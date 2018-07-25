Local Favorite Downtown Chinese Restaurant Closing

Sing High Chop Suey House, the Chinese eatery that has been serving downtown Phoenix since Prohibition, will be closing on September 30, maybe for good.

The building that houses the restaurant has been sold.

Fans of Sing High will see a silver lining here. The owner is hoping that the restaurant won't be closing for good, only relocating. Relocating to where, if anywhere, remains to be determined.

The restaurant has a labyrinthine menu that winds through many Chinese American staples, including chow mein, chop suey, pot stickers, and egg rolls. The restaurant has something of a Cantonese bent.

Not everybody was a fan of this eatery, as an old story of ours attests.