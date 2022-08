Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Events to Fill Your August Calendar

click to enlarge If you're a student and show your ID, you can get 15 percent off your order at Koibito Poke. Koibito Poke

Wine Country Barbecue

Saturday, August 6

LDV Winery - Vineyard

13922 South Kuykendall Cutoff Road, Pearce

480-664-4822

www.ldvwinery.com

LDV Winery's popular event is back this summer, taking place at the vineyard and winery in the Chiricahua Mountain Foothills. Guests will get a tour with a winemaker and then enjoy a wine country lunch. You'll also get the opportunity to stroll through the vineyard for beautiful photo ops. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $40 per person.

click to enlarge Wren House is one of the breweries that will be at the beer festival. Amanda Mason

click to enlarge Pair the movie with popcorn, candy, nachos, and cocktails at Lylo. Lylo Swim Club

Dive-In Movie Friday, August 12

Lylo Swim Club at the Rise Uptown Hotel

400 West Camelback Road

480-536-8899

www.riseuptownhotel.com/phoenix_restaurants/lylo/

Hang by the pool and enjoy popcorn, candy, and cocktails while watching a screening of The Goonies at Hang by the pool and enjoy popcorn, candy, and cocktails while watching a screening ofat Lylo Swim Club . Doors open at 7 p.m., and seats are first come, first serve. Other food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is for adults 21 years and older, and tickets are $30 plus fees.

click to enlarge Sip on wine at Found:RE Phoenix's special festival. Found:RE Hotel

click to enlarge Eugenia Theodosopoulos at work at Essence Bakery Cafe. Bahar Anooshahr

click to enlarge Head to the Queen Creek Olive Mill for a fancy Italian meal. Jacob Tyler Dunn

click to enlarge Pair brownies with cocktails at this unique tasting event. Lauren Cusimano

The Tasting Room at SanTan Gardens

495 East Warner Road, Chandler, #100

480-534-7041 www.santantours.com





click to enlarge Barrio Queen hosts a summer cooking class. Barrio Queen SanTan Spirits and Fairytale Brownies are teaming up for a special tasting. Four different brownies will be paired with a different spirit, like a raspberry swirl brownie and a citrus rose gin fizz or the caramel brownie paired with a bourbon sour. Tickets are $40 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online.

480-466-7445

www.barrioqueen.com





Get out your calendar. We've gathered events happening in Arizona that are sure to catch your eye, including wine and beer festivals, a wine country barbecue, brownie and spirits tasting, and more.August is sure to be a busy and boozy one.It's not always fun to end your summer break and head back to school, but Koibito Poke is trying to make the transition a little easier. Students can receive 15 percent off their order on weekdays from 2 to 5 p.m. You just need to show your student ID at the time of purchase. Phoenix City Grille's Caymus Vineyards tasting event will be hosted by Arizona market manager Stephanie Martindale from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy sips of various wines, with bottles available for purchase. It's $25 plus fees per person, and you can register by contacting Brittnee Reed at 602-510-7170 or at [email protected] This indoor beer festival put on by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild at Bell Bank Park in Mesa is perfect for escaping the summer heat. Over 50 breweries from across Arizona will be serving sours, barrel-aged, and cask beers. Early bird tickets are $65 for general admission, and VIP tickets are $80. Food will be available for purchase, and keep in mind there's a clear bag policy at the venue.Get ready to sample over 60 different kinds of wine, enjoy local food, and listen to live music at Found:RE Phoenix's wine festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $25 and includes 10 wine sample tickets, while the $50 VIP admission gets you 10 tickets plus a commemorative wine glass. Additional sample tickets will be available for purchase at the venue.Eugenia Theodosopoulos of Essence Bakery Cafe is the guest chef at this month's Sunday Supper Club at Hearth '61 . Courses include shrimp, lobster, and leak fricassee, prime tenderloin with foie gras and summer truffle, and a fresh peach tarte. The event costs $189 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required. Queen Creek Olive Mill's Tavolo Dinner is back, this time focused on Italy's Sardinia region. The five-course family-style meal will include dishes like ricotta tartlets, squid ink bucatini, suckling pig, and deconstructed cheesecakes. The event costs $124.99 per person, plus an optional $39.99 for wine pairings. It runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and reservations are required.Learn how to make some delicious Mexican food while supporting a good cause during this cooking class at Barrio Queen's Desert Ridge Marketplace location. Attendees will learn how to make three signature dishes and get a printed recipe card and gift bag to take home. This family-friendly event will benefit the Phoenix Children's Hospital and costs $20 per person plus fees.