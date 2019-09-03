Fall Food Festivals in Greater Phoenix: The Official 2019 Rundown

Congratulations Phoenicians, you made it through another blistering summer. For weeks, months, it was too scorching hot to do anything but wade around a pool and complain about the three-digit heat while sipping on a melting margarita. Soon, fall will be upon us, and we'll pretend that it's cool enough to wear boots and scarves, because why not?

The crisper climate brings plenty of food and drink festivals with it, whether or not there are crisp leaves on the ground. There are tacos to be savored, wines to be sipped, and pies to be judged. Layer those outfits, get some friends together, and get ready to eat your heart out.

Rockin' Taco Street Fest Saturday, September 14

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler

Don't be an aco-taco at the eighth annual Rockin' Taco Street Fest — act like you know what's up. There will be no shortage of handheld goodness from noon to 9 p.m. from Ghett Yo Taco to Tacos Chiwas, Mr. Mesquite, Taco Guild, and many more taquerias. Feel free to bring the little ones along, as there's a designated kids' zone and a piñata party. Meanwhile, adults can lounge around the margarita hut while vibing out to mariachi music. Buy your tickets in advance for $12, or shell out $20 at the door. Tacos are sold separately. Kids 12 and under may enter free.

Kick back some cocktails at Seventh & Union, the event venue at Young's Market Company. James Beard Foundation's Taste America

Phoenix Raising the Bar Reception

Thursday, September 19

Seventh & Union

402 South 54th Place



Take your pick between two experiences at the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America: Mix and mingle with some of the Valley's most meticulous mixologists like Kyla Dahl from Pigtails Cocktail Bar at Desert Ridge or Matt Steward from Arcadia's subterranean tiki lounge, UnderTow, starting at 6 p.m. And let's not forget the grub: Chula Seafood, Cartwright's Modern Cuisine, and Scottsdale newcomer Hush Public House will be serving up tons of tasty treats. Tickets can be purchased for $65, but a crisp $100 bill will get you into the event half an hour early, as well as other perks like photo ops and a special gift.

Raise a glass at the Royal Palms on Friday, September 20. James Beard Foundation's Taste America

Phoenix Gala Dinner

Friday, September 20

Royal Palms Resort & Spa

5200 East Camelback Road



If a gala benefit dinner sounds more up your alley, head to the Royal Palms Resort & Spa on September 20. The cocktail reception begins at 7 p.m., with dinner and dessert to follow at 8 p.m. Though many tickets are already sold out, Capital One cardholders may buy their way in for $500 a pop. Local talent such as Claudio Urciuoli of Pa‘La and Cat Bunnag of Glai Baan will show off their foodie finesse during cocktail hour. But Danielle Leoni of The Breadfruit & Rum Bar in Phoenix gets to shine bright, in conjunction with a visiting Texan chef, during the three-course dinner.

SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest is happening at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park. SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest

SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest

Friday and Saturday, September 27 and 28

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

3 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler

If pretzels, bratwurst, polka music, and keg-stacking competitions sound like your idea of paradise, head to SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest in downtown Chandler. In its 12th year, this event is no novice to the fall festival scene. Rock out to multiplatinum headliner Gin Blossoms, the native Tempe band formed circa 1987, on Saturday. Weiner dog races and carnival rides should be just enough to keep the entire family entertained. General admission is $10 on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., and $15 on Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m., while children 12 and under are free. VIP admission gets you extra perks like drinks, a catered dinner, and admission to the VIP lounge. It's $50 on Friday and $65 on Saturday for adults. Kids can be VIPs either day for $30.

The Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest will be held at Civic Space Park. International Sculpture Center

Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest

Saturday, September 28

Civic Space Park

424 North Central Avenue



Raise a stein and prepare for the wurst — bratwurst, that is — at the Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest at Civic Space Park. The 21-and-over event goes from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and is sure to let the schnitzel shine. As the tale is told, the original Oktoberfest was a five-day communal celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria and his princess, held just outside Munich. But one day should be just enough in downtown Phoenix. Funkhaus Brass Band will play New Orleans-style hits, and Brat Haus and Eur Haus food truck are just a couple of the bite options. Meanwhile, Huss Brewing will be serving its "local liquid gold."

Scottstoberfest

Saturday, October 5

Scottsdale Fashion Square

4700 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Guys, we can't make this stuff up. Scottstoberfest, presented by faithful friend Samuel Adams, will be hosted outside of Scottsdale Fashion Square. Pay $5 at the door to get into this 21-and-over event from noon to 5 p.m., and buy your food and beverage separately. German performer Melina is flying from her homeland's Oktoberfest to belt out the tunes, so don't be a sauerkraut and miss it.

EXPAND The inaugural Gilbert Oktoberfest is all set for October 5. Gilbert Oktoberfest

Gilbert Oktoberfest

Saturday, October 5

Town of Gilbert Civic Center

50 East Civic Center Drive, Gilbert



We're running out of puns from the Deutschland, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't run down to the inaugural Gilbert Oktoberfest. With polka, bratwurst, and lager-filled steins, you are the only one to blame if you don't have a good time. From 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Drive Wood Fired Grill food truck will have the meats and Doughlicious will scoop doughy delights for sweet teeth of adults and children alike. Party the night away to local groups like The Black Moods, but don't feel so bad about it — a portion of the event's proceeds will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation. Presale tickets are $10, but double to $20 at the door and don't include grub. Kids 12 and under are free.

EXPAND Tempe does Oktoberfest on a grand scale. Four Peaks Brewery

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

Friday to Sunday, October 11 to 13

Tempe Beach Park

80 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe



The Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake is in its 47th year — let that sink in for a minute. Admission is free on Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The VIP Experience is $69 until October 10 and includes perks like exclusive beer varieties, extra-large restrooms, a German-style meal, and three beverages. There's an adult and kid carnival for $30 each day, plus plenty of polka, and headliners like The Instant Classics and 2Tone Lizard Kings.

EXPAND The Arizona Taco Festival is coming to Westworld of Scottsdale. Arizona Taco Festival

Arizona Taco Festival

Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13

Westworld of Scottsdale

16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale



We Arizonans do not play when it comes to tacos, and neither does the Arizona Taco Festival. The first 2,019 ticket buyers can enjoy $10 general admission, in honor of the event's 10th anniversary, and the price will increase to $15 after that. Enjoy the fiesta from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Taco samplings are $3 each from more than 50 of the Valley's favorite taquerias and food trucks, But let's taco 'bout the other attractions — a lucha libre arena, millennial playground, tequila expo, Día de los Muertos wedding, and the Ay! Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, just to name a few.

EXPAND Sample some cider at the Southwest Cider Festival. Southwest Cider Festival

Southwest Cider Festival

Friday, October 19

Cider Corps

31 South Robson Street, Mesa



It's all about craft cider at the Southwest Cider Festival in downtown Mesa. VIP admission is $50 and gets you into the event an hour early at 3 p.m., with a commemorative T-shirt, glass, and 20 drink tickets. General admission goes from 4 to 8 p.m., and includes 15 drink tickets, and the aforementioned glass, for $35, sans T-shirt. Local and regional ciders are to be featured among food trucks and funky jams. Cider Corps will no doubt have some of its finest ciders out for show, like the Kiwi Grenade with kiwi and habanero pepper.

EXPAND Enjoy wine, food, and friends among a star-studded lineup. Wine + Food Experience

Wine + Food Experience

Saturday and Sunday, November 2 and 3

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale



If you consider yourself a food and wine connoisseur, this is the event for you. You can take many routes at the Wine + Food Experience from 1 to 4 p.m. The Grand Tasting for $50 per day gets you unlimited sampling of chef creations from the likes of Chuck Kazmer of the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale and Atsade Desta of Café Lalibela in Tempe. Plus, there's access to famous chef and sommelier demonstrations. Wine Down with the Bella Twins is Saturday, and offers a photo op with the E! stars and samplings of their Belle Radici wine (all for an additional $140).

EXPAND Tamara Stanger, now of Cotton & Copper, made Pie Social's winning Hibiscus Vinegar Pie in 2017. Melissa Fossum

10th Annual Pie Social

Sunday, November 10

Margaret T. Hance Park

67 West Culver Street



Admission to the 10th annual event hosted by Roosevelt Row is free, but pie tasting tickets can be purchased for $15. Last year's Pie Social participants included Welcome Chicken & Donuts, Chico Malo, and Cotton & Copper. If you happen to be a pie baker (but not necessarily a candlestick maker), you can register to enter your pie into the competition for the mere bragging rights, or the cash prize for Best in Show. Enjoy this family- and pet-friendly gathering from 2 to 5 p.m.

EXPAND A Social Hall chef tosses around some cheese and noodles at last year's event. Mac & Cheese Fest

Mac & Cheese Fest

Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale



So you love mac and cheese, and you also enjoy outdoor festivals? We've got just the place for you. The Mac & Cheese Fest promises ooey-gooey goodness for $15 each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kids aged 4 to 12 are $5 and those 3 and under are free. Mac and cheese tastings will run you $2 a pop. If you want to look really sharp, opt for the VIP experience for $75 — food and drink tickets, VIP lounge, private bathrooms and all. And if you've got a killer mac and cheese recipe, share the joy at the Home Chef S'Mac Down. When the question is to Brie or not to Brie, to Brie is always the answer.

EXPAND Though the slider be but little, she is fierce. Joanie Simon

Slider Throwdown

Sunday, November 17

Kierland Commons

15205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale



Slide over to Kierland Commons from 1 to 3 p.m. for the Slider Throwdown. Sample some of the tastiest mini sammies in the Valley from participants like Aioli Burger and 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese. Admission is $35 and includes samples of all sliders, plus three drink tickets for nonalcoholic beverages (sorry, party people). But you can definitely feel good about your burger addiction here: All proceeds from the event benefit the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.