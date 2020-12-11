Byblos in Tempe Has Closed, Grimaldi's Has a Ghost Kitchen, and More Phoenix Food News

It's Friday, and we have lots to catch you up on in the Phoenix food world. Let’s go.

Fly Bye Is Now Open at The Yard

Fox Restaurant Concepts' latest thing is called Fly Bye — a to-go-only spot at The Yard (5632 North Seventh Street). The quick-service location keeps things simple, offering Detroit-style square-pan pizza and crispy chicken. That’s it. Fly Bye has been open in the former Little Cleo’s space since December 9, with operating hours bring 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

EXPAND Air Guitar has a new opening date. debartalo architects

The Air Guitar Convenience Store is Back in Action

Remember Air Guitar, which was supposed to be opening next to the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert in 2020? The project — a convenience store initiated by two couples (Craig and Kris DeMarco, the restaurateurs and co-founders of Upward Projects, and Eric and Elissa Seitz, “retail store gurus” of Bro Retail Group) — broke ground this week. The 5,000-square-foot store will sit under a floating 9,000-square-foot canopy, which will probably be a sight to see when it opens next summer/fall at the northwest corner of Higley and Ray roads (specifically 1566 South Higley Road in Gilbert). Air Guitar will serve coffee, tea, beer, wine, a healthy-leaning grab-and-go fare.

EXPAND The new Pita Jungle location is looking for hummus servers (and more). Lauren Cusimano

Pita Jungle‘s Latest Location is Now Hiring

Our rapidly growing local chain of Mediterranean restaurants is opening its 24th location in January 2021 at the Steelyard development, off Chandler Heights and Gilbert roads in Chandler. The new Pita Jungle location is now hiring for more than 50 positions, including chefs, servers, hosts, and more. Hiring managers will be at 5025 South Gilbert Road, Suite 8, in Chandler upcoming Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, so job seekers may apply in person. You can also apply online at the Pita Jungle website.

Kitchen United Mix has a new tenant. Julie Levin

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go Is Now a Thing

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has opened its first ghost kitchen, called Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go, at the self-serve food hall Kitchen United MIX (7127 East Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale). The satellite kitchen offers pizzas, calzones, salads, cheesecakes, and more from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Orders can be placed through the pizzeria’s website here or directly from Kitchen United MIX here.

EXPAND After more than 30 years, Byblos Restaurant has closed. New Times Archives

Byblos Restaurant Has Closed in Tempe

Sad news for Tempe eaters this week. The family-owned, old-school Lebanese eatery Byblos Restaurant on lower Mill Avenue announced its closure via social media this week. Byblos had been in business for more than 30 years, serving Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fare. COVID was not cited as the main culprit; rather, it was the death of co-owner Samir Mirza in August. But the closure post did leave us with some small, vague hopes for more lamb dishes and Greek salads in our future: “Who knows, maybe someday there will be a Little Byblos Restaurant.”

Four Peaks and The Joy Bus have teamed up once again. Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Four Peaks Brewing Co. x The Joy Bus’ Second Beer is Now Available



The local beer scene continues to burn it up with new beers. Four Peaks Brewing Co. has released The Joy Bus WOW Wheat Ale — a charitable brew in partnership with local meal-to-home delivery operation The Joy Bus. The latest release is “an American-style wheat ale brewed with sweet orange peel and fermented with Four Peaks’ house yeast,” according to a press release, and some proceeds from every bottle, can, and pint sold (found in stores throughout Arizona) goes toward the Bus.

