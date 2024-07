Every restaurant at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

click to enlarge Grab a bite to eat before catching your flight at Sky Harbor. O'Hara Shipe

click to enlarge Bobby's Burgers serves its namesake burgers along with milkshakes and loaded fries. Jaron Quach





click to enlarge Fill up before you fly out at Phoenix airport restaurants. Southwest Airlines

click to enlarge Barrio Cafe is located in Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport. Lauren Cusimano

Flying soon? Whether you're headed out for a family vacation or a work trip, you'll likely grab a bite on your way to the gate. And Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has got you covered with everything from coffee shops and grab-and-go kiosks to full-service restaurants. There's a mix of local concepts familiar to Valley residents and larger chains.Terminal Four recently added the Crystals at Sky Harbor Food Hall, which brings even more dining options and a modern dining area to the D Gates. If you're heading to the airport to drop someone off or make a pick-up, there are food options outside of the security-screened areas as well.Here are all of the food and drink options at Arizona's largest airport.Peet’s Coffee & TeaAjo Al’s: Mexican restaurantPHX Beer Co.Scramble: American breakfast and brunch classics.Half Moon EmpanadasHumble Tortas & TacosPanera BreadThe Roadie by SanTan: Grab-and-go snacks and drinks.SanTan Brewing Co.Shake ShackStarbucksThe Tavern: Full-service restaurant by chef Mark Tarbell.Blue Mesa TacosChelsea’s Kitchen: Southwest-inspired grill.Cheuvront Restaurant & Wine Bar: Wine flights and sandwiches.Dunkin’PHX FLT Club: Coffee, tea, beer, wine and sandwiches.PZA: Personal pizzas, salad and meatballs.Red Rock BurgerStarbucksWildflower Bread Co.: Sandwiches, salads and baked goods.Blanco Tacos & TequilaDelux BurgerDilly’s Deli - Sandwiches and snacks.Dilly’s Deli Express - Grab-and-go option.Four Peaks Brewing Co.: Full brewpub menu of food and beer.Humble Pie: Personal pizzas, beer and wine, breakfast options.Olive & Ivy: Coffee and Mediterranean food.Panda ExpressPeet’s Coffee & TeaPei Wei Asian KitchenTammie Coe To Go: Grab-and-go option.Wildflower Bread Co.: Sandwiches, salads and baked goods.Zinburger: Burgers and milkshakes.Zinc Brasserie To Go: Grab-and-go option.Cowboy Ciao: Southwest-inspired food plus wine.Cowboy Ciao Kiosk: Grab-and-go option.Fazoli’s: Italian dishes, breadsticks and breakfast options.Focaccia Fiorentina: Pre-packed Italian sandwiches, grab-and-go option.La Madeleine: Coffee, French pastries, breakfast.Matt’s Big Breakfast: Hearty breakfast and brunch classics.McDonald’sMission Grab-n-GoO.H.S.O. BrewingPita JungleThe Refuge: Coffee, sandwiches and salads.StarbucksSweet Republic: Locally-made ice cream.Wendy’sCartel Roasting Co.: Tempe-based coffee and pastries.The Express by Mark Tarbell: Grab-and-go option.The Goods by Mark Tarbell: Breakfast, salads and sandwiches.Humble Pie: Personal pizzas, beer and wine, breakfast options.Los Taquitos: Street tacos and tortas.Panera BreadSir Veza’s Taco Garage: Mexican food plus burgers.StarbucksZinc Brasserie: French food and wine.Barrio Cafe: Mexican food and tequila-based cocktails.Berry Divine: Acai bowls.Bobby's Burgers: Burgers and milkshakes by celebrity chef Bobby Flay.Chick-fil-AEegee’sLa Grande Orange: Pizza, salads and gelato.Pedal Haus Brewery: Craft beer, pub snacks and pizza.Peet’s Coffee & TeaSip Coffee & Beer