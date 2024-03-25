 Budget-friendly date night restaurants in Phoenix sure to impress | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

6 delicious dinner date ideas for romantics on a budget

Impress your partner without breaking the bank at these six Phoenix dinner destinations.
March 25, 2024
Get ready for a romantic and retro date at 5 & Diner.
Get ready for a romantic and retro date at 5 & Diner. Allison Young
Share this:
As prices rise and eating out becomes more and more of a luxury, an unexpected part of life is suffering the consequences: romance. Not everyone has $150 to drop on a nice dinner with their current or prospective partner (especially not on a first date). But the Valley still has some options for the cost-conscious casanova that will wow your date without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for a culinary adventure or a quiet night together, these six options have got you covered.

A throwback date at 5 & Diner

5220 N. 16th St.
$50.16 + tax/tip
Break out your poodle skirts and leather jackets because this Phoenix mainstay is a blast from the past and a perfect place to share a burger and a malt with your sweetie. Open since 1989, generations of lovers have graced the red-upholstered booths of 5 & Diner. Nothing hits the spot quite like classic diner fare, and their price points (though certainly higher than they were at diners in the '50s) won't take too big of a chunk out of your wallet. The classic cheeseburger meal with fries will run you $17.10, and a vanilla malt costs $7.98. This brings the grand total to $50.16 for a romantic meal for two, and only $42.18 if you want to be cliche and share the malt with two straws.

click to enlarge Changing Hands cafe.
Cozy up with a book and your date at Changing Hands.
Melissa Campana

Coffee and books at Changing Hands

300 W. Camelback Road
$37 + tax/tip
For more quiet and literary couples looking for a cerebral afternoon out, the ideal date may be grabbing a table at this combination bookstore and bar. With a couple of well-stocked locations throughout the Valley, it’s no wonder that Changing Hands is a popular bookstore. But the addition of the First Draft Book Bar elevates the Phoenix location to a whole other level. They not only offer coffee and tea to sip on while you flip through books, but also food, wine and cocktails. While your books of choice may transport you and your date to your own little worlds, bring it all together with a Palace Walk Sampler, chock full of sharable pickled veggies, olives, artichoke dip, and hummus. Couple that with a main course of a “The Great Gatsby” sandwich or a “Who Moved My Cheese" board and a nice hot coffee to round out an amazing meal. With the sampler priced at $8, the sandwich at $9, the board at $12 and the coffee at a reasonable $4, the whole experience (minus the cost of any books you fall in love with) rounds out to a comfortable $37. For this romantic stop, you can certainly come in with great expectations and leave with it too.

click to enlarge
Treat your date to takeout at Tacos Huicho.
Blake Benard

An at-home extravaganza with Tacos Huicho

Multiple locations
$22.48 + tax/tip
Sometimes the environment of a busy restaurant with a bustling crowd is the exact opposite of what you want to experience on a date. Conserve the charge on your social battery and just pick up some killer takeout to pig out on with your partner at home. When it comes to takeout in the Valley, there is no beating Tacos Huicho. With tacos on offer filled with steak, chicken, tripe and many other traditional fillings, the three locations of this Mexican staple have exactly the delicious and simple takeout food needed to relax and recharge together. Perhaps the biggest draw is the price point. With tacos priced at $1.25 and homemade horchata at $4.99, total spending for a respectable 5 tacos per person is $22.48.

Soul food from Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Multiple locations
$39.92 + tax/tip
They say the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and that often rings true for more than just men. What better way to win over a date or show your partner how much you care than with delicious, juicy fried chicken? It's called soul food for a reason, and nothing says “I love you” quite like “I got you fried chicken.” Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken serves white and dark meat and classic southern sides with love and care. With two pieces of dark meat priced at $12.65 and mac and cheese and collard greens both priced at $4.15, these plates are more than enough to satisfy. The portion sizes are nothing to sneeze at, and paired with a delicious sweet tea, they can’t be beat. The total cost for a meal for two is $39.92, and there will surely be leftovers for late-night snacking.

click to enlarge
Planning a picnic? Let the pros at Postino handle the food.
Jenn Duncan

Picnic in the park with Postino

Multiple locations
$41.90 + tax/tip
The Valley is full of natural beauty, and with the blessing of beautiful weather permitting, a picnic in one of our many amazing parks is a classic romantic gesture. Avoid the hassle of packing your own with an artful and fun charcuterie board made by the pros. Postino is known for their delicious and diverse offerings, with a big focus on shareable items such as bruschetta and charcuterie boards. For a picnic in the park, a to-go order of the Chef’s Charcuterie and Bruschetta paired can’t be beat. The Chef’s Charcuterie will run you $18.95, while the Bruschetta will cost about $16.95. Tack on a pair of light and refreshing cucumber honey lemonades at $3.00 each and your total cost comes out to $41.90. Overall, a very solid deal for a memorable and romantic date.

click to enlarge
Big vacation not on the cards? El Chullo transports you to Peru without ever leaving Phoenix.
Tirion Boan

Try something new at El Chullo

2605 N. Seventh St.
4414 N. Seventh Ave.
$66 + tax/tip
For those of us who are seeking something new and adventurous for a night out or simply looking to impress your date with “foodie” in their Tinder bio, look no further than the Peruvian options served at this duo of restaurants. You can get a delicious taste of South America without the pricey plane tickets right here in the Valley. Just take a simple jaunt down to either location of El Chullo, where they serve up classic Peruvian entrees such as Lomo Saltado and Ceviche de Pescado. They even make multiple flavors of pisco sour, which is a must-try for any cocktail aficionado. The Lomo Saltado will cost you $22 and the Ceviche de Pescado, $20. Add on two pisco sours at $12, and an amazing date at El Chullo will run you a grand total of $66. A bit pricier than some other places, but certainly cheaper than a flight to Peru.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Iconic Phoenix restaurant Barrio Cafe is closing. Here’s what we know

Openings & Closings

Iconic Phoenix restaurant Barrio Cafe is closing. Here’s what we know

By Tirion Boan
El Horseshoe brings understated grace to Arizona Sonoran cuisine

Restaurant Reviews

El Horseshoe brings understated grace to Arizona Sonoran cuisine

By Dominic Armato
YumBar brings fun and flavor to the Melrose District

First Taste

YumBar brings fun and flavor to the Melrose District

By Tirion Boan
Shuttered Gilbert brewery, former kitchen tenant locked in legal battle

Beer

Shuttered Gilbert brewery, former kitchen tenant locked in legal battle

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation