The New York Times named this Phoenix pizzeria among the nation's best

The list makes a point that some of the country's best pizza comes from unexpected places. Next to each city name, the article lists its population size. For example, The Lincoln Winebar, a pizza slinger in Mount Vernon, Iowa serves a town with a population of just 4,527.
But some big names in big cities still made it onto the list, including Arizona's most celebrated pizzeria: Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, population 1,608,139.
Pizzeria Bianco is the obvious choice for an Arizona pizza pick, but when just 22 spots out of all 50 states made the list, it's clear that the local pizza shop still packs a national punch. That's all thanks to the restaurant's owner, namesake and local legend, Chris Bianco.
Bianco's restaurant empire has grown over the years, to include Tratto, Pane Bianco, Bar Bianco, restaurant locations in Los Angeles and countless collaborations. In 2022, Bianco won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur. It was his second James Beard, following his win for Best Chef in 2003.
And while his career has evolved, Bianco's signature dishes continue to reign supreme. The Times list offers a piece of sage advice: "Be sure to order the Rosa," Anderson wrote, "a sublimely austere pizza holding Arizona pistachios, rosemary and singed slices of red onion."
Pizzeria Bianco is an outstanding option for pie in the Valley, and one of our top picks. If you're looking for nine other excellent spots to grab a slice, check out our list of the top 10 best pizzerias in metro Phoenix.
Pizzeria Bianco
623 E. Adams St.
4743 N. 20th St.