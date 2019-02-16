22 Spots Where You Can Get Coffee, Food, Libations, or BYOB

Sometimes you want a little bit of everything. You want to wake up with some coffee, wind down (or recover) with a cocktail, and maybe grab a salad or sandwich. Or you could just want to pair your favorite oatmeal stout with your favorite red curry or tacos. We're here to tell you this can be accomplished this weekend.
Here are 22 spots across the Valley where they have pairing down to a science. Coffee and sandwiches, whiskey and small bites, and beer with anything you want to carry in through the door with you. Happy eating, happy drinking, and more importantly, happy eating and drinking.
8 Coffee Shops With Good Food Menus in Greater Phoenix
If you’re a coffee lover, this carefully crafted drink has probably become an integral part of your life. It gets your morning flowing, offers a second wind in the afternoon, or serves as an after-dinner delight. Not to mention, every bean comes with its own history, flavor, and aroma. It’s a delicious art form. For some of us, we love to pair our coffee with a meal. Sometimes, a light pastry just doesn’t cut it.
Whether you need a place where you can camp out for hours with your laptop, visit with your family from out-of-town, brunch with friends, or have a casual first date, we’ve listed eight coffee shops with phenomenal food menus where all of this is possible.
BYOF: 13 Bars Where You Can Bring Your Own Food in Metro Phoenix
Some of our favorite bars are just that – bars. And all too often, before we head out for a drink, we don't have time to fill up our stomachs. Good thing there are bars and taprooms across the Valley that allow patrons to bring in outside food.
Johnny Diloné, public information officer for Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department, says food permits aren’t required for food in bars because they they’re not the ones preparing it, and “it seems like in most cases, people are ordering it from a permanent establishment” or just bringing a snack from home. “What they’re doing is just to make it easier for their customers,” he says. With that, grab some takeout menus or call for delivery at these 13 bring-your-own-food bars in metro Phoenix.
Old Walrus Introduces Bites to the Bar Menu at Arizona Distilling Co.
Already locally renowned for their high-quality spirits, Arizona Distilling Co. in Tempe moved in on the craft cocktail scene last May. Now they've entered the food world. The focus of the menu at Old Walrus — the name of the cocktail lounge inside Arizona Distilling Co. — is on locally sourced food of excellent quality.
Bartender Micah Olson says the menu will stay simple so Old Walrus can continue concentrating on craft cocktails (forgive the alliteration) and highlight their spirits. The food options include foie gras, olives, Noble bread, cheeses, and just about anything you could want on a charcuterie board.
