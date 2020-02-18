Updated: All the Restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

We've all been there: It's 6 p.m., and your flight boards in 20 minutes. You raced straight to the airport from work, and now you're starving. You passed some decent options on your way to security but decided not to stop, hoping your prospects would look better on the other side. Now you're in line for fast food feeling full of regret despite your empty stomach.
Many of us will make a trip through Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at some point. It's about time we were all prepared to navigate the airport's ever-growing number of dining options — especially Terminal 4's.
Here's a handy and, above all, quick guide to Sky Harbor dining, arranged by terminal and proximity to airport gates.
Terminal 3
Airlines: Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Boutique Air, Contour Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, United Airlines
Pre-Security
Peet's Coffee
Post-Security
Christopher’s
Giant Coffee
The Habit Burger Grill
Mustache Pretzels (24 Hours)
Original ChopShop
Panera Bread
The Parlor
SanTan Brewing Company
Shake Shack
Starbucks (2) (24 Hours)
The Tavern
Terminal 4
Airlines: American Airlines, British Airways, Condor Airlines, Eurowings, Southwest Airlines, Volaris, WestJet
Pre-Security
Blue Mesa Tacos
Chelsea's Kitchen
Cheuvront Restaurant & Wine Bar
Dunkin’
Joe's Real BBQ
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
The Rocket
Smashburger
Starbucks (24 Hours)
Wildflower Bread Company
Yogurtology
Gates A1-A14
Blanco Tacos & Tequila
Dilly's Deli
Olive & Ivy
Panda Express
Wildflower Bread Company (24 Hours)
Zinburger
Zinc Brasserie Grab & Go
Gates A17-A30
Delux
Dilly's Deli
Four Peaks Brewery
Humble Pie Pizza
Peet's Coffee & Tea
Pei Wei
Tammie Coe Cakes
Gates B1-B14
Cowboy Ciao Express
Focaccia Fiorentina
Matt's Big Breakfast
OHSO
Pita Jungle
The Refuge Coffee Food & Wine
Sweet Republic
Wendy's
Zookz
Gates B17-B28
Cowboy Ciao
La Madeleine (24 Hours)
McDonald’s
Mission Grab & Go
Starbucks
Gates C1-C10
Humble Pie Pizza
Los Taquitos
Nocawich & Nocawich Express
Starbucks
Gates C11-C20
Cartel Coffee
Panera Bread
Sir Veza's Taco Garage
Zinc Brasserie
Gates D1-D8
Barrio Café
La Grande Orange
Peet's Coffee & Tea
For more info on Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport dining and restaurants, visit the Phoenix Sky Harbor website.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on July 8, 2014. It was updated on November 22, 2018. Lauren Saria contributed to this article.
