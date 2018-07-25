 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Pot stickers and egg rolls at Sing High.
Pot stickers and egg rolls at Sing High.
Jonathan McNamara

Local Favorite Downtown Chinese Restaurant Closing

Chris Malloy | July 25, 2018 | 10:59am
AA

Sing High Chop Suey House, the Chinese eatery that has been serving downtown Phoenix since Prohibition, will be closing on September 30, maybe for good.

The building that houses the restaurant has been sold.

Fans of Sing High will see a silver lining here. The owner is hoping that the restaurant won't be closing for good, only relocating. Relocating to where, if anywhere, remains to be determined.

The restaurant has a labyrinthine menu that winds through many Chinese American staples, including chow mein, chop suey, pot stickers, and egg rolls. The restaurant has something of a Cantonese bent.

Not everybody was a fan of this eatery, as an old story of ours attests. 

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >