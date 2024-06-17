Phoenix bars, mixologist named finalists in international cocktail awards

The Spirited Awards are some of the top honors bars and bartenders can receive in the cocktail world. The awards include national and international recognition and the winners will be presented at a ceremony in New Orleans on July 25.
“We are honored to announce our Top Four Finalists for the 2024 Spirited Awards," Charlotte Voisey, the Spirited Awards Overall Chair said in the announcement. "Their love-affair with hospitality and dedication to advancing the industry is awe-inspiring. We are excited to celebrate and honor them at the 18th annual Spirited Awards.”
Phoenix bars had a strong showing in the initial round of regional honorees, and the lists of top 10 national finalists. Now, those individual fields have been narrowed down to four. The top four finalists secure a spot in the running for the winner.
Phoenix Spirited Awards top four finalists:
Best U.S. Bar Mentor:
Jason Asher, Century Grand
Best U.S. Bar Team:
Century Grand
Best U.S. Hotel Bar:
Little Rituals at the Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott
Century Grand, the concept known for its immersive experiences on Indian School Road, houses three bars in one. Customers can pick their own adventure, or travel between UnderTow, The Grey Hen Rx and Platform 18. The trio won a Spirited Award last year, as it was named the Best U.S. Cocktail Bar of 2023.
The big win was a history-making moment for the Phoenix bar, which has a growing list of nominations. Century Grand was nominated for Best New American Bar in 2020 and was a regional honoree for the Best U.S. Cocktail Bar in 2022.
This year, it's nominated for the category of Best U.S. Bar Team, and its co-owner Jason Asher also received a personal nomination for his mentorship.
Following last year's win, Mat Snapp, the executive vice president of operations for Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment, the hospitality group behind Century Grand, told Phoenix New Times, "We're thrilled; we're beyond thrilled."
"Everybody's really stoked. It's a little like when you finish a race and you're out of breath, but we're feeling good," he said. "It was the closeout to a lot of hard work and a lot of excitement."
As the July 25 ceremony gets closer, the excitement builds to see who will take home the top spots at this year's Spirited Awards ceremony.