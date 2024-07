Readers react to Pizzeria Bianco’s spot on best in U.S. list

click to enlarge Specialty pies are available at both locations of Pizzeria Bianco. Jacob Tyler Dunn

The New York Times recently published a list of the 22 best pizzerias in America . Arizona's own Pizzeria Bianco made the cut.The national nod is the latest in Bianco's long string of accolades. Owner and chef Chris Bianco is a two-time James Beard Award winner and he's credited with making Phoenix a known pizza destination. His pizzas are prized pies that warrant long waits at his original downtown Phoenix restaurant and its uptown counterpart. And in Phoenix, most people love Pizzeria Bianco. It's so well-loved, in fact, that some love to hate it. When the Times published its list, we shared the news. Our readers had strong opinions about Pizzeria Bianco and other top pie shops in town. Our Facebook post garnered almost 1,000 reactions and close to 200 comments. Here's what readers had to say.Some shared their love for Bianco. Betty wrote:Joel added:And James wondered:Others put in their votes for the best pizza in town. Charlotte stayed calm, offering:Janet said:Linda added a vote for Chicago-style pie at Deno's Pizza.And Joey said:Pamella put in a word for subjectivity. Pizza is an art, and art is subjective after all.So, did The New York Times get it right? Is Pizzeria Bianco one of the country's best? It made our list of the top 10 best pizzerias in town , along with nine others. What's your favorite spot to order a pie or grab a slice in the Valley?