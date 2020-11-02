October Restaurant Openings and Closings: Sup Stoop Kid; Goodbye Chzburgr

What you are about to read is a lengthy list of restaurants that have opened in the Phoenix area in the past four weeks. We’re as surprised as you are at the utter fearlessness and entrepreneurship of the Valley’s restaurant scene — and, of course, saddened by the continuing losses.

However, recap we must. Let’s go.

OPENINGS

Cielo 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale



Adero is a new luxury hotel in Scottsdale and Cielo is the resort’s onsite restaurant. Menu items are made with regionally sourced ingredients, the craft cocktails are heavily on tequila and mezcal, and much of the beer is from Fountain Hills’ Bone Haus Brewing. Cielo, Spanish for sky, also offers plenty of scenic outdoor seating.

Chantico 1051 East Camelback Road



The same people who brought us Ocotillo Restaurant, Starlite BBQ, and Sidecar Social Club have opened a Mexican restaurant called Chantico. Menu items include Crispy Duck Leg, Chantico Sweet Potato-Coconut Soup, Prime Sonoran Ribeye, and Cochinita Pibil, as well as tacos, tamales, and enchiladas if that helps you get an idea of the place.

Cobre Kitchen + Cocktails 7142 East First Street, Scottsdale



Cobre Kitchen + Cocktails is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. The menu of this “American brasserie inspired by the Southwest” will offer small and shareable dishes. Up top, you can also snag a craft cocktail at the new Outrider Rooftop Lounge.

CoreLife Eatery 1840 East Warner Road, #108, Tempe



Apparently, former NFL player Adam Archuleta a franchise partner at the incoming Tempe location of a chain of healthy-dining restaurants called CoreLife Eatery. Menu items include grain bowls, salads, broths, protein-heavy entrees, and more.

The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen 20469 North Hayden Road in Scottsdale



The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen has opened at the Hayden Peak Crossing shopping area. The kitchen is led by chef Christopher Nicosia, former executive chef of the well-loved but now-closed Italian restaurant Sassi. An inductee to the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame, Nicosia has built a menu that lists items like house-made lamb belly sausage and bone-in volcano pork. Craft beer and cocktails are also at the ready.

Culinary Dropout is now open at the Scottsdale Quarter.

Culinary Dropout 15125 North Scottsdale Road, Suite L-120, Scottsdale



Fox Restaurant Concepts has opened the sixth location of its open-air concept. This time, spot Culinary Dropout at the Scottsdale Quarter.

Eatalio Pasta & Wine 6348 South Higley Road, #106, Gilbert



Eatalio Pasta & Wine is a fast-casual Italian eatery serving pasta, pizza, salads, and appetizers like garlic bread and Mozzerela Corroza. Wine, beers, and specialty cocktails like the Tuaca Lemon Drop are also on deck.

Endgame Bar 1233 South Alma School Road, Mesa



Gamer-friendly bar Endgame has reopened at its new spot in Mesa, more than four years after closing at Tempe’s Brickyard building in 2016. The two-story, 15,000-square-foot property has a dance floor, seating areas, space for home consoles and PCs, food like joysticks (skewers), and cocktails like Tonic the Hedgehog.

Fried Spudz 860 East Warner Road, #103, Gilbert



Set in the former Shorty & Wags spot, Fried Spudz focuses on loaded fries (a dish of fries smothered in, say, pizza toppings or something you’d find in a taco or burger). Plus there are chicken wings and tenders, and state-fair style desserts (think fried cheesecake).

Ghett Yo Pizza, Sliders & More 4747 East Elliot Road, #12



Ghett Yo Pizza, Sliders & More in Ahwatukee is the pizza-joint version of its sister eatery, Ghett Yo Tacos, Burritos & Sliders in downtown Chandler. The menu lists specialty pizzas like Ghett Yo Veg On and Ghett Yo Meat On, as well as sliders, salads, dessert, and appetizers (like that fried avocado served with jalapeño ranch).

Highball 1514 North Seventh Avenue



Highball, touted as downtown Phoenix’s newest neighborhood cocktail bar and lounge, opened at the tail end of October in the former SideBar space. Expect eclectic craft cocktails, a copper bar, leather couches, and exposed brick. The concept is overseen by Libby Lingua and Mitch Lyons, formerly of Barter and Shake Hospitality.

Jack’s Gastropub 10040 East Happy Valley Road. Scottsdale



If you’re a golf fan or just love Jack Nicklaus’ lemonade, we have great news. A gastropub called Jack’s has opened inside the clubhouse at the Desert Highlands golf community in Scottsdale. One catch — it’s a private community.

Jalapeño Inferno has opened its third spot, and first in the west Valley.

Jalapeño Inferno 9832 West Northern Avenue, #1660, Peoria



Jalapeño Inferno, a Mexican restaurant known for street tacos and tequila-heavy cocktails, opened its first west Valley location in the Park West shopping complex. The 4,736 square foot restaurant is the largest of the three locations. Amenities include courtyard seating, an indoor/outdoor bar, a banquet space for larger groups, and a firewall (i.e. the inferno) in the covered patio area.

Little O’s 521 West McDowell Road



Little O's, a stripped-down version of O.H.S.O. Brewery, has opened in the former Zoe’s Kitchen spot at Seventh Avenue and McDowell Road. Little O's offers a condensed menu with flatbread pizzas and popular O.H.S.O. menu items like burgers. On tap will be 16 beers of the O.H.S.O., Arizona-based, and national variety, while 12 to 18 canned and bottled beers are available to-go. And there’s a dog-friendly patio, of course.

Match Market & Bar 1100 North Central Avenue



Match Market and Bar, a dining, takeout, and market concept, replaced Match Restaurant & Lounge at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel. Find an artisan market with to-go meals and wine, pantry staples, and gifts. Lunch and dinner are available for dine-in and takeout with curbside service, and there’s a bar area and a sizable patio.

Messana’s Chicago Hot Dogs 744 West Elliot Road, Tempe



For Chicago-style dogs, check out the quick-service Messana’s Chicago Hot Dogs in southern Tempe. The menu here keeps it simple, listing hot dogs, fries, and soft drinks — that’s it.

Reap & Sow Coffee Bar 2303 East Indian School Road



A Peoria craft coffee shop (Driftwood Coffee) and a Phoenix music venue (the Rebel Lounge) recently merged to create Reap & Sow Coffee Bar. It serves coffee and pastries as early as 7 a.m. Later, the place will switch to bar mode in the evenings, serving specialty cocktails with the same craft spirit we’ve come to know from Driftwood. More details here.

Salad and Go 1804 East Elliot Road, Tempe



Salad and Go, the quick-paced, inexpensive, local drive-thru chain, has opened its 24th location — this time in southern Tempe.

Stoop Kid is now open inside The Churchill.

Stoop Kid 901 North First Street



The reopening of The Churchill included a new kid, called Stoop Kid, in the former Commander Hamburger space. It’s a New York-style bagel and coffee shop operated by Phoenix restaurateur and barista Steven McMillen.

Sweet Republic 410 North Scottsdale Road, Tempe



Helen Yung and Jan Wichayanuparp have opened their third location of the artisan ice cream shop — following the original in Scottsdale and the second spot in Uptown. The new Sweet Republic is located at The Watermark retail complex.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea 14850 North 87th Street, #110, Scottsdale



The first Arizona location of Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea has opened in north Scottsdale. Expect coffee and tea, obviously, as well as pastries, Italian sodas, and those signature frozen drinks called Ice Dragons.

The Sicilian Butcher / The Sicilian Baker 9780 West Northern Avenue, #1100, Peoria



The Sicilian Butcher (Italian fare) and The Sicilian Baker (Italian treats) have opened at the Park West retail and restaurant complex near 99th and Northern avenues in Peoria. These are the third locations of Butcher and Baker and the first west Valley locations.

The Stillery 130 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler



A Nashville-based restaurant and bar, a.k.a. a polished 5,800-square-foot honky-tonk, has opened in downtown Chandler. Expect Nashville hot chicken, double-stacked burgers, and wood-fired pizzas, as well as Mason jar cocktails, local beers, and moonshine at the large horseshoe-shaped bar inside The Stillery.

Tacos Tijuana 51 South McQueen Road, Gilbert



Tacos Tijuana — last year’s Best of Phoenix winner for top tacos — has opened a fifth physical location. Expect the same menu items, include flour tacos, mulitas, and vampiros.

Tombstone Brewing Company 3935 East Thomas Road



Tombstone Brewing Company has taken over the Helio Basin Brewing Company space to create the second location for the Arizona brewery. There are 12 Tombstone beers on tap, and the team has already begun brewing onsite. More details on how this all went down here.

Chzburgr in Glendale is now closed.

CLOSINGS

Chzburgr

Chzburgr, a burger joint near Arizona State University’s west campus, has permanently closed. The west Valley restaurant was overseen by Kelly Fletcher, the former executive chef of House of Tricks in Tempe. It opened in summer 2019. COVID was cited as the culprit.

Helio Basin Brewing Company

Helio Basin had occupied a brewery and restaurant space at 40th Street and Thomas Road for four years. The local brewing company closed thanks to COVID, but the aforementioned Tombstone Brewing Company immediately took over the brewery space.

The Ivy Mediterranean Lounge

This Chandler Mediterranean restaurant and wine bar has closed thanks to COVID. It has been open since spring 2015.

La Piazza PHX and La Piazza Romana are now closed.

La Piazza PHX / La Piazza Romana

Justin Piazza has closed two of his Italian and pizza joints — La Piazza PHX in downtown Phoenix (technically closed since March) and La Piazza Romana in Avondale. COVID has been cited as the cause of the closures. However, La Piazza Al Forno in Old Towne Glendale has now become the local pizzaiolo’s main focus.

The Pizza Experience



This Gilbert pizza restaurant opened and closed seemingly within the month of October 2020. The Pizza Experience had inventive specialty pizzas, as well as subs, pasta dishes, salads, wings, and calamari.

YC's Mongolian Grill

The location of YC's Mongolian Grill at Talking Stick Shopping Center in Scottsdale has closed. “As many of you know, it's been tough for small businesses and this includes YC's,” reads the closure announcement on social media.

