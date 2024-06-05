 Barrio Cafe closed in Phoenix. Is the Sky Harbor location staying open? | Phoenix New Times
Barrio Cafe closed. What happens to the airport location?

Don't expect chef Silvana Salcido Esparza's cooking at Sky Harbor.
June 5, 2024
Barrio Cafe is located in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport.
Barrio Cafe is located in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport. Lauren Cusimano

One of Phoenix's most famous restaurants, Barrio Cafe, closed on Friday. Its iconic blue-painted building no longer serves chef Silvana Salcido Esparza's famous guacamole topped with pomegranate seeds or chiles en nogada. But what about the location inside the airport?

The Phoenix Sky Harbor location of Barrio Cafe, situated in Terminal 4 near gate D1, remains open. And it will into the future, a spokesperson from the airport confirmed.

So how can this be? Restaurants within the airport may have familiar names. There's an O.H.S.O. Brewing, Cartel Roasting Co. and La Grande Orange, among other local restaurant locations. But they aren't run by the same owners and chefs. Instead, airport operators run the show.

Barrio Cafe at Sky Harbor is run by HMS Host, "a world leader in creating dining for travel venues," according to the company's website.

The company has a contract to operate Barrio Cafe, along with many other spots, that allows it to continue potentially long after the location on Phoenix city streets has closed.

And Barrio Cafe is not the only closed restaurant that remains open at the airport. It now joins other relics including Cowboy Ciao, which closed in 2018 after over 20 years in Old Town Scottsdale.

It's important to note that the food at the airport locations is also markedly different. So, unfortunately, those missing Barrio shouldn't hold out for a taste of Salcido Esparza's cooking at the airport. Instead, these post-security eateries serve as a reminder of Phoenix, for visitors and residents alike. 
