Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your August Calendar

August is sure to be a busy and boozy one.
Beginning Monday, August 1
Koibito Poke
Multiple Locations
www.koibitopoke.com
It's not always fun to end your summer break and head back to school, but Koibito Poke is trying to make the transition a little easier. Students can receive 15 percent off their order on weekdays from 2 to 5 p.m. You just need to show your student ID at the time of purchase.
Wednesday, August 3
Phoenix City Grille
5816 North 16th Street
602-266-3001
www.phoenixcitygrille.com
Phoenix City Grille's Caymus Vineyards tasting event will be hosted by Arizona market manager Stephanie Martindale from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy sips of various wines, with bottles available for purchase. It's $25 plus fees per person, and you can register by contacting Brittnee Reed at 602-510-7170 or at [email protected]
Wine Country Barbecue
Saturday, August 6
LDV Winery - Vineyard
13922 South Kuykendall Cutoff Road, Pearce
480-664-4822
www.ldvwinery.com
LDV Winery's popular event is back this summer, taking place at the vineyard and winery in the Chiricahua Mountain Foothills. Guests will get a tour with a winemaker and then enjoy a wine country lunch. You'll also get the opportunity to stroll through the vineyard for beautiful photo ops. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $40 per person.
Saturday, August 6
Bell Bank Park
1 Legacy Drive, Mesa
480-353-7058
www.bellbankpark.com
This indoor beer festival put on by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild at Bell Bank Park in Mesa is perfect for escaping the summer heat. Over 50 breweries from across Arizona will be serving sours, barrel-aged, and cask beers. Early bird tickets are $65 for general admission, and VIP tickets are $80. Food will be available for purchase, and keep in mind there's a clear bag policy at the venue.
Dive-In Movie Friday, August 12
Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel
400 West Camelback Road
480-536-8899
www.riseuptownhotel.com/phoenix_restaurants/lylo/
Hang by the pool and enjoy popcorn, candy, and cocktails while watching a screening of The Goonies at Lylo Swim Club. Doors open at 7 p.m., and seats are first come, first serve. Other food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is for adults 21 years and older, and tickets are $30 plus fees.
Saturday, August 13
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
www.foundrehotels.com
Get ready to sample over 60 different kinds of wine, enjoy local food, and listen to live music at Found:RE Phoenix's wine festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $25 and includes 10 wine sample tickets, while the $50 VIP admission gets you 10 tickets plus a commemorative wine glass. Additional sample tickets will be available for purchase at the venue.
Sunday, August 14
Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows
5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley
480-624-5458
www.mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth
Eugenia Theodosopoulos of Essence Bakery Cafe is the guest chef at this month's Sunday Supper Club at Hearth '61. Courses include shrimp, lobster, and leak fricassee, prime tenderloin with foie gras and summer truffle, and a fresh peach tarte. The event costs $189 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required.
Thursday, August 18
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-361-9860
www.queencreekolivemill.com
Queen Creek Olive Mill's Tavolo Dinner is back, this time focused on Italy's Sardinia region. The five-course family-style meal will include dishes like ricotta tartlets, squid ink bucatini, suckling pig, and deconstructed cheesecakes. The event costs $124.99 per person, plus an optional $39.99 for wine pairings. It runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and reservations are required.
Thursday, August 25
The Tasting Room at SanTan GardensSummer Cooking Class
495 East Warner Road, Chandler, #100
495 East Warner Road, Chandler, #100
480-534-7041
www.santantours.com
SanTan Spirits and Fairytale Brownies are teaming up for a special tasting. Four different brownies will be paired with a different spirit, like a raspberry swirl brownie and a citrus rose gin fizz or the caramel brownie paired with a bourbon sour. Tickets are $40 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online.
Saturday, August 27
Barrio Queen Phoenix
21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #98
480-466-7445
www.barrioqueen.comLearn how to make some delicious Mexican food while supporting a good cause during this cooking class at Barrio Queen's Desert Ridge Marketplace location. Attendees will learn how to make three signature dishes and get a printed recipe card and gift bag to take home. This family-friendly event will benefit the Phoenix Children's Hospital and costs $20 per person plus fees.