Cornish Pasty is opening a restaurant in downtown Glendale

The local chain known for its folded hand pies with an array of different fillings is coming to Glendale.
Cornish Pasty, a restaurant that initially launched in 2005 and has locations in Tempe, downtown Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Jerome and Flagstaff, plus a few in Nevada, is adding another Arizona city to the list.
The new Glendale location will be inside the historic Gaslight Building at 58th and Glendale avenues. The building also recently became home to the Valley's second location of Simple Machine Brewing Co.
“Bringing the Cornish Pasty brand to downtown Glendale marks another exciting phase in our community’s growth,” Daniel Sabillon, Deputy Director of Downtown Redevelopment said in a news release. “This new addition serves as a catalyst for the continued revitalization of the downtown area, attracting locals and visitors alike.”
In joining Simple Machine, Cornish Pasty will soon bring even more beer on tap.
Cornish Pasty is famous for its namesake pasties, a type of savory hand pie from Cornwall in southwest England. Pasties were traditionally packed as portable lunches for miners and in England, are most commonly filled with steak and potatoes.
Cornish Pasty serves over 40 different varieties including more traditional flavors such as lamb and mint and creative options such as the Reuben pasty. The pub is also known for its selection of craft and imported beers.
“We are excited to be part of the downtown Glendale community and look forward to sharing our passion for pasties and a good brew with you all,” Cornish Pasty's owner Dean Thomas said in the release.
The new restaurant is set to open in spring 2024.