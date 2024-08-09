 Phoenix restaurants offer student discounts, back-to-school deals | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

8 Phoenix dining deals to help you save this back-to-school season

Save some dough with dining deals and student discounts at these Phoenix restaurants.
August 9, 2024
The fast-casual chicken chain Bircall is offering several deals on sandwiches and tenders, culminating with $1 kids meals on Aug. 13 and 14.
The fast-casual chicken chain Bircall is offering several deals on sandwiches and tenders, culminating with $1 kids meals on Aug. 13 and 14. Birdcall

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$2,100
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

For many Valley students, school is back in session or will be very soon. With the lazy days of summer giving way to class, sports and activities, many Valley restaurants offer deals to help families deal with their new schedule, and save a few bucks.

Whether you’ve got a full house of school-aged kids, are a teacher, a college student or even someone who hasn’t set foot in a classroom for years, there’s a deal for just about everyone during this back-to-school season.

click to enlarge Food from Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar.
Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar is one of several Valley eateries offering discounts for the back-to-school season. Reference "back to school" for a 10% discount.
Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar

Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #40-1365
Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar, which opened in Desert Ridge late last year, wants to help everyone get ready for back to school, even if they’re not pupils. The restaurant will offer a 10% discount on bills when diners reference “back to school” with their server through Aug. 31. Open for lunch, happy hour and dinner, Marino’s offers modern takes on Italian comfort food. Small plates include arancini or squash blossoms with whipped ricotta, mint, tomato sauce and parmesan. Pizzettes, pasta and entrees of branzino and braised short ribs round out the menu.

Birdcall

Multiple locations
The fast-casual chicken chain Birdcall has a bevy of savings through Aug. 14. The deals get better as the days roll on. On Aug. 9 and 10, Birdcall’s Original chicken sandwich is $3 (down from $6.95). A three-piece order of crispy chicken tenders and sauce is $2 on Aug. 11 and 12. And, on Aug. 13 and 14, kids meals are $1. Those include two tenders or five nuggets, a choice of side and a small lemonade. These offers are available at Birdcall’s Phoenix, Scottsdale and Chandler locations when ordering in-store, at the drive-thru or online using the code BACK2SCHOOL. And, guests can pay some of those savings forward to local schools by nominating one school to win free chicken sandwiches for the entire student body and staff.
click to enlarge Inside The Sicilian Butcher.
The Italian restaurant The Sicilian Butcher will treat educators to half-off their bills, excluding alcohol, with a school I.D.
The Sicilian Butcher

The Sicilian Butcher

Multiple locations
Educators who dine at a Sicilian Butcher in Phoenix, Peoria or Chandler will receive half off their bill, excluding alcohol, when they show their school I.D. The Italian restaurants from chef Joey Maggiore serve over-the-top family-style boards, classic pastas, pizzas and customizable meatball bowls. This deal is available to teachers through August.
click to enlarge Waffle dogs from Over Easy.
Local breakfast chain Over Easy wants to help students and teachers save with "Textbook Tuesdays," offering a 20% discount at its 16 locations.
Over Easy

Over Easy

Multiple locations
The Phoenix-founded breakfast chain will launch a Tuesday dining deal for teachers and students beginning Aug. 13. Educators and pupils can receive 20% off their bills during “Textbook Tuesdays.” The deal is good all day at Over Easy’s 16 locations with a valid school I.D. The promotion is also available online with the promo code "Textbook."
click to enlarge Pizza from Streets of New York.
Kids eat free on Tuesdays at Streets of New York with the purchase of a 10-inch, or larger, pizza, or other dinner entree.
Streets of New York

Streets of New York

Multiple locations
This local pizzeria wants to make weeknight dinners a bit easier, and more affordable, on Tuesday nights this August. Kids eat free at Streets of New York on Tuesdays through Aug. 27 with the purchase of any dinner salad, pasta, sandwich or pizza that is 10 inches or larger. For their comped meal, kids can select a large slice of cheese pizza, spaghetti or ravioli in tomato sauce, macaroni and cheese or chicken strips with fries. All meals come with a drink. This deal is only available to children 12 and younger and when dining in.

Stemistry

618 E. Adams St.
The flower bar and coffee shop’s teen owner Dylan Capshaw is preparing to begin his freshman year at Arizona State University. To share a little love with his fellow ASU classmates, he's offering a deal at Stemistry’s downtown Phoenix location this month. Throughout August, students who visit Stemistry’s Heritage Square location will receive a 20% discount on all store items, including coffee, tea, food and flower arrangements.
click to enlarge Protein shake from the Original Chop Shop.
Protein shakes are among the items available for half-off during The Original Chop Shop's Snack Hour.
Original Chop Shop

The Original Chop Shop

Multiple locations
The fast-causal Original Chop Shop has launched Snack Hour for the month of August; ideal for an after-school fuel-up. The health-conscious eatery’s protein shakes, fresh juices, superfruit bowls, parfaits, cookies and hummus with veggies or chips are half-off from 2 to 5 p.m. daily. This deal is only available in-store at the restaurant's nine Valley locations.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Multiple locations
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering deals for groups dining in or getting pies delivered to their door. Try the Pizza Night Meal Deal at one of the coal brick-oven pizzeria's six Valley locations. Available for dine-in Monday through Thursday nights, guests can choose from three deals, including two 16-inch cheese pizzas, a large house or Caesar salad and four fountain drinks for $55. These deals can be customized with toppings at regular menu price. And, throughout August, delivery for online orders is free.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Din Tai Fung is coming to Scottsdale

Food & Drink News

Din Tai Fung is coming to Scottsdale

By Tirion Boan
Cotton Candy Burrito? 6 wildest foods to try at Cardinals games

Food & Drink News

Cotton Candy Burrito? 6 wildest foods to try at Cardinals games

By Tirion Boan
Thai pop-up Wanwaan says goodbye for now, announces final dates

Food & Drink News

Thai pop-up Wanwaan says goodbye for now, announces final dates

By Sara Crocker
Following a kitchen fire, The Mexicano will be closed for months

Food & Drink News

Following a kitchen fire, The Mexicano will be closed for months

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation