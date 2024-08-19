Barrett-Jackson adds culinary competition to fall auction lineup

The 2024 Scottsdale Fall Auction will be held from Oct. 10 to 13 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. For the first time this October, Barrett-Jackson is collaborating with the World Food Championships to host the Southwest Chef Showdown. This unique fusion of car culture and culinary arts is set to ignite passions for dream cars and gourmet flavors.
The heat is on for 30 chefs, ranging from home-based cooks to seasoned professionals from metro Phoenix and beyond, as they will compete in a series of kitchen challenges during the four-day auction. An arena with two kitchen setups will be staged in the Exhibitor Marketplace near the main auction pavilion.
Throughout the event, 15 head-to-head, timed chef battles will unfold, offering entertainment and the opportunity for 15 lucky attendees to become guest judges. The judges will select one winner from each match, with 15 chefs earning their spot at the World Food Championships. The international event is in its 12th year and will be held in Indianapolis this November. The chefs will compete for a $10,000 prize in their category and a $150,000 bonus.
Phoenix chefs gear up to compete
Two of the 30 contestants are already gearing up for the competition. Phoenix pitmaster Phil Johnson is ready to showcase his skills. Known for his former downtown restaurant Trapp Haus BBQ and Food Network appearances, Johnson is prepared to bring his best.
Joining him is Tom D’Ambrosio, co-owner of AZ Lemonade Stand and Aioli Gourmet Burger. D’Ambrosio is eager to compete.
"I'm pumped for this competition," he says. "Since Covid, many of the competitions I have competed in the Valley have been canceled, and I'm excited to test my skills once again."
These culinary pros aren’t just about food — they’re also avid vehicle fans, making the fusion of cars and cuisine a perfect match.
“I’m a collector of food trucks, and I’ve always had a need for speed,” D’Ambrosio says.
Johnson, meanwhile, cruises around Phoenix in a souped-up Dodge Challenger.
“As I gear up to battle it out with talented chefs in my hometown, I can’t help but feel both excited and nervous about what lies ahead,” he says. “The thrill of the competition and the unpredictability of what might happen keep my adrenaline pumping.”
A new element of Barrett-Jackson
The partnership adds a new chapter to Barrett-Jackson’s storied history. Founded in 1971 by car enthusiasts Tom Barrett and Russ Jackson in Scottsdale, Barrett-Jackson began as a modest auction for classic cars. Over the decades, it has become one of the world’s most prestigious collector car auctions, synonymous with high-end car culture and featuring modern supercars.
As the event expanded, so did its vision, incorporating lifestyle elements like fashion and music and drawing celebrity attention. In January, we caught a glimpse of Kris Jenner's 1956 Ford Thunderbird and former President Donald Trump's 1997 Lamborghini Diablo — before the vehicles went up for auction.
This year, a world-renowned culinary competition will be added to the four-day event.
“Culinary arts have not only become a fine art but an integral part of today’s pop culture," says Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "Hosting the Southwest Chef Showdown will be an incredible extension of the lifestyle activities that make Barrett-Jackson an event the whole family will enjoy.”
Mike McCloud, Founder and Commissioner of the World Food Championships, captured the spirit of this partnership.
“Great food, talented chefs, and amazing cars are as vintage American as it gets. While the auctioneers focus on dazzling everyone’s car dreams, WFC will be revving up everyone’s taste buds," McCloud says. "This is all about delighting the senses of our audience and providing a lot of fun in the process.”
Southwest Chef Showdown at Barrett-Jackson
Oct. 10-13
16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale