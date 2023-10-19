 Guy Fieri opening second Phoenix restaurant at Sky Harbor airport | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Guy Fieri’s second Phoenix restaurant to land at Sky Harbor

The Food Network star and celebrity chef is bringing Flavortown to Sky Harbor.
October 19, 2023
Guy Fieri is getting ready to open his second Phoenix restaurant at Sky Harbor International Airport.
Guy Fieri is getting ready to open his second Phoenix restaurant at Sky Harbor International Airport. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Share this:
On Oct. 4, celebrity chef Bobby Flay joined Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and a host of airport officials and press to celebrate the grand opening of his new location of Bobby's Burgers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Exactly two weeks later, Sky Harbor is one step closer to adding another big name to the mix. Guy Fieri's Phoenix Kitchen + Bar is slated to open on the eighth concourse of Terminal 4 by the end of 2024.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council voted to approve a contract with PHX S1 Restaurant Partners, LLC, a company that will run the restaurant in partnership with HMSHost, Kind Hospitality and TMG Services, Inc.

Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington of District 8 where Sky Harbor is located, called the approval a "win-win" in a news release, explaining that new restaurants provide more options for travelers and additional jobs at the airport.

The council also approved a contract for a new SanTan Spirit House, which, once built, will be a second location of the Chandler-based brewery's cocktail bar. The terms of the lease agreements will be for 10 years each.

“HMSHost has built its reputation on developing an exciting mix of restaurants that makes a traveler’s journey as rewarding as their destination. We are thrilled to be part of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s growth and to bring the legendary flavors of Guy Fieri and SanTan Spirits to the terminal,” HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Stephen Douglas said in the release.

click to enlarge
The Bacon Mac 'n' Cheeseburger is served on a mess-ready tray with a spilling basket of crispy fries.
Nikki Michelle Charnstrom

More Flavortown for the Valley

This isn't Guy Fieri's first foray into the Valley. The Food Network star opened his first full-service Phoenix restaurant next door to Chase Field in June 2022. That restaurant, called Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar, is a collaboration between the chef, Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars Entertainment and is located inside the Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field.

The restaurant and sportsbook combo includes nine betting windows and 13 self-service betting kiosks where customers can place bets on sports aired on two massive TV screen walls. The restaurant serves over-the-top dishes made famous by Fieri including his Trash Can Nachos and Bacon Mac 'n' Cheeseburger. On game days, when fans flood the area heading to Chase Field, the restaurant serves an abbreviated menu.

While many eagerly awaited the opening of the first Phoenix restaurant, the food unfortunately didn't quite make it to Flavortown. Maybe the airport location can help it reach its destination.

Guy Fieri's Kitchen + Bar

Downtown Phoenix
201 S. Fourth St.

Phoenix Sky Harbor: Opening 2024
Eighth Concourse, Terminal 4
3400 Sky Harbor Blvd.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending

Flagstaff's Toasted Owl Café opens first Phoenix location

Breakfast & Brunch

Flagstaff's Toasted Owl Café opens first Phoenix location

By Sara Crocker
Chic new cafe and bar Fleet Coffee &amp; Cocktails opens in downtown Phoenix

Coffee

Chic new cafe and bar Fleet Coffee & Cocktails opens in downtown Phoenix

By Georgann Yara
Trevor's Liquor to open 2 new Valley locations. Here's when and where

Food & Drink News

Trevor's Liquor to open 2 new Valley locations. Here's when and where

By Georgann Yara
Fill your weekend with food and drinks at these 8 metro Phoenix events

Events

Fill your weekend with food and drinks at these 8 metro Phoenix events

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation