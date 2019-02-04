Old Walrus Introduces Bites to the Bar Menu at Arizona Distilling Co.

Already locally renowned for their high-quality spirits, Arizona Distilling Co. in Tempe moved in on the craft cocktail scene last May. Now they've entered the food world.

Old Walrus — the name of the cocktail lounge inside Arizona Distilling Co. — is the type of neighborhood bar people find out about through word of mouth. The brick storefront is plain, with large mirrored windows obscuring a dimly lit interior. A small sign above the door bears the Arizona Distilling Co. logo with little else to denote the contents of the building. Upon entry, patrons are greeted by a large, airy room with ample seating and a long natural wood bar.