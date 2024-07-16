 Sky Harbor: Restaurants at the Phoenix airport | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Every restaurant at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

With over 60 options, here's your guide to where to eat at the airport.
July 16, 2024
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Chef Bobby Flay at the grand opening of Bobby's Burgers in Terminal Four.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Chef Bobby Flay at the grand opening of Bobby's Burgers in Terminal Four. Jaron Quach
Share this:
Flying soon? Whether you're headed out for a family vacation or a work trip, you'll likely grab a bite on your way to the gate. And Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has got you covered with everything from coffee shops and grab-and-go kiosks to full-service restaurants. There's a mix of local concepts familiar to Valley residents and larger chains.

Terminal Four recently added the Crystals at Sky Harbor Food Hall, which brings even more dining options and a modern dining area to the D Gates. If you're heading to the airport to drop someone off or make a pick-up, there are food options outside of the security-screened areas as well.

Here are all of the food and drink options at Arizona's largest airport.


click to enlarge
Grab a bite to eat before catching your flight at Sky Harbor.
O'Hara Shipe

Terminal 3

Advanced Air, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines, Denver Air Connection, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southern Airways Express, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines.

Pre-security
 Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Post-security

E Gates
Ajo Al’s: Mexican restaurant
PHX Beer Co.
Scramble: American breakfast and brunch classics.

F Gates
 Half Moon Empanadas
Humble Tortas & Tacos
Panera Bread
The Roadie by SanTan: Grab-and-go snacks and drinks.
SanTan Brewing Co.
Shake Shack
Starbucks
The Tavern: Full-service restaurant by chef Mark Tarbell.


click to enlarge
Bobby's Burgers serves its namesake burgers along with milkshakes and loaded fries.
Jaron Quach
Terminal 4

Air France, American Airlines, British Airways, Condor Airlines, Contour Airlines, Flair Airlines, Frontier Airlines (international), Southwest Airlines, Volaris and WestJet.

Pre-security
 Blue Mesa Tacos
Chelsea’s Kitchen: Southwest-inspired grill.
Cheuvront Restaurant & Wine Bar: Wine flights and sandwiches.
Dunkin’
PHX FLT Club: Coffee, tea, beer, wine and sandwiches.
PZA: Personal pizzas, salad and meatballs.
Red Rock Burger
Starbucks
Wildflower Bread Co.: Sandwiches, salads and baked goods.

Post-security

A Gates
Blanco Tacos & Tequila
Delux Burger
Dilly’s Deli - Sandwiches and snacks.
Dilly’s Deli Express - Grab-and-go option.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.: Full brewpub menu of food and beer.
Humble Pie: Personal pizzas, beer and wine, breakfast options.
Olive & Ivy: Coffee and Mediterranean food.
Panda Express
Peet’s Coffee & Tea
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen
Tammie Coe To Go: Grab-and-go option.
Wildflower Bread Co.: Sandwiches, salads and baked goods.
Zinburger: Burgers and milkshakes.
Zinc Brasserie To Go: Grab-and-go option.

click to enlarge Southwest plane at Sky Harbor airport
Fill up before you fly out at Phoenix airport restaurants.
Southwest Airlines
B Gates
Cowboy Ciao: Southwest-inspired food plus wine.
Cowboy Ciao Kiosk: Grab-and-go option.
Fazoli’s: Italian dishes, breadsticks and breakfast options.
Focaccia Fiorentina: Pre-packed Italian sandwiches, grab-and-go option.
La Madeleine: Coffee, French pastries, breakfast.
Matt’s Big Breakfast: Hearty breakfast and brunch classics.
McDonald’s
Mission Grab-n-Go
O.H.S.O. Brewing
Pita Jungle
The Refuge: Coffee, sandwiches and salads.
Starbucks
Sweet Republic: Locally-made ice cream.
Wendy’s

C Gates
Cartel Roasting Co.: Tempe-based coffee and pastries.
The Express by Mark Tarbell: Grab-and-go option.
The Goods by Mark Tarbell: Breakfast, salads and sandwiches.
Humble Pie: Personal pizzas, beer and wine, breakfast options.
Los Taquitos: Street tacos and tortas.
Panera Bread
Sir Veza’s Taco Garage: Mexican food plus burgers.
Starbucks
Zinc Brasserie: French food and wine.

click to enlarge
Barrio Cafe is located in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport.
Lauren Cusimano
D Gates
Barrio Cafe: Mexican food and tequila-based cocktails.
Berry Divine: Acai bowls.
Bobby's Burgers: Burgers and milkshakes by celebrity chef Bobby Flay.
Chick-fil-A
Eegee’s
La Grande Orange: Pizza, salads and gelato.
Pedal Haus Brewery: Craft beer, pub snacks and pizza.
Peet’s Coffee & Tea
Sip Coffee & Beer
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Mesa's HandleBar Diner has closed. Here's what we know

Food & Drink News

Mesa's HandleBar Diner has closed. Here's what we know

By Sara Crocker
Steak at Chase Field? Local sports fan levels up his game day meals

Food & Drink News

Steak at Chase Field? Local sports fan levels up his game day meals

By Cody Fitzpatrick
Where to eat and drink near Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix

Dining Guides

Where to eat and drink near Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix

By Tirion Boan
Perfect Pear Bistro launches new location in Chandler

Food & Drink News

Perfect Pear Bistro launches new location in Chandler

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation