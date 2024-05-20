 New Roosevelt Row restaurants to try in downtown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

6 new restaurants and bars are now open along Roosevelt Row

From a fried chicken restaurant to a new speakeasy, these restaurants and bars have made their debut in downtown Phoenix.
May 20, 2024
Pretty Penny opened on Roosevelt Row in January. The new restaurant is a partnership between alumni of the Virtu restaurants and Pour Bastards Hospitality.
Pretty Penny opened on Roosevelt Row in January. The new restaurant is a partnership between alumni of the Virtu restaurants and Pour Bastards Hospitality. Sara Crocker

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $5,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$5,000
$375
Share this:
Downtown Phoenix dining destination Roosevelt Row often sees a lot of turnover. And as the area continues to become more popular, new restaurants and bars are opening all the time. Since the start of the year, six new spots have arrived, serving everything from pizza and fried chicken to science-heavy cocktails. Here's what's new.

Pretty Penny

504 E. Roosevelt St.
Cocktail heavyweights Sam Olguin and Brenon Stuart own Pour Bastards Hospitality, the group behind Killer Whale Sex Club, Disco Dragon, F.Y.P.M. and the recently closed Pour Bastards Modern Cocktails. Teaming up with chef Marcelino “Mars” Ramos and hospitality pro Ivan Herrera, the duo opened Pretty Penny in January. Along with the unique cocktails the group is known for, Pretty Penny also serves a full food menu of internationally inspired dishes with an emphasis on seafood and high-end preparations. The swanky spot is Roosevelt Row's latest date-night destination.

RoRo Dogs

610 E. Roosevelt St. #140
In early February, RoRo Dogs opened its doors to First Friday revelers. The fast-casual spot serves eight signature hot dogs ranging from chili cheese to Chicago to Sonoran. They also offer a vegan dog, and the option to build your own. Pick from a smoked beef, Cajun andouille or vegan dog, then select your bun and hot and cold toppings to create your own perfect bite. The small restaurant also serves loaded chips, soft drinks and rootbeer floats.

click to enlarge A Lovesack Dumpling box.
A Lovebite Dumpling meal includes five potsticker dumplings, with veggie, pork, shrimp and chicken options.
Sara Crocker

Lovebite Dumplings

116 E. Roosevelt St.
In late February, 25-year-old entrepreneur Angel Gould opened her dream late-night dumpling house on Roosevelt Row. A month later, thanks to some trademark issues, she changed the name to Lovebite Dumpling. Despite the change, the trendy shop continues on its mission to bring affordable, tasty meals to downtown. The tiny counter-service spot serves $12 boxes of dumplings paired with noodles, rice or salad and a variety of sauces. Stop by for a quick bite and take in a slice of life on Roosevelt Row from the sidewalk patio tables.

click to enlarge A personal pizza and pint of beer.
A pizzeria serving tavern-style pies, pints and craft cocktails has debuted in the former Teddy's Preserve space. Moon Pie Pizza & Patio debuted on Roosevelt Row on March 18.
Moon Pie Pizza & Patio

Moon Pie Pizza & Patio

1001 N. Central Ave.
Located in the former home of Teddy's Preserve at the corner of Roosevelt Street and Central Avenue, Moon Pie Pizza & Patio launched in mid-March. The casual spot features an airy indoor space and large outdoor area with lounge seating and lawn games. The menu is centered on thin-crust tavern-style pies with toppings such as meatballs and ricotta and the Chicagoland with giardiniera and fennel sausage. The menu also includes appetizers, salads and sandwiches perfect for pairing with one of the eight signature cocktails. The drinks menu also includes two frozen options along with beer and wine.

click to enlarge
Legends Never Die is a new speakeasy-style bar next door to Pretty Penny. Look for a nondescript door on the east side of the building.
Tirion Boan

Legends Never Die

504 E. Roosevelt St.
Located right next door to Pretty Penny, the Pour Bastards Hospitality team opened their latest bar, Legends Never Die, in April. The speakeasy-style concept is reached by a nondescript door on the east side of the building. Inside, customers will find one long community table lined with stools. Pick a spot and peruse the neon orange and blue menu inside the space-age corridor. On one side of the thin room, a projector rotates through snippets of movies and swirling graphics, while on the other, two mirrors help elongate the small space. Above the mirrors, the bar's name glows in neon orange. The music is loud, the bar is dark and the cocktails take you on a journey. Many of the tipples are clarified and use ingredients not often found in drinks, including vegetables and cheeses.

click to enlarge
Bekke and Scott Holmes own Full Speed Chicken & Ribs, a new concept that joins their Little Miss BBQ empire, on Roosevelt Row.
Georgann Yara

Full Speed Chicken & Ribs

513 E. Roosevelt St.
The barbecue experts behind Valley standout Little Miss BBQ opened their new fried chicken concept Full Speed Chicken & Ribs in late April. The new restaurant replaces another barbecue spot, Trapp Haus. As the name indicates, fans of Scott and Bekke Holmes' barbecue can get their fill of tender ribs, along with pulled pork and classic sides, including macaroni and cheese and coleslaw. For fried chicken fans, there are tenders and thighs served plain or spicy, and on a plate or as a sandwich. Pair your pick with a cold beer or tart frozen lemonade. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Meet the new restaurant opening in the iconic Scottsdale Dairy Queen

Food & Drink News

Meet the new restaurant opening in the iconic Scottsdale Dairy Queen

By Nikki Michelle Charnstrom
Top Phoenix brunch spot named most beautiful restaurant in Arizona

Food & Drink News

Top Phoenix brunch spot named most beautiful restaurant in Arizona

By Tirion Boan
Tesota opens in former Southern Rail with recipes from around the world

Food & Drink News

Tesota opens in former Southern Rail with recipes from around the world

By Tirion Boan
Oregon ice cream shop Salt &amp; Straw to join local eateries at Epicenter

Food & Drink News

Oregon ice cream shop Salt & Straw to join local eateries at Epicenter

By Lauren Topor
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation