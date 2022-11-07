Support Us

Chompie's Bakery and Deli in Tempe Closes Today

November 7, 2022 1:43PM

Chompie's bagels are one of the chain's main attractions.
The Tempe location of Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery, located on University Drive east of Rural Road, closes today. The restaurant is part of the chain that operates "Arizona's New York Deli" in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Glendale.

Chompie's was opened by the Borenstein family, who moved to Arizona from Queens, New York, and welcomed their first customers in 1979. The first location of the business, which was originally called Chompie's Bagel Factory, was located on 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard.

Over the years, Chompie's expanded to become a bakery, deli, catering company, and restaurant with multiple locations that serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is now owned and operated by JRI Hospitality.

Chompie's caters special meals for Passover celebrations.
Chompie's
The menu includes deli classics like pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, along with burgers and chicken. Jewish specialties including matzo ball soup, potato pancakes, smoked fish, and Jewish Sliders are also on the menu, although the bakery's bagels are the main draw.

The Tempe restaurant served its last customers on Monday, November 7, an employee confirmed. Other locations remain open.
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times.
