Farmers' market favorite Fluffy Cakes lands in Chandler this spring

The perfect pancake

click to enlarge Japanese Pancakes will be sold with condiments like strawberries, boba, creme brûlée, and bananas. Rudri Bhatt Patel

click to enlarge It took Kristi Jones three months to perfect the process of making these pancakes. Kristi Jones

Setting up shop



She found a space at Chandler Fashion Center and plans to open in late May. There, she'll sell her Japanese pancakes along with cheesecakes. There will be four different flavors of cheesecakes — vanilla, Oreo, taro, and chocolate — and they will be priced between $10 and $15.



For the Japanese pancakes, there will be various toppings, like strawberries, bananas, cream brûlée, and brown sugar boba. The price point is between $8 and $10.









"I came from a single mom low-income household with four kids and I never let it define me," Jones says. And Jones applies that attitude when it comes to Fluffy Cakes.



"There's no option of turning back," Jones says. "There's no option of failing."



Fluffy Cakes Opening soon at Chandler Fashion Center

3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

