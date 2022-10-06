A New Chef is Taking Over The Kitchen at Sister Helen, Serving the Flavors of Arizona

October 7 will be the last day to snag a taste of the original Sister Helen menu as restaurant pop-up Little Spring Provisions and Farm Bodega will slowly transition into the space over the next month, with a soft opening planned for November 4.
But not to worry — the infamous twice-fried hand-cut fries will remain on the menu, buttermilk herb sauce and all.
Little Spring Provisions is the brainchild of Chef Caila Byrd and business and life partner Patrick Phillips. Byrd got her culinary start in Chicago, where she ran a farmers' market stand called Pig & the Peanut.
With their new concept, the couple hope to wow Phoenicians with a "global Southwest" menu with desert-sourced ingredients like tepary beans, a legume native to the area that has been grown by indigenous peoples since pre-Columbian times, and vibrant pink prickly pear fruits.
The building housed a Starbucks at one point, then remained vacant for a while when the coffee shop relocated, Krystin Yee, the owner of Sister Helen says. Eager to make something out of the beautiful yet empty space in her neighborhood, Yee, who is also an eighth grade teacher, decided to open a restaurant there.
Yee named the restaurant in reference to the school, which was run by nuns, and her mother Helen, who was also a school teacher in the area. Sister Helen debuted in October 2020, bringing simple yet local cuisine, beer, wine, and cocktails to the neighborhood.
"The Sunnyslope area is largely a food desert," Yee says. "We have plenty of fast food options but not much local food, and I wanted to change that. Plus, I needed a watering hole within walking distance."
After Sister Helen opened, Yee began hosting Sunday Supper Clubs at the restaurant, bringing in different Valley chefs to showcase their skills and bring some new flavor to the place.
"I'm so excited for what they're bringing to the table. It's a level up from what we were doing," she says. "Sunnyslope is a diverse area that I think will really enjoy the hyper-local menu that Little Spring Provisions has put together."
Byrd, the chef behind Little Spring Provisions, is just as optimistic about the partnership. She is originally from Rhode Island but moved to Arizona in 1996 before leaving for Chicago in 2008. Byrd thought she'd had her fill of the desert at the time, but became nostalgic for the Sonoran landscape years later, prompting her and Phillips to head back to the Grand Canyon state in March 2021.
"Arizona is home to some of the oldest civilizations in the United States," Byrd says, "and we want to highlight that in our menu. We're doing something a little different, but it's still accessible to the community."
Arizona inspired the name of the business. Some scholars believe that the state's name comes from the word "Al Shon" in Tohono O'odham. Al Shon means "Place of Little Spring,” according to the Arizona State Library.
The connection to Arizona and its history is front and center in Little Spring's varied and unique menu, which Byrd and Phillips are still perfecting. They are workshopping goodies including an AZ Pinole Date Shake made with locally-sourced dates, and pani puri, an Indian flatbread dish served with fragrant herbal sauces made with cilantro and lemongrass.
"We want to show Arizona some of the flavors that have been out there for a long time, just waiting for people to savor," Byrd says.
Byrd and Phillips plan to serve their Little Spring Provisions menu at Sister Helen for three to six months, with a more permanent takeover if all goes well.
"We don't have to do a lot in terms of altering the space as Krystin and her staff have already created a beautiful and welcoming restaurant," Byrd says. "But we plan to utilize art from Cahokia PHX, an indigenous art collective based out of Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix."
"What I love about this menu is that it's approachable while incorporating lesser-known flavors," Yee says. "People here are hungry for new spots to pop up. I'm confident that Little Springs will elevate the food culture in Sunnyslope."
Little Spring Provisions and Farm Bodega at Sister Helen
1820 West Northern Avenue, #140
602-870-0313