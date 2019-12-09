 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Your November D-list, including a Tempe location of Pei Wei.
Your November D-list, including a Tempe location of Pei Wei.
Pei Wei

November Restaurant D-List: Trash Bags Should Not Be Used To Mix Salads

Bri Arreguin-Malloy | December 9, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation of last month's report, which resulted in a number of restaurants landing on the D-list.

Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen

1825 East Guadalupe Road, Suite F-112, Tempe


“Observed sushi with raw tuna on a rack in the walk in refrigerator above a tray filled with RTE crab mix.”

“Observed food debris on plastic food containers on the clean dishes shelf. PIC moved the dishes to the 3 compartment sink to be re-washed.”

Related Stories

Dijlah Market

8048 North 27th Avenue


“Observed an aerosol can of "Raid" insecticide spray being store inside mop sink in meat processing area. Advised person in charge (PIC) that pesticides should not be stored on the premises.”

“Observed 3-compartment sink without sanitizer. Upon questioning of two food service employees working in meat preparation area, neither knew how to prepare a sanitizer solution and verify concentration with sanitizer test strips.”

The Enclave at Gilbert Senior Living

4929 South Val Vista Drive, Gilbert


“Observed grill employee with gloves touch raw hamburger patty. With same gloved hand; grill employee began preparing tuna salad plate.”

“Observed multiple TCS foods past 7 days of expiration in the establishment.”

Sorry, Century Grand.EXPAND
Sorry, Century Grand.
Chris Malloy

Century Grand

3626 East Indian School Road


“The dishwasher was observed picking up a dirty rag on the floor then immediately handling clean dishes to put them away.”

“The establishment's bar area serves two cocktails ("honest days wage" and "duesenberg") with raw unpasteurized egg in them. The PIC was advised to have a consumer advisory on the menu if they intend to use raw egg in these cocktails.”

Yuliana’s Mexican Food

2473 South Higley Road, #103, Gilbert


“Observed water from prep-sink that is thawing raw meat splashing on the clean utensils on the rack..”

“Observed raw shrimp, thawing in a bucket stored directly on top of a small ice machine that is next to the prep-sink. Ice from ice machine is used for customers consumption.”

Schlotzsky’s

4445 East Thomas Road


“The establishment does not have a certified food manager. A priority violation was observed.”

“An employee touched an customer's credit card with gloved hands. The employee removed their gloves, washed their hands for approximately 6 seconds before returning to the kitchen and putting on gloves.”

Arby’s

953 North Dobson Road, Mesa


“Observed an open box of packaged mints and cardboard sandwich containers stored on the shelf below floor cleaner, detergent, and next to chlorine.”

“Observed cut cabbage and lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and various sliced deli meats in the cold well with an internal temperature of 47-50F, probe thermometer, verified by person in charge (PIC). … PIC contacted repair company and will not use the refrigerators for TCS foods until 41F or less is maintained.”

Basil & Garlic Bistro

9330 East Poinsettia Drive, #106, Scottsdale


“On cook line, employee handled ready to eat parsley for ready to eat garlic bread without gloves. Instructed employee to discard garlic bread, wash hands, and don gloves when working with ready to eat foods.”

“OIn walk in cooler, lasagna, open package of meatballs and in bottom portion of large prep table cooler, containers of cooked pasta without proper date marks.”

Pho Lee Restaurant

602 West Union Hills Drive, #10


“Observed door and edges of doors on chest freezers to have large accumulation of dark liquid and debris, please ensure all equipment is cleaned at a frequency to prevent such buildup.”

“Observed strainer filled with cooked noodles sitting on chest freezer in splash range of roof leak from recent rainstorm, had item moved to a cooler at time.”

Quick Stop Mart

3860 East McDowell Road


“Observed 3 packages of strawberry with built up organic dark/green materials and ice crystals that was being held for an undetermined period of time, but for at least a week according to PIC.”

“Observed raw unpackaged raw beef, stored above RTE cheese, and Raw Shrimps in an open bags stored above cooked chicken and side by side marinated raw beef next cut produces.”

Thirsty Dog 2 Go

15 West Fifth Street, Tempe


“Observed no soap or paper towels in employee restroom. PIC stated they would obtain both before a reinspection takes place.”

“Observed mechanical dishwasher utilizing chlorine sanitizer measuring 0ppm at time of inspection. PIC stated a work order would be placed to maintain dishwasher and placed a "Do Not Use" sign on the dishwasher.”

Issues at Nishikawa Ramen.
Issues at Nishikawa Ramen.
New Times Archives

Nishikawa Ramen

1909 East Ray Road, #10, Chandler


“Consumer advisory is not available for soft cooked eggs on to go menu Provide consumer advisory that includes a disclaimer, disclosure and a asterisk.”

“Observed a container of raw chicken stored over a box of raw cabbage in the walk in unit.”

La Consentida Tacos y Sushi


2647 West Glendale Avenue, #11B


“Observed food service employee wearing gloves, mopping floor and washing dishes then returning to kitchen to handle food without washing hands and changing to new gloves.”

“Observed food/debris build up between rubber dicing piece and handle of tomato/onion dicer in back dishwashing/storage area. Person in charge (PIC) stated the tomato/onion dicer is cleaned after each use, however they did not know rubber dicing piece could be dismantled to clean between the piece and handle.”

The Summit at Sunland Springs Memory Care

2415 South Signal Butte Boulevard, Mesa


“Observed employee touch mouth with left fingers. Employee put toast into toaster with bare hands. Employee grabbed 4 slices of toasted toast with bare hands and cut them in half while touching with bare hands. Employee plated toast slices onto plates with bare hands. Employee after plating toast again touched toast with bare hands. ”

“Observed employee wash hands for 1 second-5 seconds. Stopped employee. Reviewed steps to wash hands.”

So, garbage bags, huh?
So, garbage bags, huh?
Kneaders

Kneaders Bakery and Cafe

4126 East Indian School Road


“At time of inspection there were dinner rolls being stored out on the dining area on the customer tables. These rolls were susceptible to contamination by customers and were discarded at time of inspection. There was also self serve lemons without a cover on by the soda fountain, these were also discarded.”

“At time of inspection there was fresh lettuce being stored in black garbage bags. An employee stated that they were using the bag to mix the salad.”

Subway

450 South Sossaman Road, #101, Mesa


“Observed employee cough in to hands and then proceeded to work with utensils.”

“Observed steak being thawed in the prep sink by sitting in standing water. Discontinue this practice.”

Cobblestone Car Wash

1855 South Signal Butte Road, Mesa


“Large dog observed being brought into the store by a patron without a visible disability did not elicit a response from workers even when animal began behaving like a pet and not a trained service animal...”

“Cleaning log(s) for the F'Real milkshake mixing unit not available - manager provided a blank log sheet at time and stated the worker responsible for maintaining the log was not available at time.”

Don't tell your dad about Padre.EXPAND
Don't tell your dad about Padre.
Padre Murphy's

Padre Murphy’s

4338 West Bell Road


“Observed cooked sliced turkey (made 11/18) and tomato based sauce for Bruschetta (made 11/19) past discard date.”

“Observed prep top missing hardware along top hinges and container for chips in disrepair.”

Carniceria El Rancho Grande LLC

4227 South Central Avenue


“In the walk-in cooler, observed an uncovered pan of raw beef fillets stored directly above an uncovered pot of salsa. Had PIC move the raw beef to a area with other raw products.”

“Above a flat top grill, there is an electric fly catcher directly above. Please move the fly catcher to an area where it is not above food preparation.”

“In the storage area near the grills and main cooking area, observed a build up of food debris and organic matter underneath all of the shelves.”

 
Bri Arreguin-Malloy is Phoenix New Times' social media editor. As a Tucson native, she's been exiled from the city after attending Arizona State University. She enjoys going to grocery stores, scrounging the depths of Instagram for memes, and talking about her cat.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >