6 delicious dinner date ideas for romantics on a budget

A throwback date at 5 & Diner
5220 N. 16th St.
$50.16 + tax/tip Break out your poodle skirts and leather jackets because this Phoenix mainstay is a blast from the past and a perfect place to share a burger and a malt with your sweetie. Open since 1989, generations of lovers have graced the red-upholstered booths of 5 & Diner. Nothing hits the spot quite like classic diner fare, and their price points (though certainly higher than they were at diners in the '50s) won't take too big of a chunk out of your wallet. The classic cheeseburger meal with fries will run you $17.10, and a vanilla malt costs $7.98. This brings the grand total to $50.16 for a romantic meal for two, and only $42.18 if you want to be cliche and share the malt with two straws.
Changing Hands is a popular bookstore. But the addition of the First Draft Book Bar elevates the Phoenix location to a whole other level. They not only offer coffee and tea to sip on while you flip through books, but also food, wine and cocktails. While your books of choice may transport you and your date to your own little worlds, bring it all together with a Palace Walk Sampler, chock full of sharable pickled veggies, olives, artichoke dip, and hummus. Couple that with a main course of a “The Great Gatsby” sandwich or a “Who Moved My Cheese" board and a nice hot coffee to round out an amazing meal. With the sampler priced at $8, the sandwich at $9, the board at $12 and the coffee at a reasonable $4, the whole experience (minus the cost of any books you fall in love with) rounds out to a comfortable $37. For this romantic stop, you can certainly come in with great expectations and leave with it too.
An at-home extravaganza with Tacos Huicho
Multiple locations
$22.48 + tax/tip
Sometimes the environment of a busy restaurant with a bustling crowd is the exact opposite of what you want to experience on a date. Conserve the charge on your social battery and just pick up some killer takeout to pig out on with your partner at home. When it comes to takeout in the Valley, there is no beating Tacos Huicho. With tacos on offer filled with steak, chicken, tripe and many other traditional fillings, the three locations of this Mexican staple have exactly the delicious and simple takeout food needed to relax and recharge together. Perhaps the biggest draw is the price point. With tacos priced at $1.25 and homemade horchata at $4.99, total spending for a respectable 5 tacos per person is $22.48.
Soul food from Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
Multiple locations
$39.92 + tax/tip
They say the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and that often rings true for more than just men. What better way to win over a date or show your partner how much you care than with delicious, juicy fried chicken? It's called soul food for a reason, and nothing says “I love you” quite like “I got you fried chicken.” Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken serves white and dark meat and classic southern sides with love and care. With two pieces of dark meat priced at $12.65 and mac and cheese and collard greens both priced at $4.15, these plates are more than enough to satisfy. The portion sizes are nothing to sneeze at, and paired with a delicious sweet tea, they can’t be beat. The total cost for a meal for two is $39.92, and there will surely be leftovers for late-night snacking.
Picnic in the park with Postino
Multiple locations
$41.90 + tax/tip
The Valley is full of natural beauty, and with the blessing of beautiful weather permitting, a picnic in one of our many amazing parks is a classic romantic gesture. Avoid the hassle of packing your own with an artful and fun charcuterie board made by the pros. Postino is known for their delicious and diverse offerings, with a big focus on shareable items such as bruschetta and charcuterie boards. For a picnic in the park, a to-go order of the Chef’s Charcuterie and Bruschetta paired can’t be beat. The Chef’s Charcuterie will run you $18.95, while the Bruschetta will cost about $16.95. Tack on a pair of light and refreshing cucumber honey lemonades at $3.00 each and your total cost comes out to $41.90. Overall, a very solid deal for a memorable and romantic date.
Try something new at El Chullo
2605 N. Seventh St.
4414 N. Seventh Ave.
$66 + tax/tip
For those of us who are seeking something new and adventurous for a night out or simply looking to impress your date with “foodie” in their Tinder bio, look no further than the Peruvian options served at this duo of restaurants. You can get a delicious taste of South America without the pricey plane tickets right here in the Valley. Just take a simple jaunt down to either location of El Chullo, where they serve up classic Peruvian entrees such as Lomo Saltado and Ceviche de Pescado. They even make multiple flavors of pisco sour, which is a must-try for any cocktail aficionado. The Lomo Saltado will cost you $22 and the Ceviche de Pescado, $20. Add on two pisco sours at $12, and an amazing date at El Chullo will run you a grand total of $66. A bit pricier than some other places, but certainly cheaper than a flight to Peru.