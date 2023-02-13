These 8 Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Perfect First Date Destinations

That depends: Do you want a cozy, private nook or a bar top with distractions? Do you want dinner with a side of fun or maybe you’re looking for a quick lunch spot? Do you want a fancy affair or a hole in the wall? Both reveal a lot about a person. Either way, there’s a perfect Phoenix restaurant for that.
Pane Bianco
4404 North Central Avenue
602-234-2100 Pane Bianco is a rite of passage. At the popular lunch spot, the ritual starts with standing in line, a queue that can wrap around to the patio. To start the date, chat while you decide which sandwich to order. Maybe the soppressata with aged provolone and roasted red peppers or the mouthwatering mozzarella with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil all served on soft rounds of wood-fired focaccia that come out of the oven with a kiss of char. Oh, and absolutely get the four-pack of chocolate chip cookies to share. Sandwiches ordered to-go come out perfectly packed in a brown paper bag with a side of bean salad. Sit at a table on the patio for prime people-watching or go across the street to Steele Indian School Park for a picnic, blanket not included.
The Wayward Taphouse
1028 Grand Avenue
602-671-7900 The Wayward Taphouse craft beer and wine bar on Grand Avenue is like five dates in one. Go on Tuesday for trivia night and test your competitive compatibility (sign-up starts at 7 p.m.) or Thursday for open mic comedy night to see if your sense of humor is in sync (laughs start at 7 p.m.). The bar serves a fun and flirty lineup of local beers, including the must-try First Date IPA from Roses By The Stairs Brewing. If you get hungry, slices from SnapBack Pizzeria across the street are welcome, just skip the garlic-laden Vanna White. Extend the date with a pitstop at Novel Ice Cream next door for a warm donut stuffed with artisan ice cream.
Coabana
1 East Washington Street
602-5299-2630 With its Cuban beats, rum-forward drinks, sultry color palette, and the golden hue from the backlit bar, Coabana feels like a sexy getaway. Between the sofa, bar stools, and intimate booths, there’s not a bad seat in the house, a definite-first date plus. It also doesn’t hurt that the food is dang good. Order tapas like yuca fries with spicy sauce, guava and cheese empanadas, and guacamole topped with roasted pork served with plantain chips, and share away. The only thing the downtown spot doesn’t have working for it is parking. Make sure to arrive early so you’re not fighting for a spot.
First Draft Book Bar (Inside Changing Hands Bookstore)
300 West Camelback Road
602-274-0067 First Draft Book Bar inside Changing Hands Bookstore is the perfect place for a middle-of-the-week date. Start the table talk at the open bar area over chai lattes and pastries or local beer and a warm Noble pretzel. For cozier vibes, sit in a comfy armchair by the fireplace. If the date passes the first test, walk the bookstore aisles together for a deeper dive. Stroll the travel section and swap vacation stories, and browse new releases, staff picks, and childhood classics to share all-time faves. What a person reads says a lot about them. Bonus: Get 50 percent off bottles of wine on Wednesday.
The Larder + The Delta200 West Portland Street
480-409-8520 The Larder + The Delta is a first-date virtuoso that ticks all the right boxes. Sit at the wraparound bar and watch chef Stephen Jones and his team in action, impeccably executing and plating the imaginative and upscale Southern food the restaurant is known for. Don’t be surprised if your food-minded bar mates, many on dates themselves, gush over the best buttermilk biscuits of their lives and want to know how you like your blackened salmon. The slice of a place has white tablecloth appeal with entrees that range from fried chicken to vegetarian options, plus a patio for people- and dog-watching. For a true treat, hit this spot at happy hour. The burger, biscuits with pimento, and fiery fried cauliflower are the bomb.
Garden Bar Phx
822 North Sixth Avenue
602-612-4438 Garden Bar Phx, the downtown treasure tucked in the Roosevelt neighborhood, is the perfect place for cocktails, mocktails, and canoodling. Set in a historic bungalow with plenty of cozy nooks, take your pick of the patio which comes with blankets and heaters, or one of the many private rooms. Then there are the drinks, garden-to-glass libations designed by owner and James Beard-honored mixologist Kim Haasarud. Try the Honeycut Highball made with Japanese whiskey, lapsang souchong tea, and local honey, or the Pistachio Daiquiri crafted from coconut rum, Madagascar vanilla, and crushed pistachios. Pair sips with sweet and savory grazing boards and see where the date takes you… maybe to the loveseat in front of the fake fireplace. Bonus: Go Sunday night for a grilled cheese pop-up with The Fates Bread Co.
Sidecar Social Club
3243 North Third Street
602-842-7181 You’ll get points for picking Sidecar Social Club, an under-the-radar rendezvous spot with “I-didn’t-even-know-it-was-here” feels and a separate side entrance from sister restaurant Ocotillo. The place was practically made for first dates. Its dark, sleek ambiance feels like you’re stepping back in time, and drinks follow suit. Order classic cocktails, like an Old Fashioned or Negroni, and sit at the buzzy indoor and outdoor bar or tuck into one of the mini booths built for two, perfect for handholding across the table. The inconspicuous spot shares the twinkle lights from Ocotillo’s patio by night, and come Sunday brunch, you can have a boozy morning meal with cinnamon roll French toast or a breakfast chimichanga.
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
480-421-7997 Suggesting a hotel as a first date could be misconstrued, but this experience at retro-chic ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho is all about embracing your candy-loving inner child. You choose where to sit – the curved bar, one of the cozy turquoise booths, or by the pool – but what to order is a no-brainer. The Show Stopper Shake is a carnal concoction overflowing with everything from donuts to full-on ice cream cones. Not only is it the ultimate shared dessert and total conversation starter, it’s an Instagram darling, that is if your date is worthy of your feed. Bonus: The flavor changes every month, so if all goes well, this date night could become a tradition.