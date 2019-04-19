 


    Herban Planet
PHX Night Market 2019 has the food vendors.EXPAND
Courtesy of PHX Night Market

How to Score Tickets to PHX Night Market 2019 This Weekend

Lauren Cusimano | April 19, 2019 | 7:00am
In the thick of food festival season, how could one possibly stand out above the rest? Each one has local food vendors, shopping, maybe music. But some festivals, or better yet, some markets, really are a cut above. Enter PHX Night Market 2019 — a unique, Asian-inspired food market and music festival ready to take over downtown Phoenix.

Happening this weekend, the Warehouse District will host this nighttime collection of more than 80 food, drink, and retail vendors ready to wow under the night sky.

Food vendors include Mango Rabbit, The Bonks Lab, Khon's Krawfish, Paradise Hawaiian BBQ, Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls, Twisted Munchies, Shanny’s Frozen Bananas, Nishikawa Ramen, and more.

Day one is 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, April 20; day two is 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 21. Vendors, attendees, and talent will dominate Jackson Street between Central Avenue and Fourth Street just behind Talking Stick Resort Arena across from Chase Field. The main entrance is on Jackson and Fourth streets in front of Chase Field.

Mango Rabbit — one of many food and drink vendors.
Paolo Cuyno

Spring 2019 general admission tickets are $25 online, and $30 at the door. Kids 6 to 12 are $5, and children 5 and under are admitted free. General admission plus is $35, and gets you in an hour early;  VIP tickets are $125, which gets you in early and allows you to hang in the VIP Long Life + Prosperity Lounge.

You can also register and enter for your chance to win a family pack of four tickets from Phoenix New Times.

See the PHX Night Market website for tickets and more details.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

