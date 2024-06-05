 New wine bar Kid Sister opens in uptown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Long-awaited wine bar and bistro Kid Sister opens in uptown Phoenix

Family, friends and industry pros helm this new spot serving small bites and wine.
June 5, 2024
Kid Sister's owners wanted a homey but modern space that would reflect the European wine bars that the uptown Phoenix spot was inspired by.
Kid Sister's owners wanted a homey but modern space that would reflect the European wine bars that the uptown Phoenix spot was inspired by. Chais Gentner

After more than a year of renovations, Kid Sister is now open in uptown Phoenix. The wine bar and bistro began welcoming customers on May 25.

Replacing the former vegan restaurant and bakery Whyld Ass Cafe on Seventh Street near Camelback Road, the space “needed a lot of love” before it could open, says co-owner Casey Lewandrowski.

“While the delays were hard to swallow, it gave us more time to be thoughtful, intentional and resourceful,” she shared in an email. “We're just happy to be open and part of the neighborhood.”

The team set out to create a modern but homey vibe akin to the bistros they’ve visited in Europe. At the Phoenix space, the interiors are soft and organic. Dusty earth tones are punctuated with pops of color from bright yellow stools and vibrant tiles.

The wine bar is co-owned by Lewandrowski, her sister Courtney and Dej Lambert. The food and wine program is helmed by chef Isaac Mendoza and advanced sommelier Zac Adcox, two alumni of the widely acclaimed Progress, formerly known as Restaurant Progress.

Courtney calls Kid Sister a "neo-bistro," saying last year that it's “a wine bar that has a great dining experience but doesn’t take itself too seriously."
click to enlarge Pork steak from Kid Sister.
The opening menu features dishes including a pork steak with potato, charred cabbage and red curry butter.
Adam Garcia

The opening menu features ten plates, ranging from tapas-style bites that include head cheese and pan con tomate, to more robust dishes such as a pork steak with potato, charred cabbage and red curry butter or Parisian gnocchi with wild mushrooms, green garlic and pine nuts. There are also two sweet options to choose from: an almond cake and whipped creme fraiche with strawberries, candied sesame seeds and basil.

Wines from around the globe are available by the glass or the bottle. The bar also has a selection of wine cocktails, including spritzes and vermouths topped with soda. Guests will also find two beers available – Mother Road Brewing Co.’s Tower Station IPA and Budweiser – as well as espressos and nonalcoholic sips such as locally made tonic water from Big Marble Organics.

The wine bar is open 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Kid Sister

4810 N. Seventh St.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
