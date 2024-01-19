Meet the family behind MoLo's, Buckeye's standout Mexican food truck

The name MoLo's, Mariacrystal Moreno says, is a combination of her maiden name, Lopez, and her husband Jonathan's last name, Moreno. Their business and recipes seamlessly blend both chefs' cultural backgrounds and favorite flavors.



Mariacrystal is from California and her husband Jonathan is originally from Mexico by way of San Diego. Together, they are spreading the love for their unique mesquite-smoked Mexican food around the Valley.

How MoLo's got started



click to enlarge Street tacos that are as good as they look from MoLo's. MoLo's

What's on the menu?



click to enlarge At MoLo's, all of the recipes including the salsas, meats and beans are made from scratch. MoLo's

By family, for family

