Rhema Soul Cuisine Is Back in a Big, New Way

For soul food fans in the Valley, we have good news: Rhema Soul Cuisine is back. Well, sort of. The red-orange building still stands empty at 12th and Jefferson streets, but the Childs family will be serving us inventive barbecue and soul food in 2019 out the window of a brand-new food truck.
Rhema Soul Cuisine, winner of the Best of Phoenix nod for Best Soul Food, closed last year on October 28. "We have inherited a plethora of problems in this old building and it’s beginning to affect our health due to high levels of stress," owners Ron and Via Childs said in an email to Phoenix New Times. "After our hiatus, we are potentially looking into a food truck."
And now that’s happening.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“We are excited to bring our cuisine back to you all and we will have the same home feel that we created in our restaurant,” the Rhema team said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “We’ll keep you all updated with the process as it’s being built!”
Rhema Soul Cuisine will be mobile once the new trailer is completed by Prime Design Food Trucks — a Gilbert-based food truck designed behind other mobile eateries like Short Leash Hot Dogs, The Tamale Store, and the Gorilla Cheese Truck. “At the moment the trailer is in the beginning stages of being made with a target date for completion in about six weeks,” Childs said in an email.
They’re planning to set up locations in Queen Creek (where Rhema Soul operated for almost four years before relocating to Phoenix) San Tan Valley, and stops throughout metro Phoenix.
View this post on Instagram
It’s official! Rhema Soul will be mobile with a brand new, state of the art food trailer!!! We are securing locations here in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley as well as stops all over the Valley and Phoenix!! We are excited to bring our cuisine back to you all and we will have the same home feel that we created in our restaurant! We’ll keep you all updated with the process as it’s being built! Thanks to @primedesignfoodtrucks for working with us to make this a reality!!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!