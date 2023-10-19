Guy Fieri’s second Phoenix restaurant to land at Sky Harbor

Exactly two weeks later, Sky Harbor is one step closer to adding another big name to the mix. Guy Fieri's Phoenix Kitchen + Bar is slated to open on the eighth concourse of Terminal 4 by the end of 2024.
On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council voted to approve a contract with PHX S1 Restaurant Partners, LLC, a company that will run the restaurant in partnership with HMSHost, Kind Hospitality and TMG Services, Inc.
Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington of District 8 where Sky Harbor is located, called the approval a "win-win" in a news release, explaining that new restaurants provide more options for travelers and additional jobs at the airport.
The council also approved a contract for a new SanTan Spirit House, which, once built, will be a second location of the Chandler-based brewery's cocktail bar. The terms of the lease agreements will be for 10 years each.
“HMSHost has built its reputation on developing an exciting mix of restaurants that makes a traveler’s journey as rewarding as their destination. We are thrilled to be part of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s growth and to bring the legendary flavors of Guy Fieri and SanTan Spirits to the terminal,” HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Stephen Douglas said in the release.
More Flavortown for the ValleyThis isn't Guy Fieri's first foray into the Valley. The Food Network star opened his first full-service Phoenix restaurant next door to Chase Field in June 2022. That restaurant, called Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar, is a collaboration between the chef, Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars Entertainment and is located inside the Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field.
The restaurant and sportsbook combo includes nine betting windows and 13 self-service betting kiosks where customers can place bets on sports aired on two massive TV screen walls. The restaurant serves over-the-top dishes made famous by Fieri including his Trash Can Nachos and Bacon Mac 'n' Cheeseburger. On game days, when fans flood the area heading to Chase Field, the restaurant serves an abbreviated menu.
While many eagerly awaited the opening of the first Phoenix restaurant, the food unfortunately didn't quite make it to Flavortown. Maybe the airport location can help it reach its destination.
Guy Fieri's Kitchen + Bar
Downtown Phoenix
201 S. Fourth St.
Phoenix Sky Harbor: Opening 2024
Eighth Concourse, Terminal 4
3400 Sky Harbor Blvd.