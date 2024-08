8 Phoenix dining deals to help you save this back-to-school season

click to enlarge Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar is one of several Valley eateries offering discounts for the back-to-school season. Reference "back to school" for a 10% discount. Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #40-1365

For many Valley students, school is back in session or will be very soon. With the lazy days of summer giving way to class, sports and activities, many Valley restaurants offer deals to help families deal with their new schedule, and save a few bucks.Whether you’ve got a full house of school-aged kids, are a teacher, a college student or even someone who hasn’t set foot in a classroom for years, there’s a deal for just about everyone during this back-to-school season. Marino’s Italian Kitchen & Bar , which opened in Desert Ridge late last year, wants to help everyone get ready for back to school, even if they’re not pupils. The restaurant will offer a 10% discount on bills when diners reference “back to school” with their server through Aug. 31. Open for lunch, happy hour and dinner, Marino’s offers modern takes on Italian comfort food. Small plates include arancini or squash blossoms with whipped ricotta, mint, tomato sauce and parmesan. Pizzettes, pasta and entrees of branzino and braised short ribs round out the menu.The fast-casual chicken chain Birdcall has a bevy of savings through Aug. 14. The deals get better as the days roll on. On Aug. 9 and 10, Birdcall’s Original chicken sandwich is $3 (down from $6.95). A three-piece order of crispy chicken tenders and sauce is $2 on Aug. 11 and 12. And, on Aug. 13 and 14, kids meals are $1. Those include two tenders or five nuggets, a choice of side and a small lemonade. These offers are available at Birdcall’s Phoenix, Scottsdale and Chandler locations when ordering in-store, at the drive-thru or online using the code BACK2SCHOOL. And, guests can pay some of those savings forward to local schools by nominating one school to win free chicken sandwiches for the entire student body and staff.Educators who dine at a Sicilian Butcher in Phoenix, Peoria or Chandler will receive half off their bill, excluding alcohol, when they show their school I.D. The Italian restaurants from chef Joey Maggiore serve over-the-top family-style boards, classic pastas, pizzas and customizable meatball bowls. This deal is available to teachers through August.The Phoenix-founded breakfast chain will launch a Tuesday dining deal for teachers and students beginning Aug. 13. Educators and pupils can receive 20% off their bills during “Textbook Tuesdays.” The deal is good all day at Over Easy ’s 16 locations with a valid school I.D. The promotion is also available online with the promo code "Textbook."This local pizzeria wants to make weeknight dinners a bit easier, and more affordable, on Tuesday nights this August. Kids eat free at Streets of New York on Tuesdays through Aug. 27 with the purchase of any dinner salad, pasta, sandwich or pizza that is 10 inches or larger. For their comped meal, kids can select a large slice of cheese pizza, spaghetti or ravioli in tomato sauce, macaroni and cheese or chicken strips with fries. All meals come with a drink. This deal is only available to children 12 and younger and when dining in.The flower bar and coffee shop’s teen owner Dylan Capshaw is preparing to begin his freshman year at Arizona State University. To share a little love with his fellow ASU classmates, he's offering a deal at Stemistry ’s downtown Phoenix location this month. Throughout August, students who visit Stemistry’s Heritage Square location will receive a 20% discount on all store items, including coffee, tea, food and flower arrangements.The fast-causal Original Chop Shop has launched Snack Hour for the month of August; ideal for an after-school fuel-up. The health-conscious eatery’s protein shakes, fresh juices, superfruit bowls, parfaits, cookies and hummus with veggies or chips are half-off from 2 to 5 p.m. daily. This deal is only available in-store at the restaurant's nine Valley locations. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering deals for groups dining in or getting pies delivered to their door. Try the Pizza Night Meal Deal at one of the coal brick-oven pizzeria's six Valley locations. Available for dine-in Monday through Thursday nights, guests can choose from three deals, including two 16-inch cheese pizzas, a large house or Caesar salad and four fountain drinks for $55. These deals can be customized with toppings at regular menu price. And, throughout August, delivery for online orders is free.