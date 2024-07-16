Every restaurant at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Terminal Four recently added the Crystals at Sky Harbor Food Hall, which brings even more dining options and a modern dining area to the D Gates. If you're heading to the airport to drop someone off or make a pick-up, there are food options outside of the security-screened areas as well.
Here are all of the food and drink options at Arizona's largest airport.
Terminal 3Advanced Air, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines, Denver Air Connection, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southern Airways Express, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines.
Pre-security
Peet’s Coffee & Tea
Post-security
E Gates
Ajo Al’s: Mexican restaurant
PHX Beer Co.
Scramble: American breakfast and brunch classics.
F Gates
Half Moon Empanadas
Humble Tortas & Tacos
Panera Bread
The Roadie by SanTan: Grab-and-go snacks and drinks.
SanTan Brewing Co.
Shake Shack
Starbucks
The Tavern: Full-service restaurant by chef Mark Tarbell.
Pre-security
Blue Mesa Tacos
Chelsea’s Kitchen: Southwest-inspired grill.
Cheuvront Restaurant & Wine Bar: Wine flights and sandwiches.
Dunkin’
PHX FLT Club: Coffee, tea, beer, wine and sandwiches.
PZA: Personal pizzas, salad and meatballs.
Red Rock Burger
Starbucks
Wildflower Bread Co.: Sandwiches, salads and baked goods.
Post-security
A Gates
Blanco Tacos & Tequila
Delux Burger
Dilly’s Deli - Sandwiches and snacks.
Dilly’s Deli Express - Grab-and-go option.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.: Full brewpub menu of food and beer.
Humble Pie: Personal pizzas, beer and wine, breakfast options.
Olive & Ivy: Coffee and Mediterranean food.
Panda Express
Peet’s Coffee & Tea
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen
Tammie Coe To Go: Grab-and-go option.
Wildflower Bread Co.: Sandwiches, salads and baked goods.
Zinburger: Burgers and milkshakes.
Zinc Brasserie To Go: Grab-and-go option.
Cowboy Ciao: Southwest-inspired food plus wine.
Cowboy Ciao Kiosk: Grab-and-go option.
Fazoli’s: Italian dishes, breadsticks and breakfast options.
Focaccia Fiorentina: Pre-packed Italian sandwiches, grab-and-go option.
La Madeleine: Coffee, French pastries, breakfast.
Matt’s Big Breakfast: Hearty breakfast and brunch classics.
McDonald’s
Mission Grab-n-Go
O.H.S.O. Brewing
Pita Jungle
The Refuge: Coffee, sandwiches and salads.
Starbucks
Sweet Republic: Locally-made ice cream.
Wendy’s
C Gates
Cartel Roasting Co.: Tempe-based coffee and pastries.
The Express by Mark Tarbell: Grab-and-go option.
The Goods by Mark Tarbell: Breakfast, salads and sandwiches.
Humble Pie: Personal pizzas, beer and wine, breakfast options.
Los Taquitos: Street tacos and tortas.
Panera Bread
Sir Veza’s Taco Garage: Mexican food plus burgers.
Starbucks
Zinc Brasserie: French food and wine.
Barrio Cafe: Mexican food and tequila-based cocktails.
Berry Divine: Acai bowls.
Bobby's Burgers: Burgers and milkshakes by celebrity chef Bobby Flay.
Chick-fil-A
Eegee’s
La Grande Orange: Pizza, salads and gelato.
Pedal Haus Brewery: Craft beer, pub snacks and pizza.
Peet’s Coffee & Tea
Sip Coffee & Beer