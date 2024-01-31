The 4 best things we ate and sipped in January

Pozole at Alebrijes Cafe & Grill
4900 N. Litchfield Road, Building B, Litchfield ParkAlebrijes Cafe & Grill is a gem tucked into a strip shopping center in Litchfield Park. Popular with the after-church crowd and brunch-goers in search of cocktails alike, the restaurant gets busy on weekend mornings. But the food is well worth the wait. If the pozole is on the specials menu, make sure to order it. The hearty portion arrives piping hot in a clay bowl accompanied by tortilla chips and limes. Squeeze a little juice into the deep red soup, stir in the cabbage, white onions and sliced radish and dig in. Some pozoles skimp on the meat and are bulked up with excess hominy kernels. But not here, Alebrijes' pozole is filled with large chunks of spoon-tender pork that soak up the savory, spicy broth for a flavor-packed punch in every bite.
Tom Yum from Wanwaan
720 W. Highland Ave.How can something be savory and rich, but also sour at the same time? The chefs behind Thai pop-up and takeout kitchen Wanwaan have mastered this satisfying combination in their Tom Yum soup. A rich chile-scented broth is filled with oyster mushrooms, fresh tomato, lemongrass, makrut lime leaf and galangal, a root similar to ginger. Shrimp are optional, and we definitely recommend adding the plump, tail-on crustaceans to your dinner. WanWaan operates out of the Highland Food Hub, a communal kitchen space in the Melrose District. Place a takeout order online and opt for delivery, or pick up your order to take home.
Lamb at Hai Noon7017 E. McDowell Road, ScottsdaleWe could put just about anything we had during our visit to Nobuo Fukuda's Hai Noon on this list, but of the several small plates we gobbled up with delight, the dish that is living rent-free in our minds is the lamb. The dish appears simply: two lightly seared chops with a mango and fennel salad. That first bite is disarming, not just for how tender and perfectly cooked the lamb is but also for the bold burst of flavor rendered from a coconut curry marinade. It gets even better with some of that refreshing salad piled on top. Our only regret afterward was not ordering a second plate.
Before You Go-Go at Maple House
198 W. Boston St., ChandlerMaple House, Chandler's new coffeehouse and bar, makes the case for moderation with zero-proof and low-ABV cocktails. But, their bar team hasn't moderated the flavors. Try the Before You Go-Go, a less-boozy drink that takes cues from a spicy devil's margarita and includes an eye-catching wine float. In this sip, chile-infused vermouth takes the place of tequila as the primary spirit, and is shaken with agave and lime. The cocktail is finished with red wine and a Tajin rim. Though the spice hits on the first sip, the vermouth and wine offer hints of stone fruit, balanced against the tart sweetness of agave and lime. It's a complex cocktail that feels decadent, without the hangover.