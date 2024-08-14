 Taiwan Mama opens North Phoenix restaurant, tea shop | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Taiwan Mama expands to bring street food and drinks to North Phoenix

In North Phoenix, Kate Yu's second location serves an expanded menu with a mixture of street food and family recipes.
August 14, 2024
Co-owner Kate Yu and her uncle Roy Chang run the new Taiwan Mama in North Phoenix.
Co-owner Kate Yu and her uncle Roy Chang run the new Taiwan Mama in North Phoenix. Mike Madriaga

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$3,000
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chef and boba barista Kate Yu's latest venture, a second location of Taiwan Mama, is already turning heads and tantalizing taste buds in North Phoenix. After a successful soft opening on Aug. 10, her new location quickly became a go-to spot for Taiwanese cuisine.

"During our soft opening, I sold out of tea, boba, pork belly, popcorn chicken — so many things," she says, smiling.

Yu's gastronomic journey in the U.S. began in 2023 when she opened the first Taiwan Mama store in Tempe, catering primarily to the Arizona State University crowd.

"In Tempe, we mostly sell finger foods and drinks," Yu explains. But the new Deer Valley location offers something more.

click to enlarge
The Tempe location of Taiwan Mama offers ASU students finger foods and Taiwanese drinks, which are perfect if you are on the move.
Gabby Madriaga
"Here, we have a big kitchen so that we can make more Taiwanese food," she adds, excited about the expanded menu possibilities.

She has been busy perfecting recipes passed down through generations. On a recent visit, we tried the Braised Pork Belly Bento Combo platter, a scrumptiously rich dish with pork belly, dry tofu, ginger and special brown sauce.

"The brown sauce is a family secret," Yu says. "My mom back in Taiwan taught us how to make it. There's soy sauce, a little rice wine, some sugar and a little secret."

The $12 platter, which comes with a bowl of rice, is a comforting reminder of Yu's humble beginnings overseas where she helped her grandfather with his restaurant. Family recipes are mixed with another influence that inspires much of Yu's cooking: street food.

click to enlarge
The Popcorn Chicken Bento Combo comes with rice, a fried or scrambled egg, vegetables and savory deep-fried chicken.
L. Madriaga
One of the most popular items on the menu is the $12 Popcorn Chicken Bento Combo, which comes with rice, a fried egg, vegetables and savory deep-fried chicken.

"We also sell this in Tempe," Yu notes. "Popcorn chicken is popular in the night markets of Taiwan."

And here in the U.S., the dish is a hit among ASU students, who enjoy it as a quick bite between classes. Another crowd-pleaser is the Squid Prawn Cakes, available as a la carte option for $7.90 per pair or as a bento meal with rice.

"The recipe comes from Penghu," Yu explains, referring to the Penghu or Pescadores Islands in the Taiwan Strait. "Penghu has great seafood, and this dish originates from there," she adds.

As Yu continues introducing more dishes, she’s including some personal favorites that bring her back to her childhood. Among the new dishes is Mapo Tofu, a mildly spicy dish made with ground pork, simmered silken tofu, fermented bean paste, chili oil, beef and Sichuan peppercorns.

"My mom used to cook this for me," Yu shares, her love for the dish evident. Another upcoming addition is Black Pepper Beef, another recipe from her homeland.

click to enlarge
The new North Phoenix location was busy during its August 10 soft opening.
Mike Madriaga
While the food is undeniably the star of the show, the drink menu is equally enticing, offering a colorful lineup of sweet beverages and desserts.

The drink menu features black, milk and fruit teas, slushes, and dessert drinks. One standout is the Red Bean Milk Cream, a slush with creamer and pudding on the bottom, a flavor reminiscent of the colorful and whimsical Taipei stores.

Another highlight is the Galaxy Swirl, a purple-hued layered dessert drink that’s as visually stunning as it is delicious. And for those with a sweet tooth, the Brown Sugar Milk drink, with its marbleized appearance, will satisfy and quench any craving.

"Here is a Strawberry Milk Tea," she says of the reddish-hued treat, which costs $5.50. "I still make this for my young son; it's his favorite."

Yu co-owns Taiwan Mama with her husband, and the anticipated success of the new location is a family affair. Yu's uncle, Roy Chang, works in the kitchen at the North Phoenix restaurant, helping train the staff in Taiwanese cooking. While Yu also helps in the kitchen, she's a master boba beverage barista. Together, they are creating a culinary experience that honors their heritage while introducing the vibrant flavors of Taiwan to Tempe and North Phoenix.

Taiwan Mama

822 E. Union Hills Drive, D-16
725 S. Rural Road #107, Tempe
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Arizona Restaurant Week announces fall dates

Food & Drink News

Arizona Restaurant Week announces fall dates

By Tirion Boan
A new wine bar is coming to Peoria. Meet The Audrey

West Valley

A new wine bar is coming to Peoria. Meet The Audrey

By Tirion Boan
As plane-themed bar Carry On nears takeoff, cocktail pro comes aboard

Cocktails

As plane-themed bar Carry On nears takeoff, cocktail pro comes aboard

By Cassie Brucci
Barrio Bread, Chompie's partner to sell Sonoran bagels in Phoenix

Food & Drink News

Barrio Bread, Chompie's partner to sell Sonoran bagels in Phoenix

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation