Downtown Phoenix

Loco Style Grindz brings a taste of Hawaii to The Churchill

The popular Hawaiian barbecue joint has a new home at The Churchill in downtown Phoenix.
December 15, 2023
Da Loco comes with a choice of three entrees. Pictured are the teriyaki chicken, steak and chicken katsu.
Da Loco comes with a choice of three entrees. Pictured are the teriyaki chicken, steak and chicken katsu.
As chicken thighs sizzle over a charcoal grill, the scent of teriyaki permeates the air at The Churchill in downtown Phoenix. At the heart of this culinary haven, Loco Style Grindz, a Hawaiian barbecue gem, recently found a permanent home, solidifying its status as a local hotspot.

Since its inception next to Los Altos Ranch Market in 2019, Loco Style Grindz has garnered a devoted following. Debuting as a pop-up in the beloved Roosevelt Row dining and drinking courtyard in October, the eatery is now open six days a week to cater to its growing fan base.

Hungry diners can expect heaping platefuls of chicken katsu and teriyaki steak paired with white rice and macaroni salad. The Loco Moco, a classic Hawaiian dish, features a hand-rolled burger over rice, topped with velvety gravy and a fried egg. On Taco Tuesdays, the same tender meats are nestled inside corn tortillas and topped with homemade Action Sauce, a creamy and spicy concoction.

click to enlarge
Hinano Lino is proud of his new location inside The Churchill.
Natasha Yee
Hinano Lino is the passionate chef behind the eats.

"I want to showcase how it really goes down back home," he says. "I can't thank everybody enough for their support."

Lino's culinary journey began when he and his wife, Adrielle Lino, moved from the big island of Hawaii to metro Phoenix in 2017. Although he'd initially intended to expand his barber business, fate had a different plan for Lino and the legacy of his parents inspired him to take to the grill.

"My dad could grill, and I picked that up from him. And my mom had the soul, the ability to cook with her eyes closed and everything just tasted amazing," he says.

What began as cooking for backyard gatherings of family and friends soon evolved into a full-fledged catering business. The first brick-and-mortar Loco Style Grindz location materialized at 16th and Roosevelt streets in late 2019, just before the unforeseen challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But the small eatery thrived, perfectly suited for takeout business.

The menu at Loco Style draws from a variety of influences, blending Hawaiian and Asian flavors with a hint of Mexican zest. While traditional Hawaiian fare isn't known for its spiciness, Lino's wife Adrielle added her own seasonings and salsas. The results were delicious, Lino says, and Taco Tuesday, a routine sell-out, was born.

Having traversed various locations, from a brief stint inside Arizona Mills to a Mesa establishment and numerous pop-ups in between, Lino had his sights set on The Churchill since touring the facility during the throes of the pandemic. Now, as the stars align, he feels more prepared than ever to embrace the opportunity.

"I hope people see and feel this home-style authenticity and love for where I'm from and I want to show love to Phoenix as well," Lino says. "This native Phoenix kid recently told me that our food makes him feel like home. That's exactly what we're aiming for."

Loco Style Grindz

901 N. First St.
Natasha Yee is a dining reporter who loves to explore the Valley’s culinary gems. She has covered cannabis for the New Times, politics for Rolling Stone, and health and border issues for Cronkite News in conjunction with Arizona PBS, where she was one of the voices of the podcast CN2Go.
