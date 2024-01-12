Phoenix backs decision to block Federales from Roosevelt Row

click to enlarge A rendering of the proposed bar and restaurant on the northeast corner of Second and Roosevelt streets. Four Corners

How did we get here?

click to enlarge Federales wants to build a restaurant and bar on a vacant lot that's been used for gatherings for First Fridays, yoga and special events. Danny Upshaw

City makes its case against Federales

based on the evidence submitted at the hearing

“The Board ultimately sided with this substantial, credible evidence,” the city's filing said.



The city pointed to issues opponents raised around additional traffic, Federales' inability to adequately address community concerns, negative customer feedback from other Federales locations and that building another bar and restaurant would not "support the 'dynamic' vision" of the area.