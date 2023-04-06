Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

This weekend is filled with Easter brunches and festivities to celebrate the holiday. It's also the first Friday of the month, meaning downtown Phoenix will be filled with food, music, and art. And for those who like to pick up their fresh veggies at the farmers' market, one notable destination has moved, and will set up at its new spot for the first time on Saturday.
Here are four ways to fill your weekend with food and drinks around metro Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks Opening WeekendThursday, April 6 - Sunday, April 9
Chase Field
401 East Jefferson StreetHow is the opening homestand for the Arizona Diamondbacks a food event you ask? It marks the first opportunity for fans to try all of Chase Field's new menu options. A new barbecue concession stand has opened, there are more options for snacks served in tiny baseball helmets, and a footlong Sonoran Dog makes its debut.
First FridayFriday, April 7
Downtown Phoenix Get ready, get set, it's First Friday. Crowds of people will descend on downtown Phoenix this Friday for food, art, live music, street performers, and other festivities. Food vendors will be on hand, and many restaurants throughout the popular Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue districts will host events and offer specials. Food truck Tacos La Familia will park outside of the Theodore craft beer bar and newly opened coffee shop and market Dialog will feature a live DJ, among other events.
Spring Farmers' MarketsSaturday, April 8
Multiple Locations Spring has sprung and it's time to make the most of the Valley's farmers' markets before the sun gets too hot. The Downtown Mesa Farmers' Market has moved and this Saturday will be its first time popping up at its new location. Market attendees will now find the tents and vendors at Inspire Farms, located at 206 East Main Street. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Other markets taking place on Saturday morning include the Uptown and Downtown farmers' markets, the Old Town Scottsdale market, and the Park West Market.
Easter Brunches and EventsFriday, April 7 - Sunday, April 9
Multiple Locations The Easter Bunny will be hopping all around the Valley this weekend and there are Easter events galore. Many metro Phoenix restaurants are hosting special brunch and dinner events, while others will offer a la carte options. For a full list of events, check out our guide to 10 Easter dining deals.