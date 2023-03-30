From Robots to Conveyor Belts, Kura Sushi Has its Charms. The Food Isn't One of Them





click to enlarge Tables at Kura are arranged to maximize access to the conveyor belt. Dominic Armato





Dinner or Dystopia



click to enlarge A robot with a cute animated face and a British accent delivers drinks to your table. Dominic Armato

I was singing the virtues of a dinner near Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market when our antagonist — we’ll call him Mr. Snootypants — expressed horror and revulsion that my family would deign to sit at a table and order with a ticket and pencil rather than eating at the bar. Sushi, he explained, is a higher art form; not just a meal prepared by a skilled craftsman, but a complex and sacred performance where the interaction between diner and itamae is critical to the experience.I get it, I told him, I’ve no less respect for the craft than you, but awkwardly sitting four abreast isn’t exactly a family-friendly night out. Yes, ordering off a ticket is a more casual and less artful experience, but it absolutely has its place. And besides, we’re talking about a well-regarded Japanese restaurant. Are you saying they don’t know how to appreciate their own food?Mr. Snootypants responded with heated, righteous indignation. Ordering sushi off a ticket was a travesty. It was contrary to sushi’s “original intent.” It was “fast food sushi.”It’s interesting you say so, I told him, because back in the Edo period when nigiri sushi evolved into the format we know today, it was primarily sold by street vendors from small stalls and carts — a quick, inexpensive convenience food to eat and go about your day. Fast food, I gleefully informed him, wassushi’s “original intent.”At this, Mr. Snootypants harumphed and trundled off, and I basked in the smug satisfaction that while I sometimes get a little snobby about food, at least I’m notguy.Two decades later, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar’s arrival in Phoenix has forced me to consider the possibility that maybe I am.Kura, you see, is a breed of restaurant called kaitenzushi, or as you likely know it, conveyor belt sushi. It might be tempting to assume that this impersonal, cut-rate format is an American invention, a bit of cultural sacrilege wrapped around an ancient tradition with mechanical, capitalistic precision. But kaitenzushi was conceived and remains wildly popular in Japan, where Kura is a titan of the genre, boasting nearly 500 locations in the motherland alone.Hey, people in Japan like fast food, too. But “fast food” barely begins to describe the experience, which makes a pencil and ticket seem charmingly quaint.Kura is the (un)holy union of a sushi bar and a pachinko parlor — a flashing, pulsating, electrified, and amplified dose of sensory overload where the food is practically a sideshow. Once you’re seated and place an order on your tableside touchscreen menu, a Hobbit-sized robot with cartoonish facial animations and an incongruous British accent pulls up to deliver your drink.