Best Bites: For Sweet and Salty Cravings, This Pomo Pizza Hits The Spot

Caramel corn with orange cheese kernels mixed in. French fries dipped in a Frosty. Crispy fried chicken served atop syrup-drenched waffles. These sweet and salty combinations don't always make the most sense, but they are so deeply satisfying.And that mouth-watering combination finds the perfect balance at Pomo Pizzeria Napolitana.The Phoenix pizza chain has locations downtown, at Biltmore Fashion Park, and in Scottsdale. The menu features 20 different pizzas made in classic Neapolitan style, meaning sourdough is stretched thin and then fired in a 905-degree oven for 60 to 90 seconds, according to the restaurant's website. The result is a light-colored, soft crust with charred spots and bubbles that cradle toppings.While the menu bursts with excellent options, one pie expertly straddles the line between sugary and savory.The Burratella Pizza at Pomo comes topped with imported burrata cheese, hot soppressata, local organic honey, mozzarella, chili threads, and fresh basil.While this pizza has no tomato sauce, it doesn't lack color. Bright red, salty soppressata slices pepper the pie, lending a little necessary grease to the warm, runny honey that drips from each slice.Soft, creamy burrata melts over soft and airy dough, offering a cool contrast to the chili threads that add a spicy element to the holy grail combination of salty and sweet.The pizza, which will set you back $19.95, comes cut into six irregular slices, perfect for sharing or taking home for lunch the next day.The menu also includes three extra pies for those avoiding gluten or meat, along with homemade pastas, panini, bruschetta, salad, soup, and appetizers. Cocktails, beer, and wine wash it all down.But among a sea of great options, one pizza sticks in your brain.With each bite offering a little sweet, a little salty, and a hint of spice, Pomo's Burratella pizza is one of the most satisfying slices in town.