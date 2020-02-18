Updated: All the Restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

We've all been there: It's 6 p.m., and your flight boards in 20 minutes. You raced straight to the airport from work, and now you're starving. You passed some decent options on your way to security but decided not to stop, hoping your prospects would look better on the other side. Now you're in line for fast food feeling full of regret despite your empty stomach.

Many of us will make a trip through Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at some point. It's about time we were all prepared to navigate the airport's ever-growing number of dining options — especially Terminal 4's.

Here's a handy and, above all, quick guide to Sky Harbor dining, arranged by terminal and proximity to airport gates.

EXPAND Check out The Tavern from Chef Mark Tarbell. Lauren Cusimano

Terminal 3

Airlines: Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Boutique Air, Contour Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, United Airlines

Pre-Security

Peet's Coffee

Post-Security

Christopher’s

Giant Coffee

The Habit Burger Grill

Mustache Pretzels (24 Hours)

Original ChopShop

Panera Bread

The Parlor

SanTan Brewing Company

Shake Shack

Starbucks (2) (24 Hours)

The Tavern

EXPAND A quick dining guide to Terminal 4. Lauren Cusimano

Terminal 4

Airlines: American Airlines, British Airways, Condor Airlines, Eurowings, Southwest Airlines, Volaris, WestJet

Pre-Security

Blue Mesa Tacos

Chelsea's Kitchen

Cheuvront Restaurant & Wine Bar

Dunkin’

Joe's Real BBQ

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

The Rocket

Smashburger

Starbucks (24 Hours)

Wildflower Bread Company

Yogurtology

Gates A1-A14

Blanco Tacos & Tequila

Dilly's Deli

Olive & Ivy

Panda Express

Wildflower Bread Company (24 Hours)

Zinburger

Zinc Brasserie Grab & Go

Gates A17-A30

Delux

Dilly's Deli

Four Peaks Brewery

Humble Pie Pizza

Peet's Coffee & Tea

Pei Wei

Tammie Coe Cakes

EXPAND Handcrafted ice cream awaits at Sweet Republic. Lauren Cusimano

Gates B1-B14

Cowboy Ciao Express

Focaccia Fiorentina

Matt's Big Breakfast

OHSO

Pita Jungle

The Refuge Coffee Food & Wine

Sweet Republic

Wendy's

Zookz

Gates B17-B28

Cowboy Ciao

La Madeleine (24 Hours)

McDonald’s

Mission Grab & Go

Starbucks

Gates C1-C10

Humble Pie Pizza

Los Taquitos

Nocawich & Nocawich Express

Starbucks

Gates C11-C20

Cartel Coffee

Panera Bread

Sir Veza's Taco Garage

Zinc Brasserie

EXPAND For drinks, check out the many margaritas at Barrio Cafe PHX. Lauren Cusimano

Gates D1-D8

Barrio Café

La Grande Orange

Peet's Coffee & Tea

For more info on Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport dining and restaurants, visit the Phoenix Sky Harbor website.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on July 8, 2014. It was updated on November 22, 2018. Lauren Saria contributed to this article.