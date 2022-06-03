Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Closed for Business

Pomo Pizzeria Closes in Downtown Gilbert

June 3, 2022 3:54PM

Pomo Pizzeria in Gilbert has closed.
Pomo Pizzeria in Gilbert has closed. Courtesy of Pomo
The popular collection of restaurants in Gilbert's Heritage District is short a pizza joint as Pomo Pizzeria has announced its closure.

The restaurant, located on Gilbert Road sandwiched between Zinburger and Petersen's Ice Cream, opened in July 2015. For almost seven years, the restaurant served pizza, pasta, and salads in a modern, comfortable setting with a large patio.

On June 2, owners posted to the restaurant's Instagram account announcing that, "with a heavy heart," the Gilbert location is now closed.

Comments poured out in support of the local spot, with customers exclaiming that they are, "devastated" and "so sad to hear this." Some vowed to travel to the local chain's other locations.  Downtown Phoenix, Biltmore area, and Scottsdale locations of the pizzeria remain open. 
click to enlarge Other locations of Pomo Pizzeria, including one in downtown Phoenix, remain open. - POMO PIZZERIA
Other locations of Pomo Pizzeria, including one in downtown Phoenix, remain open.
Pomo Pizzeria

Pomo prides itself on selling true-to-style Neapolitan pizza which is fired in a 900-degree pizza oven for a mere 60 to 90 seconds. The pizza earned Pomo a certification of authenticity from the Association of Verace Pizza Napoletana.

Pomo is the brainchild of Stefano Fabbri, an Italian chef who moved to the U.S. in 2009. The first location in Scottsdale opened a year later, in 2010. 
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 6.02.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation