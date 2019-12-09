November Restaurant D-List: Trash Bags Should Not Be Used To Mix Salads

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation of last month's report, which resulted in a number of restaurants landing on the D-list.

Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen 1825 East Guadalupe Road, Suite F-112, Tempe



“Observed sushi with raw tuna on a rack in the walk in refrigerator above a tray filled with RTE crab mix.”

“Observed food debris on plastic food containers on the clean dishes shelf. PIC moved the dishes to the 3 compartment sink to be re-washed.”

Dijlah Market 8048 North 27th Avenue



“Observed an aerosol can of "Raid" insecticide spray being store inside mop sink in meat processing area. Advised person in charge (PIC) that pesticides should not be stored on the premises.”

“Observed 3-compartment sink without sanitizer. Upon questioning of two food service employees working in meat preparation area, neither knew how to prepare a sanitizer solution and verify concentration with sanitizer test strips.”

The Enclave at Gilbert Senior Living 4929 South Val Vista Drive, Gilbert



“Observed grill employee with gloves touch raw hamburger patty. With same gloved hand; grill employee began preparing tuna salad plate.”

“Observed multiple TCS foods past 7 days of expiration in the establishment.”

Century Grand 3626 East Indian School Road



“The dishwasher was observed picking up a dirty rag on the floor then immediately handling clean dishes to put them away.”

“The establishment's bar area serves two cocktails ("honest days wage" and "duesenberg") with raw unpasteurized egg in them. The PIC was advised to have a consumer advisory on the menu if they intend to use raw egg in these cocktails.”

Yuliana’s Mexican Food 2473 South Higley Road, #103, Gilbert



“Observed water from prep-sink that is thawing raw meat splashing on the clean utensils on the rack..”

“Observed raw shrimp, thawing in a bucket stored directly on top of a small ice machine that is next to the prep-sink. Ice from ice machine is used for customers consumption.”

Schlotzsky’s 4445 East Thomas Road



“The establishment does not have a certified food manager. A priority violation was observed.”

“An employee touched an customer's credit card with gloved hands. The employee removed their gloves, washed their hands for approximately 6 seconds before returning to the kitchen and putting on gloves.”

Arby’s 953 North Dobson Road, Mesa



“Observed an open box of packaged mints and cardboard sandwich containers stored on the shelf below floor cleaner, detergent, and next to chlorine.”

“Observed cut cabbage and lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and various sliced deli meats in the cold well with an internal temperature of 47-50F, probe thermometer, verified by person in charge (PIC). … PIC contacted repair company and will not use the refrigerators for TCS foods until 41F or less is maintained.”

Basil & Garlic Bistro 9330 East Poinsettia Drive, #106, Scottsdale



“On cook line, employee handled ready to eat parsley for ready to eat garlic bread without gloves. Instructed employee to discard garlic bread, wash hands, and don gloves when working with ready to eat foods.”

“OIn walk in cooler, lasagna, open package of meatballs and in bottom portion of large prep table cooler, containers of cooked pasta without proper date marks.”

Pho Lee Restaurant 602 West Union Hills Drive, #10



“Observed door and edges of doors on chest freezers to have large accumulation of dark liquid and debris, please ensure all equipment is cleaned at a frequency to prevent such buildup.”

“Observed strainer filled with cooked noodles sitting on chest freezer in splash range of roof leak from recent rainstorm, had item moved to a cooler at time.”

Quick Stop Mart 3860 East McDowell Road



“Observed 3 packages of strawberry with built up organic dark/green materials and ice crystals that was being held for an undetermined period of time, but for at least a week according to PIC.”

“Observed raw unpackaged raw beef, stored above RTE cheese, and Raw Shrimps in an open bags stored above cooked chicken and side by side marinated raw beef next cut produces.”

Thirsty Dog 2 Go 15 West Fifth Street, Tempe



“Observed no soap or paper towels in employee restroom. PIC stated they would obtain both before a reinspection takes place.”

“Observed mechanical dishwasher utilizing chlorine sanitizer measuring 0ppm at time of inspection. PIC stated a work order would be placed to maintain dishwasher and placed a "Do Not Use" sign on the dishwasher.”

Nishikawa Ramen 1909 East Ray Road, #10, Chandler



“Consumer advisory is not available for soft cooked eggs on to go menu Provide consumer advisory that includes a disclaimer, disclosure and a asterisk.”

“Observed a container of raw chicken stored over a box of raw cabbage in the walk in unit.”

La Consentida Tacos y Sushi



2647 West Glendale Avenue, #11B