The New York Times named this Phoenix pizzeria among the nation's best

Just 22 spots from 50 states made the list, including an Arizona classic.
June 25, 2024
Pizzeria Bianco was named one of the best pizzerias nationwide by The New York Times. Jacob Tyler Dunn
The New York Times published a list of the Best Pizza Places in the U.S. on Tuesday, explaining that "pizza in America has never been better."

The list makes a point that some of the country's best pizza comes from unexpected places. Next to each city name, the article lists its population size. For example, The Lincoln Winebar, a pizza slinger in Mount Vernon, Iowa serves a town with a population of just 4,527.

But some big names in big cities still made it onto the list, including Arizona's most celebrated pizzeria: Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, population 1,608,139.

Pizzeria Bianco is the obvious choice for an Arizona pizza pick, but when just 22 spots out of all 50 states made the list, it's clear that the local pizza shop still packs a national punch. That's all thanks to the restaurant's owner, namesake and local legend, Chris Bianco.

click to enlarge
Chris Bianco is the craftsman behind Pizzeria Bianco's success.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
"Chris Bianco helped establish the persona of the pizzaiolo-as-pitmaster — the meticulous craftsman spinning magic from wood fire," Brett Anderson wrote for the Times. "He did it at Pizzeria Bianco, where starting in the late 1980s, he helped pave the way for the craft-pizza revolution one steamy-crisp, handmade pizza at a time. His profile has only grown, along with his empire, but the two Phoenix pizzerias are still worth a pilgrimage."

Bianco's restaurant empire has grown over the years, to include Tratto, Pane Bianco, Bar Bianco, restaurant locations in Los Angeles and countless collaborations. In 2022, Bianco won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur. It was his second James Beard, following his win for Best Chef in 2003.

And while his career has evolved, Bianco's signature dishes continue to reign supreme. The Times list offers a piece of sage advice: "Be sure to order the Rosa," Anderson wrote, "a sublimely austere pizza holding Arizona pistachios, rosemary and singed slices of red onion."

Pizzeria Bianco is an outstanding option for pie in the Valley, and one of our top picks. If you're looking for nine other excellent spots to grab a slice, check out our list of the top 10 best pizzerias in metro Phoenix.

Pizzeria Bianco

623 E. Adams St.
4743 N. 20th St.
