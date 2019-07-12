Dining Guide: The Best Restaurants at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Welcome to Dining Guides, an intermittent series on the many dining hubs around the greater Phoenix area and what they have to offer. Breakfast to drinks, quick coffee to sit-down dining, we break down some of our favorite places in each neighborhood. Today, we want to zero in on Desert Ridge Marketplace.

In the middle of suburbia with minivans and soccer parents, there is a thriving hub of diverse restaurants, featuring breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner, and dessert options. But even though it's the 'burbs, there are interesting choices at Desert Ridge like Tikka Shack, CB Live, Mimi's, Nori, Sizzle, and Paris Rendez-vous — ranging in settings from family dinner to date night and power lunch.

Let's get started.

Coffee





Einstein's Bagels

21001 North Tatum Boulevard

For busy workdays or early mornings at the office, Einstein's Bagels is a quick stop with no surprises. The hazelnut and house-blend coffees are a combo of good flavor and just the right amount of caffeine. Plus the menu offers gourmet bagels like apple cinnamon, spinach Florentine, and power protein. With a 5 a.m. opening, the early bird can squeeze in a boost before that morning meeting.



Breakfast Tryst Cafe 21050 North Tatum Boulevard, #108

Whether it is a business meeting or morning coffee with a friend, Tryst Cafe provides intimate seating indoors or on the patio. Service here is quick, even if there is a bit of a wait on busy mornings. Healthy, natural, and organic are Tryst's buzz words, and diners have the choice of avocado toast, banana quinoa pancakes, pecan crusted French toast with maple syrup and whipped butter, and more. If modifications are necessary, Tryst can accommodate with gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. Breakfast is available from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

EXPAND A New York-style pizza will hit the spot for a quick lunch. Rudri Bhatt Patel Lunch Flower Child

21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #16-1000

Healthy, but tasty, Flower Child is a popular lunch spot in Desert Ridge. Ladies lunching, people picking up to-go orders, and moms toting their kids in strollers are usually fixtures at this casual-but-trendy lunch spot. The vegetables usually have an interesting twist which includes Indian-spiced cauliflower,Thai green papaya, and red chile-glazed sweet potatoes. Vegan poke, Madras yellow curry, and the forbidden rice bowls have the options of adding all-natural chicken, grass-fed steak, salmon, or tofu. The teas and lemonades are ones you won't typically find at other restaurants. And if you're looking to day drink, Flower Child offers Arizona beers like Lumberyard Diamond Down lager and seasonal Four Peaks. Slices

21001 North Tatum Boulevard

Sometimes lunch needs to be quick, and there is nothing like a New York-style pizza to fill that need. A landmark since 1998, Slices offers at least 25 varieties of pizzas, including pepperoni pineapple bacon, cheeseburger, white prosciutto, and Colby chicken. Grab a slice with a drink for less than $6. Slices also offers calzones and gluten-free crusts. There usually isn't a wait, so even with a short lunch break you can savor your downtime. Tikka Shack

21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #48-1520

Indian food doesn't have to be intimidating. The menu at Tikka Shack targets the newbie Indian diner to the person who absolutely craves curry morning, noon, or night. For a suburban lunch joint, they are generous with favorite options like samosas, masala fries, and biryani. Crafting your own curries is a new way to enjoy a midday meal. Patrons can choose from tikka, korma, and spinach masala or Goan vindaloo. After choosing your sauce, pick chicken, veggies, paneer, shrimp, or lamb as your protein. Add naan or rice to finish your meal. The portions are generous and the spice level isn't crazy. Get your lunch on as early as 11 a.m. Rows of various spirits offered at Pigtails Cocktail Bar. Courtesy of Pigtails Cocktail Bar Happy Hour BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

21001 North Tatum Boulevard

Sometimes you need a go-to place for a happy hour that will leave you satisfied after a hard day's work. Around since 1978, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse serves 11 award-winning, local craft beers and 10 rotating, seasonal options. For dining, expect chips and dip, burgers, and bite-size pizzas. During happy hour, happening 3 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 p.m. to close Sunday to Thursday, hand-crafted beers are $5 and Dark Horse wines are $6. Pigtails Cocktail Bar

21001 North Tatum Boulevard

A speakeasy concept is always fun for those looking for an escape from the ordinary bar experience. Pigtails Cocktail Bar features a raw oyster bar and drinks boasting barrel-aged whiskey, organic vodka, botanically infused gin, and variety of tequilas. No password is required, and the covert entry makes this an exciting end to the weekday, or any day. Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday.