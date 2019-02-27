Tell Her About It: Try Billy Joel-Themed Food and Drink at Chase Field March 9

After you the finishing the Big Shot Stromboli you may need a walk down 52nd Street.

Well, you’ll head downtown riding in your Lyft car with your fine Scottsdale Road clothes. Check, check, check. But the three things that’ll really complete your night at the Billy Joel concert on Saturday, March 9, will be the Big Shot Stromboli, Captain Jack whiskey sour, and the Bottle of Red, Bottle of White wine carafe.

Arizona Diamondbacks Events and Entertainment along with Levy Restaurants will be offering these items exclusively at Chase Field when you go to see the entertainer. You’ll think you can skip the Italian restaurant and head straight for the show.

And you may be right, because these offerings are pretty substantial. The Big Shot Stromboli has beef barbacoa, mole sauce, Chihuahua cheese, roasted poblano peppers, and caramelized onions all jammed inside Cotija cheese and Mexican oregano-seasoned pizza dough. (Could have been called the Mexican Connection, but hey.) It’s served with avocado and charred tomato crema, and will run you $13 at the Red Hot Grill in sections 118 and 139 (which might feel like a half a mile away for some of you).