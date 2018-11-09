15 Options for Thanksgiving 2018 Dining and To-Go Orders in Metro Phoenix

Poor Thanksgiving, all but forgotten while sandwiched between the mega holidays. But there’s a way we can fight back — partaking in the many Thanksgiving dining options and to-go bundles happening throughout metro Phoenix on that very special Thursday of eating.

From sage-roasted sliced turkey to sweet potato pie with salted pretzel crust, here are 15 places offering fantastic Turkey Day entrees, sides, desserts, and more indulgences throughout the Valley on November 22.

EXPAND Find slow-roast turkey breast and seasonal pies at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails this Thanksgiving. Courtesy of Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

2 East Jefferson Street

Avoid the kitchen and set your eyes on the Thanksgiving menu at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails. Start with the roasted heirloom carrots and honey crisp apple soup and a shaved Brussels sprout salad before moving on to Thanksgiving dinner — an order of slow-roasted turkey breast, confit dark meat, smoked potato salad, haricot vert, rosemary marcona almonds, and tart cranberries. Other entree options include an eight-ounce filet of beef, handmade pasta, and blackened salmon. Seasonal pies will also be available. The Turkey Day menu is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and to make a reservation, call 602-258-0231.

A 12- to 14-pound turkeys slow roasted over almond and mesquite wood is available for pickup at Bobby-Q's. Bobby-Q's

Bobby-Q Great Steaks & Real BBQ

Multiple Locations

For famed smoked Thanksgiving turkey, roasted over almond and mesquite wood, your obvious choice is Bobby-Q Great Steaks & Real BBQ. They’ve been packaging up Thanksgiving dinners for pickup since 2005, and this year is no different. You also get a quart of mashed potatoes, a quart of fire-roasted corn, a pint of gravy, and eight pieces of cornbread made from scratch for $75, or just pick up the turkey for $55. Turkey orders must be placed at 602-995-5982 a minimum of 72 hours in advance of the pick-up date — available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21.

Bring the roasted butternut squash from Flower Child and you'll be a hero. Courtesy of Flower Child

Flower Child

Multiple Locations

If you’re tasked with bringing a side dish to your host’s Thanksgiving dinner, consider grabbing one from Flower Child. Choose from the yuzu Brussels sprouts (with golden miso and Thai basil), the roasted butternut squash (with black kale, toasted mulberry, and maple chestnut vinaigrette), and the smashed organic potatoes (with roasted garlic and thyme). Each side is said to feed 10 to 12 guests and run $24 each. Right on.

EXPAND Imagine Thanksgiving dinner at Frank & Albert’s. Arizona Biltmore

Frank & Albert’s

2400 East Missouri Avenue

Frank and Albert's is hosting a three-course Thanksgiving menu from 1 to 9 p.m. Think starters like their signature tortilla soup, roasted acorn squash, and sherry bisque, while your turkey will be sided by buttermilk whipped potatoes, and sourdough stuffing with roasted chestnuts, apples, and sage. To follow, choose from traditional holiday pies, tortes, and small bites from the onsite pastry team. Thanksgiving dinner is $65 for adults, and $30 for children 5 to 12. Reservations are required at 602-955-6600.

EXPAND Pass Hearth '61's pleasantly modern entrance this Thanksgiving. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Hearth ’61

5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

This Mountain Shadows restaurant in Paradise Valley is offering a Thanksgiving dinner menu of butternut squash soup, a main course of slow-roasted Two Wash Ranch turkey, and sides like classic mashed potatoes, chorizo cornbread, stuffing, local organic vegetables, cranberry orange relish, and country gravy. Plus you get choice of bourbon pecan or pumpkin pie for dessert. Dinner at Hearth ’61 is 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and reservations can be made at 480-624-5458. There’s also a Thanksgiving to-go option of a full turkey dinner for $38 per person and choice of pie. Call 480-624-5431 by 5 p.m.Tuesday, November 20, for Thanksgiving pick-up.

EXPAND M Culinary Concepts is offering Thanksgiving2Go — the complete Turkey Day package. M Culinary Concepts

M Culinary Concepts

20645 North 28th Street

The chefs at M Culinary Concepts are offering Thanksgiving2Go — a ready-to-eat meal for six (and for every purchased meal package, they'll donate one to the local UMOM organization). The package includes sage-roasted sliced turkey, turkey gravy, fresh cranberry sauce, herb stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, sauteed corn, roasted red onion, and pull-apart rolls with butter. You’ll also get you choice of a 10-inch pumpkin or apple pie. Add-ons include sage-roasted sliced thigh meat, baked yams with marshmallow, green bean amandine, and slow-cooked Brussels sprouts with bacon and onions. Cost is $249 before any add-ons. Be sure to get your order in by 3 p.m. on Friday, November 16, for a Thanksgiving Day pick-up.

EXPAND Enjoy Turkey Day with a holiday buffet at the Royal Palms Resort and Spa. Courtesy of Royal Palms Resort and Spa

Royal Palms

5200 East Camelback Road

The Royal Palms resort is offering a holiday buffet in the Palmera Ballroom serving breakfast, light lunch options, charcuterie, decadent sides, seafood, and pasta. The buffet is packed with appetizing options like the Royal Palms Spanish paella, ballerine pasta rustica, chilled poached shrimp, oysters, crab claws, herb-crusted prime rib, an assortment of pastries, a waffle station, and more. The buffet runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Cost is $85 per person, $32 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under. Make reservations at 602-283-1234.

EXPAND Check out the Thanksgiving buffet in The Views ballroom. Courtesy of Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort

5700 East McDonald Drive

You get two choices at the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort — a four-course, prix-fixe menu at Sanctuary’s signature restaurant elements, or a Thanksgiving buffet in The Views ballroom. Elements offers the Traditional Turkey Dinner, plus entrée choices like butternut squash and ricotta raviolis, spice crusted sea bass, roasted vegetable Wellington, and even sweet potato pie with salted pretzel crust for dessert. Dinner at elements is $105 per person from noon to 8 p.m. The Views’ Thanksgiving buffet is $95 per person from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are required at 480-607-2300.

Try the sous-vide Diestel turkey on Thanksgiving Day at Sushi Roku. Courtesy of Sushi Roku

Sushi Roku

7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Sushi Roku is offering a gourmet four-course Thanksgiving feast from Monday, November 19, through Thanksgiving Day. The menu features an all-natural, sous-vide cooked Diestel Family Farms turkey, sided with country bread stuffing, sweet potato puree, roasted haricot verts, and maple pecan cranberry relish. You can also add in some Red Kuri squash soup, Brussels sprouts and radicchio salad, and pumpkin bread pudding. The four-course, pre-fixe Thanksgiving meal is $42 per person, and reservations can be made at 480-970-2121.

EXPAND Find a three-course, prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu at T. Cook's. Courtesy of T. Cook's

T. Cook's

5200 East Camelback Road

The Thanksgiving three-course, prix-fixe menu at T. Cook's at Royal Palms offers choices of starters, entrees, and desserts. Standouts include a roasted chestnut and pumpkin soup, Cinderella pumpkin ravioli, roasted free-range Diestel turkey, grilled Maine lobster with short rib cannelloni, and spiced pumpkin pie or cream cheese brûlée for dessert. Thanksgiving at T. Cook's goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $95 per person, $38 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under. Make reservations at 602-808-0766.

EXPAND Try your turkey chicken-fried at Texaz. TEXAZ Grill

Texaz Grill

6003 North 16th Street

For Thanksgiving with a Texas twist, look no further than Texaz and their Chicken-Fried Turkey — a combo of tender turkey breast and Texas-style chicken-fried steak. The dish is accompanied by slow-cooked gravy, homemade mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Order for lunch at $10 and at supper for $15 (which also includes bread and butter and house salad). And though Texaz will be closed on the official Turkey Day, their chicken-fried turkey will be available from Sunday, November 18, to Wednesday, November 21.

EXPAND Find fresh pecan pie at the Collins Small Batch Kitchen. Common Ground Culinary

The Collins Small Batch Kitchen

3160 East Camelback Road

Have you been asked to bring a dessert? This Common Ground Culinary restaurant has to-go pies like butterscotch pecan, classic pumpkin, chocolate mousse, and New York-style cheesecake for $24 a pop. Thanksgiving pies must be ordered by Monday, November 19, and can be picked up on Tuesday, November 20, and Wednesday, November 21, at The Collins.

EXPAND This curbside catering option feeds six for Thanksgiving. Courtesy of The Market by Jennifer’s

The Market by Jennifer’s

3603 East Indian School Road, Suite A

The Market by Jennifer’s is offering curbside catering for parties of six on Thanksgiving Day. The bundle includes a whole roasted turkey with pan-roasted gravy, artisan bread stuffing, herb whipped potatoes, roasted baby sweet potatoes, haricot verts with sliced almonds, Arizona honey-glazed carrots, simple greens, and a fresh-baked bread board. And for dessert, choose between pumpkin pie with spiced whipped cream or pecan pie with vanilla bean whipped cream. The meal is $229.99 (and $36 per additional person), and the latest date to order is Thursday, November 15.

EXPAND Behold — True Food Kitchen’s vegan and gluten-free squash pie. Courtesy of True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen

Multiple Locations

If you’re looking for a healthier alternative to traditional Thanksgiving dessert options, consider True Food Kitchen's vegan and gluten-free squash pie. It’s made using vegan graham crust and filled with pureed butternut squash — then topped with dairy-free coconut whipped cream. Preorders for whole squash pies at $25 will be taken through Sunday, November 18. Pies will be available for pickup on Tuesday, November 20, and Wednesday, November 21, at a True Food Kitchen location.

EXPAND Wright's Bar at the Biltmore can make a great seat for T-giving. Courtesy of Arizona Biltmore

Wright’s at the Biltmore

2400 East Missouri Avenue

For Thanksgiving at the Biltmore, try Wright’s at the Biltmore — offering a four-course dining experience from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Start out with roasted kabocha squash soup, followed by sage brined turkey with chorizo and apple bread putting, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, green beans, and cranberry jam. Or you can choose the prime beef tenderloin with beef fat polenta, achiote glazed carrots, white asparagus, and herb salsa. For dessert, think brandy pumpkin cheesecake, sticky toffee pudding, or chocolate flourless torte. Cost is $99 for adults and $45 for kids. Reservations are required at 602-955-6600.