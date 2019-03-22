Rhema Soul Cuisine Is Back in a Big, New Way

For soul food fans in the Valley, we have good news: Rhema Soul Cuisine is back. Well, sort of. The red-orange building still stands empty at 12th and Jefferson streets, but the Childs family will be serving us inventive barbecue and soul food in 2019 out the window of a brand-new food truck.

Rhema Soul Cuisine, winner of the Best of Phoenix nod for Best Soul Food, closed last year on October 28. "We have inherited a plethora of problems in this old building and it’s beginning to affect our health due to high levels of stress," owners Ron and Via Childs said in an email to Phoenix New Times. "After our hiatus, we are potentially looking into a food truck."