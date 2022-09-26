Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Phoenix

Best Bites: This Tiny Sunnyslope Restaurant Serves Perfect Poke

September 26, 2022 6:30AM

The Hawaiian Poke Bowl at Sushi Friend makes for a satisfying lunch.
The Hawaiian Poke Bowl at Sushi Friend makes for a satisfying lunch. Tirion Morris
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu but instead one specific and amazing dish or drink. These bites and sips have something to say, and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that seriously are worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!

In a tiny building wedged next to a tattoo parlor on Central Avenue just south of Dunlap Avenue, chef and owner Kevin Min slices and shapes fresh fish. He folds pink tuna, bright orange salmon, and grass-green avocado into a colorful wrap for the Rainbow Roll. He carefully arranges sashimi in bamboo boxes for large format orders, and he serves a mean lunch.

After honing his craft at Stingray Sushi in Scottsdale, Min opened the tiny takeout-based restaurant in January. And considering the small nature of the space, the menu is extensive, filled with specialty sushi rolls, standard rolls, hand rolls, sushi burritos, salads, soups, and a couple of cooked-fish dishes.

Our favorite, however, is the poke.

On a recent lunch visit, roughly 15 minutes after placing an order on the restaurant's entirely automated iPad ordering system, a server brought out a couple of boxes packaged and ready to go.

You can eat inside Sushi Friend, at one of a few tiny tables or a thin counter rail. But the idea really is to take it home. And this fresh fish travels exceptionally well.

click to enlarge
The Rainbow Roll at Sushi Friend includes salmon, tuna, and avocado draped over a crab mix sushi roll.
Tirion Morris
At home, grab some chopsticks and dig in. The Hawaiian poke bowl, one of the multiple options ranging in level of spice, comes with bright pink perfect cubes of tuna, thinly sliced white onions, warm white rice, an ice cream scoop of crab mix, and a few pickles. The small cucumbers are a tasty surprise, as they have spent very little time in the vinegar. They are lightly pickled, still-crunchy, and bright green.

The fish is fresh, soft, and cool, with just a hint of salt. It's doused in a light coating of shoyu, or Japanese soy sauce, and sprinkled with furikake, a seasoning made with toasted sesame seeds. Grab a cube of tuna, a little rice, maybe a hint of crab, and some of those crunchy pickles for a satisfying bite.

Whether you are working nearby or meeting a friend, when lunch is calling, Sushi Friend has the answers.

Sushi Friend

8727 North Central Avenue
yoursushifriend.com
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Morris

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 9.22.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation