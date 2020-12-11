 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
4
| Restaurant News |

Byblos in Tempe Has Closed, Grimaldi's Has a Ghost Kitchen, and More Phoenix Food News

Lauren Cusimano | December 11, 2020 | 6:00am
Fly Bye is here now.EXPAND
Fly Bye is here now.
Fox Restaurant Concepts
AA

It's Friday, and we have lots to catch you up on in the Phoenix food world. Let’s go.

Fly Bye Is Now Open at The Yard

Fox Restaurant Concepts' latest thing is called Fly Bye — a to-go-only spot at The Yard (5632 North Seventh Street). The quick-service location keeps things simple, offering Detroit-style square-pan pizza and crispy chicken. That’s it. Fly Bye has been open in the former Little Cleo’s space since December 9, with operating hours bring 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Related Stories

Air Guitar has a new opening date.EXPAND
Air Guitar has a new opening date.
debartalo architects

The Air Guitar Convenience Store is Back in Action

Remember Air Guitar, which was supposed to be opening next to the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert in 2020? The project — a convenience store initiated by two couples (Craig and Kris DeMarco, the restaurateurs and co-founders of Upward Projects, and Eric and Elissa Seitz, “retail store gurus” of Bro Retail Group) — broke ground this week. The 5,000-square-foot store will sit under a floating 9,000-square-foot canopy, which will probably be a sight to see when it opens next summer/fall at the northwest corner of Higley and Ray roads (specifically 1566 South Higley Road in Gilbert). Air Guitar will serve coffee, tea, beer, wine, a healthy-leaning grab-and-go fare.

The new Pita Jungle location is looking for hummus servers (and more).EXPAND
The new Pita Jungle location is looking for hummus servers (and more).
Lauren Cusimano

Pita Jungle‘s Latest Location is Now Hiring

Our rapidly growing local chain of Mediterranean restaurants is opening its 24th location in January 2021 at the Steelyard development, off Chandler Heights and Gilbert roads in Chandler. The new Pita Jungle location is now hiring for more than 50 positions, including chefs, servers, hosts, and more. Hiring managers will be at 5025 South Gilbert Road, Suite 8, in Chandler upcoming Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, so job seekers may apply in person. You can also apply online at the Pita Jungle website.

Kitchen United Mix has a new tenant.
Kitchen United Mix has a new tenant.
Julie Levin

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go Is Now a Thing

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has opened its first ghost kitchen, called Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go, at the self-serve food hall Kitchen United MIX (7127 East Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale). The satellite kitchen offers pizzas, calzones, salads, cheesecakes, and more from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Orders can be placed through the pizzeria’s website here or directly from Kitchen United MIX here.

After more than 30 years, Byblos Restaurant has closed.EXPAND
After more than 30 years, Byblos Restaurant has closed.
New Times Archives

Byblos Restaurant Has Closed in Tempe

Sad news for Tempe eaters this week. The family-owned, old-school Lebanese eatery Byblos Restaurant on lower Mill Avenue announced its closure via social media this week. Byblos had been in business for more than 30 years, serving Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fare. COVID was not cited as the main culprit; rather, it was the death of co-owner Samir Mirza in August. But the closure post did leave us with some small, vague hopes for more lamb dishes and Greek salads in our future: “Who knows, maybe someday there will be a Little Byblos Restaurant.”

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us
Four Peaks and The Joy Bus have teamed up once again.
Four Peaks and The Joy Bus have teamed up once again.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Four Peaks Brewing Co. x The Joy Bus’ Second Beer is Now Available

The local beer scene continues to burn it up with new beers. Four Peaks Brewing Co. has released The Joy Bus WOW Wheat Ale — a charitable brew in partnership with local meal-to-home delivery operation The Joy Bus. The latest release is “an American-style wheat ale brewed with sweet orange peel and fermented with Four Peaks’ house yeast,” according to a press release, and some proceeds from every bottle, can, and pint sold (found in stores throughout Arizona) goes toward the Bus.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.