Best Bites: This Tiny Sunnyslope Restaurant Serves Perfect Poke

In a tiny building wedged next to a tattoo parlor on Central Avenue just south of Dunlap Avenue, chef and owner Kevin Min slices and shapes fresh fish. He folds pink tuna, bright orange salmon, and grass-green avocado into a colorful wrap for the Rainbow Roll. He carefully arranges sashimi in bamboo boxes for large format orders, and he serves a mean lunch.
After honing his craft at Stingray Sushi in Scottsdale, Min opened the tiny takeout-based restaurant in January. And considering the small nature of the space, the menu is extensive, filled with specialty sushi rolls, standard rolls, hand rolls, sushi burritos, salads, soups, and a couple of cooked-fish dishes.
Our favorite, however, is the poke.
On a recent lunch visit, roughly 15 minutes after placing an order on the restaurant's entirely automated iPad ordering system, a server brought out a couple of boxes packaged and ready to go.
You can eat inside Sushi Friend, at one of a few tiny tables or a thin counter rail. But the idea really is to take it home. And this fresh fish travels exceptionally well.
The fish is fresh, soft, and cool, with just a hint of salt. It's doused in a light coating of shoyu, or Japanese soy sauce, and sprinkled with furikake, a seasoning made with toasted sesame seeds. Grab a cube of tuna, a little rice, maybe a hint of crab, and some of those crunchy pickles for a satisfying bite.
Whether you are working nearby or meeting a friend, when lunch is calling, Sushi Friend has the answers.
Sushi Friend
8727 North Central Avenue
yoursushifriend.com