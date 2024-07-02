 Is Pizzeria Bianco the best pizza in Phoenix? Our readers react | Phoenix New Times
Readers react to Pizzeria Bianco’s spot on best in U.S. list

Phoenix readers sound off after Pizzeria Bianco was named the best pizza in the Valley.
July 2, 2024
Pizzeria Bianco, Chris Bianco's storied restaurant is located in downtown Phoenix's Historic Heritage Square.
Pizzeria Bianco, Chris Bianco's storied restaurant is located in downtown Phoenix's Historic Heritage Square. Jacob Tyler Dunn
The New York Times recently published a list of the 22 best pizzerias in America. Arizona's own Pizzeria Bianco made the cut.

The national nod is the latest in Bianco's long string of accolades. Owner and chef Chris Bianco is a two-time James Beard Award winner and he's credited with making Phoenix a known pizza destination. His pizzas are prized pies that warrant long waits at his original downtown Phoenix restaurant and its uptown counterpart. And in Phoenix, most people love Pizzeria Bianco. It's so well-loved, in fact, that some love to hate it.

Specialty pies are available at both locations of Pizzeria Bianco.
When the Times published its list, we shared the news. Our readers had strong opinions about Pizzeria Bianco and other top pie shops in town. Our Facebook post garnered almost 1,000 reactions and close to 200 comments. Here's what readers had to say.

Some shared their love for Bianco. Betty wrote:

Love Chris and his restaurants. Great pizza.
Joel added:

We were just there. Awesome!
And James wondered:

How can I study under Chris?
Others put in their votes for the best pizza in town. Charlotte stayed calm, offering:

Yes, the pizza is great at Bianco's. Phoenix has lots of other places that also do great ones.
Janet said:

Florencia Pizza Bistro in Ahwatukee is hands down the best pizza in AZ. Been going there for 30 years.
Linda added a vote for Chicago-style pie at Deno's Pizza.

Dinos is the best Chicago pizza in Arizona!
And Joey said:

Nello’s Pizza in Mesa is the best!
Pamella put in a word for subjectivity. Pizza is an art, and art is subjective after all.

I really wish they would stop this. Everyone has a different idea of what a good pizza is. I have had pizza where people say oh this is this best and I think it’s so so and visa versa. And it depends who is cooking it on the night you go there. The same goes for restaurants too.
So, did The New York Times get it right? Is Pizzeria Bianco one of the country's best? It made our list of the top 10 best pizzerias in town, along with nine others. What's your favorite spot to order a pie or grab a slice in the Valley? 
