.m. to have breakfast ready by 9 a.m. and we serve a variety of hot and cold food until 5 p.m.,” DeMaria says. “Once the attendees start departing, we break down and pack up. Overnight, we will receive the fresh deliveries for the next day.”
Even with the vast quantities of food, the team always tries to support local brands and source fresh wherever possible, he says. While some fan favorites return each year, the menu is dependent on the current chairman’s vision and dining trends.
“We definitely weren’t serving black bean burgers 25 years ago,” DeMaria notes.
This year, food for the Bay Club and Greenskeeper ticket holders on the 18th fairway will feature different versions of macaroni and cheese throughout the week, including a green chile mac with slow-cooked Texas beef brisket and white cheddar mac with pulled pork. Skybox 16 will have chef-action stations serving freshly shaved deli meat sandwiches.
With plenty of food and drinks to go around, it’s safe to say no one will be leaving the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open hungry.
WM Phoenix Open
Feb. 5-11
17020 Hayden Road, Scottsdale